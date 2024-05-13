Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: ghostbusters, hasbro

Hasbro Gets Spooky with New Ghostbusters Plasma Series Ecto-1 (1984)

Hasbro is ready to bust some ghosts as a new 3.75” scale Ghostbusters Plasma Series Ecto-1 (1984) vehicle has arrived

It looks like 1984 is waiting as Hasbro is taking collectors back in time with their new Ghostbusters Plasma Series release. Hit the streets of New York in style as the Ecto-1 is back, featuring a 1984-inspired design that is 3.75" scale. The vehicle itself will feature wheels that do roll, along with all four doors being able to be opened and a gurney that can slide out from the back. Ghostbusters fans have seen quite a few releases like this, but unlike those vehicles, this one is here to kick off a new collection from Hasbro. This 1984 Ecto-1 is compatible with their upcoming retro-inspired 40th Anniversary Ghostbusters Plasma Pack set. Releasing soon, this new set of figures will feature all four original Ghostbusters in a new 3.75-inch scale with an old-fashioned Q-Ring design. Their accessories will fit inside this Ecto-1 and will make a ghostly display for any Ghostbusters fan. Fans can snag up the Plasma Series Ecto-1 for $59.99 right now on Hasbro Pulse, and stay tuned for the Q-Ring 4-Pack set.

"Unleash your love for the '80s as one of the most iconic cars to ever grace the silver screen rolls off the assembly line! That's right, the legendary Ecto-1 (1984) inspired by the classic Ghostbusters film is coming to the Ghostbusters Plasma Series in 1:18 scale. Featuring premium design & deco, doors that open, wheels that move, and a gurney that slides out from the rear, this classic beauty is one mean machine and is compatible with the upcoming 40th Anniversary Plasma Pack (sold separately), featuring all 4 Ghostbusters in 3.75-inch scale! Ghost bustin' action has never been this scary awesome!"

This Ecto-1 bustin' vehicle has been designed to look like the iconic car from the 1984 classic film Ghostbusters

The reliable Ecto-1, aka the Ectomobile, has been with the Ghostbusters through thick and thin, always carrying the team and their gear on their ghost bustin' adventures

The Ghostbusters Ecto-1 (1984) features doors that open, wheels that move, and a gurney that slides out from the rear

