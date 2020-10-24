Marvel Comics Silver Samurai Joins the X-Men at Iron Studios

Iron Studios has announced yet another statue for their growing X-Men versus Sentinels battle diorama. This time we are getting the Silver Samurai who is quite known from Wolverine's story in Japan as he is the half brother of Mariko Yashida. Mariko is one of Wolverine's infamous loves and after her death and his father's he became the clan leader of the Yashida clan. He acts with his own self-interests at heart to reclaim the family name and bring the clan some honor. He has been portrayed as both villain and a hero at times and will go perfectly in Iron Studios' amazing statue diorama. The katana-wielding mutant stands 10" tall will be showcased in his shiny metallic armor as he stands on the rubble of the battlefield. That chrome metallic finish will really make him stand out against other characters in this display. With his allegiance always being mysterious he could be displayed with both X-Men, Sentinels, and the Brotherhood of Evil. This is one statue X-Men fans will not want to miss out on and he can be found located here for $169.99. He is set to release between July and August 2021 and make sure you miss out on some of the other X-Men statues like Deadpool, the Blob, Bishop, and so much more.

"Iron Studios presents: The deadly and mysterious Silver Samurai! Ready for surgical cuts, the imposing shiny metallic figure of Kenuichio Harada, known as Silver Samurai, wields two "Katana" swords properly energized with his tachyon field, his mutant power that allows them to cut any substance (except Adamantium), protected by his chrome samurai armor, made of a metallic alloy similar to adamantium, which can withstand a great deal of damage from various weapons, Harada uses all his techniques and knowledge of the martial arts to fight Professor X's students, especially his great rival Wolverine. Iron Studios proudly presents one more statue, from its colossal battle diorama, from the X-Men vs. Sentinels (controlled by Magneto) and his followers of the Mutant Brotherhood, with "Silver Samurai – Marvel Comics – BDS Art Scale 1/10 – Iron Studios"!"

"Illegitimate son of Shingen Harada, former Oyabun of the Yashida Clan, a traditional Japanese family who ended up getting involved with Yakuza, and half-brother of Mariko Yashida, one of the greatest loves in Wolverine's life, Kenuichio Harada, the Silver Samurai, is a mutant who acted as a mercenary and bodyguard for villains, but after the death of his father and sister, he became head of the Clan and managed to restore his family's honor. Sometimes the enemy, sometimes the ally, the Silver Samurai acts according to his interests and his honor, so his presence acts both as a villain in the X-Men diorama and as an ally hero of Professor X's students, depending on the personal vision of each of the characters. The figure works well individually, as in creating a personal battle diorama for each fan and collector."

Features:

Limited edition

Made in polystone

Hand painted

Product dimensions: 9.8 in (H) x 7 in (W) x 6.2 in (L)

Product Weight: 1.6 lbs