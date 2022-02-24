Voltron: Defender of the Universe Returns with New Threezero Figure

The 80s are back as Voltron: Defender of the Universe makes its return as threezero reveals their new ROBO-DOU Volton figure. Coming in at 10.6" tall this figure will fete a die cast metal frame and yet it can be disassembled to reveal the five lion bots. In total, Volton will have a whopping 124 points of articulation, giving collectors an impressive realm of motion. As for weapons, we will be getting the Blazing Sword and the Spinning Laser Blade and each of the lion will feature their own unique weapons with blades and cannons. This incredible figure will be a highlight of any Voltron collectors collection from the removable lion bot to that classic colorful metallic finish. No price has been revealed for the DOBO-DOU Voltron figure from threezero and pre-orders are set to go live tonight at 8 PM EST right here.

"Voltron: Defender of the Universe ROBO-DOU Voltron – From the extremely popular 80's anime Voltron: Defender of the Universe, ROBO-DOU Voltron will be available for pre-order at threezero store on February 25, 2022 (09:00 HKT)! threezero's engineers have worked effortlessly to re-create the classic mecha Voltron in a presentation never before seen! The ROBO-DOU Voltron is designed to achieve a wider range of articulation and better combining functions than its contemporaries while maintaining the robot's iconic retro aesthetic."

"Accurately simulating its appearance on-screen, ROBO-DOU Voltron is a non-scale, fully-articulated figure standing approximately 27cm (~10.6") tall in Voltron mode with a remarkable die-cast main frame and an impressive metallic finish to highlight the details of the mecha. Voltron is composed of five Lion mecha, and is able to split into Lion mode, or combine to form Voltron. All five Lion mecha are fully-articulated figures partly adopting zinc alloy and metal parts for the movable joints. Combined, the figure utilizes 124 points of articulation for the total of five machines, with a set of Voltron mode weapons in addition to a unique set of weapons for each Lion."

Features:

Approximately 27cm (~10.6") tall

Fully-articulated figure with 124 points of articulation (Black Lion: 34 points of articulation, Red Lion: 25 points of articulation, Green Lion: 25 points of articulation, Yellow Lion: 20 points of articulation, Blue Lion: 20 points of articulation)

Die-cast metal parts

Five separate Lion mecha combine to form Voltron

Rolling cutter on legs

Voltron mode weapons: Blazing Sword Spinning Laser Blade with Handle

Black Lion weapons: Mouth Blade Rotary Cannons

Red Lion weapons: Mouth Blade Plasma Flash Cannon Lava Cannon

Green Lion weapons: Mouth Blade Laser Cannon Shooting Star

Yellow Lion weapons: Mouth Blade Dual Shoulder Blockbuster Turrets Radial Shotgun Blaster

Blue Lion weapons: Mouth Blade Triple Barrel Mortar Cannon Shoulder Cannon

Materials ABS, PVC, POM and die-cast metal parts

Package Size (W235 x H110 x D360)mm (1kg)



