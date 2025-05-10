Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: Animal Crossing, lego

Visit Blathers's Museum with LEGO's Next Animal Crossing Set

The world of Animal Crossing comes to life once again as LEGO is back with a new selection of themed construction sets

Article Summary LEGO unveils a new Animal Crossing set featuring Blathers's iconic museum from the beloved game series.

The 543-piece set includes exhibits for fossils, fish, bugs, and art, just like in Animal Crossing games.

New LEGO minifigures of Blathers and Lily let fans recreate classic moments from their virtual island museum.

The customizable museum has hinged walls and interchangeable pieces, launching August 2025 at $79.99.

Blathers' Museum in Animal Crossing is one of the game's most beloved landmarks. First introduced in Animal Crossing for the Nintendo GameCube, the museum serves as a building where players can donate fossils, fish, bugs, and art they find. This allows players to build a beautiful and educational collection for the museum. The place is run by the lovable yet sleepy owl known as Blathers, and the museum adds a rewarding long-term goal for players to keep playing the game. It looks like LEGO is now bringing Blathers and the museum to life with a brand new 543-piece set.

Everything you need for the museum is included with this fun set from a Triceratops skeleton, an aquarium for nearly caught fish, and even an area for your bug display. Not only does this set include a new LEGO Blathers minifigure, but the villager Lily is also ready to discover the wonders of the museum. The museum will also feature adjustable hinged walls and interchangeable pieces so that builders can customize the museum layout. Pre-orders are not available for this LEGO Animal Crossing set just yet, but the Blathers' Museum Collection is priced at $79.99 and is expected to release in August 2025.

LEGO Animal Crossing – Blathers's Museum Collection

"Fans of the Animal \Crossing™ video game series and kids who love animals and nature can enjoy hands-on creative play with the Blathers's Museum Collection (77056) building set, an ideal Nintendo® character gift for girls and boys aged 7 years old and up."

"This LEGO® building toy recreates the museum from the Animal Crossing video game series. Kids can customize the different exhibition areas with their finds. They can use a spade to unearth the missing Triceratops tailbone, catch fish for the aquarium and capture butterflies and creepy-crawlies with a net. Adjustable hinged walls and rearrangeable elements make the set reconfigurable for extra play possibilities. The set also includes a fountain and the Roost café, where kids can chill out with the Blathers and Lily minifigures before embarking on their next adventure exploring the natural world. Set contains 543 pieces."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!