Transformers Beast Wars II Nemesis Leo Prime Roars into Hasbro New Transformers Legacy Evolution figures have arrived from Hasbro as the war between Autobots and Deceptions rages on

Hasbro is back and diving deeper into the legacy of Transformers with a brand new Voyager Class figure. Coming to life right out of Beast Wars II Super Lifeform, Transformers fans are getting the return of Nemesis Leo Prime. Also referred to as Black Lio Convo, this deadly duplicate was born from the use of ancient technology by the Predacons. Nemesis Prime Leo believes himself to be the original and will take on anyone who doe snot believe this. Hasbro has perfectly brought Beast Wars II Nemesis Leo Prime to life and features a robot to lion mode in just 35 steps. He will come with four missile blaster accessories that can be equipped in both forms and is packed with detail. Collectors will be able to buy the Transformers Legacy Evolution Nemesis Leo Prime for $34.99; pre-orders are live here with an August 2023 release.

Unleash the Might of Nemesis Leo Prime with Hasbro

"The battle is evolving with the Transformers Legacy Evolution Nemesis Leo Prime action figure! Nemesis Leo Prime has an intense arrogance that drives his goal to replace the Maximals with duplicates that he can command. Transformers toys are upgraded with Evo-Fusion technology! Experience the evolution and flip out the claw blade features from both lion paws to prepare for battle! Celebrate the last 40 years of Transformers history with Legacy action figures for boys and girls. Transformers Legacy opens the portal to a whole new universe of — More Than Meets the Eye — bringing together every generation of Transformers like you've never seen before. Collect and combine different characters to create your ideal Legacy lineup."

Includes figure, 4 accessories, and instructions.

CELEBRATE THE LEGACY: Transformers Legacy Evolution celebrates the last 40 years of Transformers history. The Nemesis Leo Prime action figure is inspired by Beast Wars II Super Lifeform Transformers

2 EPIC MODES: Transformers action figure converts from robot to lion mode in 35 steps

AWESOME ACCESSORIES: This Nemesis Leo Prime toy for 8 year old boys and girls comes with 4 missile blaster accessories that attach to the figure in both modes

EVOLVE THE BATTLE: Transformers toy robots are upgraded with Evo-Fusion battle features! Evolve the battle by flipping out the claw blade features from both lion paws in robot mode

REVEAL TECH SPECS: Scan the code on each package to reveal character tech specs! Collect other Transformers figures to discover facts and abilities (each sold separately, subject to availability)