Transformers Takara Tomy Missing Link Grimlock (Anime Type) Debuts

Clear some space as Hasbro has unveiled some new Transformers Takara Tomy figures are importing in from Japan for 2026

Article Summary Missing Link C-13 Grimlock debuts as a new Takara Tomy Transformers import for 2026 collectors.

Stays true to G1 cartoon style with animation-accurate colors and original 1980s-inspired design fixes.

Features premium articulation, modern accessories, and includes a human mini-figure for cockpit play.

Available for preorder now at Hasbro Pulse for $124.99; ships in original packaging with collector perks.

Hasbro has just unveiled its next Transformers Takara Tomy release with the Missing Link C-13 Grimlock (Anime Type). The Missing Link series reimagines classic Generation 1 figures with modern articulation while staying true to their original 1980s design and die-cast feel. Grimlock is now back with a new figure that comes in at 5.7" tall and can transform into his iconic mechanical Tyrannosaurus rex mode. This figure closely matches his animation model from the original cartoon, with cartoon-accurate colors. This includes a brighter metallic gray body, a red Autobot insignia, and weapons right off the screen.

Unlike the vintage G1 release, this new Transformers Grimlock figure offers improved poseability in the arms, legs, and waist, allowing for Transformers fans to capture even more dynamic stances. This new Takara Tomy release will also include a miniature human figure that fits in the cockpit, along with his sword, a laser blaster, and a missile launcher. Collectors can also expect Grimlock to be featured in original packaging, with Japanese-language instructions, and a Japanese-language collector card. Pre-orders for this iconic Transformers Dinobot are already live on Hasbro Pulse for $124.99 with an August 2026 release.

Transformers Takara Tomy Missing Link C-13 Grimlock (Anime)

"Imported from Japan, TT Imports brings premium Transformers figures to your shelf. With premium deco, articulation, and accessories, they're a must-have for collectors and enthusiasts. Look for more Transformers TT Imports figures to a build a lineup that is — More Than Meets the Eye."

Inspired by G1 Transformers animation, this collectible Grimlock Transformers action figure is part of the Missing Link collection.

Convert Grimlock figure from robot to T-Rex. Figure is 145 mm (5.7 inches) tall in robot mode.

Features movable joints and meticulous animation-accurate colors.

Comes with human figure that can fit in the cockpit and weapon accessories for dynamic display, including saber, laser blaster, and missile launcher.

Includes heat-sensitive emblem that reveals a hidden design.

Comes with original packaging, Japanese-language instructions, and Japanese-language collector card.

