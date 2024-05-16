Posted in: Collectibles, Mezco Toyz | Tagged: mezco, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

Mezco Toyz Unveils New Animated Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 4-Pack

The power of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles can not be stopped as Mezco Toyz has unveiled the return of these half shelled heroes

Article Summary Mezco Toyz reveals One:12 Collective TMNT Animated 4-Pack with new designs.

Set includes swappable heads, hands, bandanas, and personalized display bases.

Each figure comes with signature weapon, effects, and a range of ninja gear.

Deluxe set channels 80's nostalgia and is available exclusively at Mezco Toyz.

Cowabunga! Mezco Toyz has surprised Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collectors with a new One:12 Collective release. Inspired by the legendary 80s cartoon, the heroes in a half-shell are back and ready for action. Unlike the previous release that captures Mezco's own style of turtles, this new deluxe boxed set gives a dash of nostalgia with a new animated design. Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, and Michelangelo are all together again and with new, brighter colors and soft goods ninja gear. Mezco did not just stop there as they loaded out this deluxe set with tons of goods and swappable parts for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles!

This will include three swappable heads for each TMNT member, two different bandana styles, a variety of interchangeable hands, and four unique display bases. Of course, each turtle gets their own signature weapon along with weapon effects, ninja stars, Tonga, climbing claws, wedge blades, shell communicators, and so much more. The 80s TMNT adventures live on once with this totally tubular 4-pack set that is priced at a whopping $400. Collectors can buy this Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Animated set right now, right from exclusive to Mezco Toyz.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles – Deluxe Animated Series Edition

"Cowabunga! Everyone's favorite half-shell heroes—the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles jumps out of the TV set and onto your shelf! This deluxe boxed set evokes the nostalgia of the classic animated series with radical newly sculpted portraits of our half-shell heroes as well as a gnarly all new palette that brings those 80's vibes to life!"

"Featuring the full team—Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, Michelangelo—each figure has multiple interchangeable newly sculpted head portraits in varying expressions. Inspired by the vintage animated series and classic toys, the Turtles wear their iconic colored bandanas and belt buckles adorned with initial insignia. Their utility belts and harnesses can hold their signature weapons: sai, katanas, bo staff, and nunchaku, each accompanied with multiple weapon FXs. In addition to their signature weapons, the Turtles also come equipped with an arsenal of ninja gear including shuriken, kunai, tonfas, push dagger, kyoketsu-shoges, and more! And of course, what's a TMNT mission without pizza?"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!