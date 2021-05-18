Star Ace Toys Debuts Ray Harryhausen Stop Motion Kali Statue

X-Plus and Star Ace Toys are at it again as they bring the iconic work of Ray Harryhausen to life once more. This time we are traveling back to 1973 to the film The Golden Voyage of Sinbad as the Goddess of Death, Kali arrives. Standing just under 12" tall, this guardian is here to stop any sailor who tries and steal. She has six arms, each wielding a sword, and is beautifully detailed with an ancient stone styled deco. Each of these statues are hand-painted and will come in two different versions with a normal and deluxe. The deluxe will have a special treasure themed diorama base that captures the scenery from The Golden Voyage of Sinbad.

This is a perfect statue to come from the Ray Harryhausen collection and will be a great piece to display with some of the other stop motion statues also coming soon. The Star Ace Toys and X-Plus The Golden Voyage of Sinbad stop motion monster Kali statue is set to release between November 2021 and January 2022. The standard is priced at $235, while the deluxe comes in at $295, and both are up for pre-order here. Be sure to check out some of the other incredible Ray Harryhausen stop motion designs here.

"Ray Harryhausen's Kali Statue – A statue of Kali, Goddess of Death, stands guard over countless treasure. Woe to any sailor who tries to steal from the horde guarded by this stone sentry. Her six arms all wield swords and can fight off multiple attackers. One of Ray Harryhausen's more ambitious stop-motion creations, Kali would move all her arms as she battles the adventurers. Traditionally sculpted by the artisans of the famed creature shop of Kaibutsuya, this detailed Kali statue is made from soft vinyl and stands 30cm tall. Each piece is hand-painted to look like it is made of ancient stone. She is posed with all six swords ready to face-off against anyone who would desecrate her treasure horde. The Deluxe version of this statue includes a polyresin display diorama base with the cave floor covered with golden treasure."