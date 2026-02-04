Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Transformers: Age of the Primes Cliffjumper Figure Coming Soon

The battle for Cybertron continues as Hasbro has unveiled new Transformers: Age of the Prime figures are on the way from Hasbro

Article Summary Hasbro unveils Transformers: Age of the Primes deluxe Cliffjumper figure, standing 5 inches tall.

Cliffjumper converts from robot to red muscle car mode in 18 steps, true to his G1 cartoon roots.

Includes five accessories like a grabber hand and blaster that attach in both robot and car modes.

Pre-orders open on Hasbro Pulse for $27.99 with a May 2026 release alongside Powerglide and Nexus Prime.

Clear some shelf space as Hasbro is back with a new selection of Transformers: Age of the Primes figures. A nice variety of heroes are back and ready for action, including Cliffjumper, who debuted in The Transformers Generation 1 cartoon back in 1984. This Autobot warrior has a fiery temper and is known for his more aggressive attitude towards Decepticons despite his smaller size. In G1, he frequently charged into battle without hesitation, and now he is back and ready for a fight. Cliffjumper is now ready to join the fight against the Decepticons with a brand new Deluxe Class figure that will stand at 5" tall.

Cliffjumper converts into his signature red muscle car mode with a horned ornament on the front in just 18 steps. Hasbro was sure to give him some nice accessories, like a claw hand. Pre-orders are already live for this new Cliffjumper Transformers: Age of the Primes figure on Hasbro Pulse for $27.99 with a May 2026 release. Be sure to check out some of the other Transformers: Age of the Primes figures also coming soon, like Powerglide, Smokescreen, and the Thirteen members Nexus Prime and Liege Maximo.

Transformers Age of the Primes Deluxe Class Cliffjumper

"Before the war, even before the Autobots and Decepticons, there were The Thirteen Primes. Every bot, battle, and power in the Transformers universe can be traced back to them. The Age of the Primes line celebrates their epic legacy with a far-reaching collection that touches nearly every corner of the lore. Build your lineup to create a display that is – More Than Meets the Eye."

This collectible Transformers Age of the Primes Cliffjumper figure features deco and details inspired by the Transformers universe.

Convert between robot and car mode in 18 steps.

Deluxe Class Transformers action figure is 5 inches (12.5 cm) tall in robot mode.

Comes with 5 accessory pieces that attach in both modes, including a grabber and blaster.

