Posted in: Collectibles, Hiya Toys | Tagged: godzilla, hiya toys

Godzilla (2014) Male & Female MUTO Set Revealed from Hiya Toys

Return to the events of Godzilla (2014) with Hiya Toys as they debut their Exquisite Basic Series Male & Female MUTO Set

Article Summary Hiya Toys reveals an Exquisite Basic Series set featuring Male and Female MUTOs from Godzilla (2014).

Both MUTOs are highly detailed, with the Female standing 5.9" tall and the Male boasting a 13" wingspan.

The set includes swappable wings for the Male MUTO and a missile accessory, enhancing display options.

Pre-orders are live for $116.99, with the Godzilla MUTOs set to ship in Q2 2027 for MonsterVerse fans.

Hiya Toys is returning to the MonsterVerse with a brand new Exquisite Basic Series figure set as two deadly Titans come to life. In Godzilla (2014), the MUTOs (Massive Unidentified Terrestrial Organisms) are ancient parasitic creatures that bring on the arrival of the King of the Monsters. There are two main MUTOs: the Male MUTO and the Female MUTO, both with distinct roles in their species' survival. They feed on radiation and target nuclear materials as a primary energy source, which can be quite deadly for the surrounding humans.

The male is winged and highly mobile, using electromagnetic pulse (EMP) abilities to take on and disrupt human technology, while the larger, wingless female focuses on reproduction and nest-building. Hiya Toys was sure to bring both of these MUTOs to life with incredible detail, as the Female comes in at 5.9" tall, and the Male gets a 13" long wingspan. Not many accessories are included, but the Male MUTO will get a second pair of swappable wings and a missile. Take your Godzilla (2014) collection to dangerous new heights with this fun Hiya Toys release, priced at $116.99. Pre-orders are already live online, and these MUTOs are set to arrive in Q2 2027.

Exquisite Basic Series – Godzilla (2014) Male & Female Muto Set

"Godzilla (2014) tells the story of a mysterious incident at the Janjira Nuclear Power Plant in 1999 that resulted in the unfortunate deaths of Joe's colleagues and his wife. Years later, Joe's son Ford travels to Japan to help his father, who has noticed anomalies and is determined to uncover the truth in the forbidden zone. The all-new EXQUISITE BASIC Series Godzilla (2014) Male & Female MUTO Set is based on original film CG, bringing on-screen ancient Titans into collectible form."

"Both figures finished in deep gray to charcoal black tones, with newly added fluorescent paint applied to the eyes. While the Female MUTO's abdomen also features fluorescent detailing that reacts under UV light, highlighting its unique biological structure as seen in the film."

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