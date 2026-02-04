Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Transformers: The Thirteen Leader Class Leige Maximo Figure Revealed

The battle for Cybertron continues as Hasbro has unveiled new Transformers: Age of the Prime figures are on the way from Hasbro

Article Summary Hasbro unveils Transformers Leader Class Liege Maximo as part of the Age of the Primes toy line.

Liege Maximo, one of the Thirteen Primes, converts from robot to spaceship in 25 steps.

Figure stands 8.5” tall, features detailed accessories including a blaster and three Liege darts.

Pre-orders available now, with a May 2026 release; joins other Prime figures like Nexus Prime.

Liege Maximo is another member of the Thirteen Primes, first fully detailed in Transformers: The Covenant of Primus. Unlike many of the Primes, Liege Maximo was inherently corrupt, embodying manipulation and deceit. He has often been portrayed as the first true traitor, creating chaos among his brothers and playing a major role in the origins of Decepticon ideology. His schemes ultimately led to his downfall, but his influence lingered long after his defeat. Liege Maximo now comes to life as Hasbro contours to bring The Thirteen to life.

Releasing as a new Leader Class figure, Liege will stand 8.5" tall and will convert from robot to spaceship mode in 25 steps. For accessories, Hasbro has included a blaster and another Transformers artifact with three Leige darts. Collectors can add this newest member of The Thirteen to their collection in May 2026. Pre-orders are already live on Hasbro Pulse for $59.99 alongside The Thirteen member Nexus Prime. Be sure to check out some of the other Transformers: Age of the Primes releases recently revealed with Powerglide, Cliffjumper, Ratchet, and Smokescreen.

Transformers Age of the Primes – The Thirteen Liege Maximo

"Before the war, even before the Autobots and Decepticons, there were The Thirteen Primes. Every bot, battle, and power in the Transformers universe can be traced back to them. The Age of the Primes line celebrates their epic legacy with a far-reaching collection that touches nearly every corner of the lore. Build your lineup to create a display that is – More Than Meets the Eye."

The Thirteen Liege Maximo collectible Transformers figure is 8.5 inches (21.5 cm) in robot mode and features deco and details inspired by the Transformers universe.

Convert between robot and alien spaceship modes in 25 steps.

Comes with blaster and 3 Liege darts artifacts. Horns can be detached and posed as an additional blaster.

Part of the Age of the Primes collection. One of the Thirteen Primes, Liege Maximo is manipulative and strategic.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!