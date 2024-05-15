Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

New Transformers: The Movie Studio Series Bumblebee Revealed

Step into the transforming world of legendary bots once more as some new Transformers collectibles are here from Hasbro

Article Summary New Transformers Studio Series Bumblebee from 1986 movie.

23-step conversion between robot and mini car mode.

Includes blaster accessory and Unicron scene backdrop.

Pre-order now for $24.99, release slated for July 2024.

Get ready to roll out with a brand new figure from Hasbro's Transformers Studio Series. Coming to life from Transformers: The Movie, everyone's favorite yellow Autobot has returned as Bumblebee is back and ready for action! This Autobot Scout is geared up to take on the Deceptions once again, just like he did back in the day with the hit 1986 animated film. This highly detailed figure captures Bumblebee's iconic design from the classic movie, with vibrant yellow paintwork and intricate sculpting. In just 23 steps, Bee can convert into his mini car mode, and he also comes with a blaster accessory. Hasbro also included a removable backdrop to help Transformers fans display Bumblebee featuring The Depths of Unicron scene. Whether you want to recreate iconic scenes from Transformers: The Movie or wish to make your own missions with Bee then this is the figure for you. Pre-orders for this Studio Series Bumblebee are going fast, with the Autobot set to arrive in July 2024 for $24.99.

Studio Series Transformers: The Movie Bumblebee

"Bring the epic action of the Transformers movies from the big screen into your collection with the Transformers Studio Series Deluxe Class Bumblebee action figure, inspired by The Transformers: The Movie! Transformers Studio Series toys are collectible action figures that feature movie-inspired details and accessories. Convert the Studio Series action figure from robot to mini car mode in 23 steps and pose the Bumblebee toy in the included The Depths of Unicron removable backdrop scene."

The Transformers: The Movie Bumblebee: This Studio Series 86-29 Bumblebee action figure is highly articulated for posability and features movie-inspired deco and details

Studio Series Deluxe Class: This 4.5-inch (11.5 cm) collectible action figure is inspired by iconic movie scenes and designed with specs and details to reflect the movie universe

