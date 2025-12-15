Posted in: Collectibles, Super7 | Tagged: back to the future, Super7

Travel Back in Time with Super7's Back to the Future ReAction+

Super7 has just revealed the arrival of their new Back To The Future ReAction+ Wave 1 including Marty McFly from 1955

Figure includes iconic 1955 attire and electric guitar, channeling the classic Enchantment Under the Sea dance

ReAction+ line offers 12 points of articulation, vintage O-ring toy style, and unique card-back packaging

Marty McFly ’55, 1985, and Doc Brown figures are available now at Super7, individually or bundled

Relive one of the most iconic moments in Back to the Future with the Marty McFly '55, releasing as part of Super7's new ReAction+ figure wave. Transported back to 1955, Marty must ensure his parents meet at the Enchantment Under the Sea dance, or risk erasing his very existence. This 3.75" collectible action figure captures Marty in his classic 1955 attire, complete with an electric guitar accessory, perfect for rocking out to some Johnny B. Goode. The Super7 ReAction+ line is inspired by vintage O-ring toys of the 1980s and features 12 points of articulation in each figure.

Wave 1 of this new Back to the Future ReAction+ Wave consists of Marty McFly from 1955, 1985, and Doc Brown. Each figure comes with its own blister card-back packaging, showcasing original Super7 artwork that captures a classic era of toys. From dodging temporal paradoxes to helping George and Lorraine fall in love, Marty is ready to join your collection for $24.99. Back to the Future fans can already purchase this figure now right on the Super7 store, or they can snag up all three in a bundle. Great Scott!

Back to the Future ReAction+ Wave 1 Marty McFly '55

"The Enchantment Under the Sea dance is in full swing, and if Marty McFly doesn't get his parents together, he can pretty much kiss his very existence goodbye. Capture a timeless moment from Back to the Future with this Marty McFly ReAction+ Figure, dressed in his 1955 attire—and armed with an electric guitar accessory. This action figure recalls the vintage O-ring toys of the '80s and is highly poseable with 12 points of articulation. The blister card-back packaging also features original Super7 artwork, inspired by the Back to the Future movie. Before the minute hand moves any further, hurry to go back in time and add this Marty McFly ReAction+ Figure to your set now."

