Transformers Barricade Receives New Gamer Edition Figure from Hasbro New Transformers figures have arrived from Hasbro as the war between Autobots and Deceptions rages on in the digital world

A couple of Transformers releases slipped under our radar from Hasbro with some new Studios Series figures. The Studios Series line used to be a line dedicated to live-action figures, bringing those versions of the Autobots and Decepticons to life. However, it looks like Hasbro is extending its coverage to the video game world as new Gamer Edition figures are on the way. We have already seen an Optimus Prime Gamer Edition is on the way, but it looks like the villainous Barricade is also on the way. These figures come from Transformers: War for Cybertron and the Fall of Cybertron video games. Barricade will transform into his robot and Cybertronian car modes in just 15 steps and comes with an additional blaster. The sleek design is excellent here if you loved the War for Cybertron game, then this Barricade is for you. Studio Series Gamer Edition Barricade is priced at $24.99, he is set for a July 2023 release, and pre-orders are live here.

"This is Almost Too Easy." – Transformers, Barricade

"Bring your favorite action-packed moments from the Transformers video games into your collection with the Transformers Studio Series Deluxe Class Gamer Edition Barricade action figure! Barricade assists in a mission to locate an ancient power called Dark Energon. Transformers Studio Series Gamer Edition toys are collectible action figures for 8 year old boys and girls that feature video game-inspired details and accessories. Convert the action figure from robot to Cybertronian car mode in 15 steps and pose the Barricade toy in the included Dark Energon removable backdrop scene. Transformers action figures for boys and girls make great gifts!"

Includes figure, accessory, removable backdrop, and instructions.

TRANSFORMERS STUDIO SERIES GAMER EDITION: Transformers Studio Series is expanding into the video game universe! These collectible action figures are designed with details from Transformers video games

4.5-INCH SCALE BARRICADE: Transformers Studio Series 02 Gamer Edition Barricade action figure for boys and girls is highly articulated for posability and features video game-inspired deco and details

2 ICONIC MODES: This Deluxe Class Transformers toy for 8 year old boys and girls features classic conversion between robot and Cybertronian car modes in 15 steps

AWESOME ACCESSORIES: Transformers figure comes with a blaster accessory attaches to the Barricade figure in both modes. Swap out the figure's hand and attach the blaster as a weapon arm attachment

REMOVABLE BACKDROP: Removable backdrop displays Barricade figure in the Dark Energon scene. Fans can use the backdrop and pose their figures in the scene with their own style