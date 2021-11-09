Two New Star Wars The Mandalorian Figure Incoming from Hasbro

This week's Star Wars reveals for the weekly event, Bring Home the Bounty, was strong with the force. Not only did we get a new $800 Star Wars AT-AT LEGO set but not one but two new additions to Hasbro's The Black Series figure line. Ahsoka Tano and the Death Watch Mandalorian are not only joining the Vintage Collection but will also be getting 6" counterparts as well. Both figures are loaded with details, with Ashoka featuring her older self as seen in Season 2 of The Mandalorian and will come with her white-bladed lightsabers. The Death Watch Trooper is back from the Season 1 flashback sequence as they are the group that saved young Din Djarin during The Clone Wars.

These Death Watch Troopers will easily be must-own army building figures, so be sure to get your pre-orders in while you can. Pre-orders for these new Star Wars The Mandolorian figures are not live yet, and while most Bring Home the Bounty figures go up for pre-order I believe they are getting a separate release. I am unsure how pushing back the pre-orders will give fans a "better pre-order experience" since bots buy up 95% of products with any set scheduled release date. Either way, The Mandalorian fans will be able to find them here when live, and they can check out all of this week's Bring Home the Bounty reveals right here.

"Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH AHSOKA TANO and DEATH WATCH MANDALORIAN Figures inspired by the live-action series THE MANDALORIAN on Disney+. STAR WARS fans and collectors can display this fully articulated figure featuring a poseable head, arms, and legs, as well as premium deco, in their action figure and vehicle collection. Includes figure and 2 accessories. Available in 2022."