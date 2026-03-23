Posted in: Collectibles, Super7 | Tagged: Super7, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

Uncover Answers with Super7's New TMNT (2003) April O'Neal

Super7 is returning to the year 2003 once again with their new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles ULTIMATES! Wave 14

Article Summary Super7 debuts a TMNT ULTIMATES! April O’Neil action figure inspired by the 2003 animated series.

April is styled with a soft goods lab coat, three swappable heads, and various scientific accessories.

This 7-inch figure boasts double-jointed articulation for dynamic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles posing.

Pre-orders for April O’Neil, Raphael, Shell Cycle, and Hun are now open, with an October 2023 release.

In Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2003 TV series), April O'Neil was reimagined from a reporter to someone with a background in science and archaeology. This April is intellectually curious and actively involved in the Turtles' adventures, and begins as Baxter Stockman's assistant. However, she quickly distances herself after discovering his growing and unethical experiments. Over time, she becomes a trusted ally to Leonardo and his turtle brothers, and now she is ready to join your Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collection from Super7.

A new wave of figures inspired by the hit 2003 cartoon is here, including April, who comes locked and loaded for the next adventure. Super7 was sure to give April O'Neal a soft goods lab coat, three swappable heads, a Triceraton rifle, and a family portrait. TMNT fans can add this ally to their collection now, as pre-orders are already live through Super7. She is priced at $65, set for an October 2023 release, and will be released alongside a new Raphael, the Shell Cycle, and Hun.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles ULTIMATES! April O'Neil

"If you're ever totally shell shocked, April O'Neil has your back. Skilled in gadgetry, and with expert scientific knowledge, she's a VIP on the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle team. Welcome her to your collection as an ULTIMATES! Figure. Inspired by the 2003 animated series, this action figure is 7" scale with premium paint and sculpting details."

"Double-jointed articulation in the knees and arms makes for ultimate pose-ability possibilities. Accessories are included as well, such as interchangeable heads—one of which has April O'Neil helmeted, in case she needs to hop on the Shell Cycle to save the day. Other accessories include multiple interchangeable hands, April O'Neil's compass, a triceraton rifle, a soft goods lab coat, and the family portrait that's hanging in her antique shop."

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