Wakanda Forever's Black Panther Comes to Hasbro's Marvel Legends

We are only a week away from witnessing the next film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. This film is going to be an incredible event, and it marks the end of the Phase 4, so who knows what it will hold. One of the biggest changes in the film is the tragic passing of King T'Challa himself. This film will carry the legacy of the Black Panther and a new character will now hold the title. We have already seen some clips of this new female Panther in Wakanda Forever trailers, but there is plenty of mystery surrounding here.

It looks like Hasbro is bringing this new Black Panther to their popular Marvel Legends line. Some of these figures have already been in some collector's hands but now a full reveal has been unveiled, giving fans a closer look. Not much is included besides a pair of swappable hands, but this Black Panther features a brand new suit and a new hero introduction for the MCU. If you love Black Panther, then this is an instant purchase, and Marvel Legends fans can buy one right now for $24.99 here.

There is a New Black Panther In Town

"With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With the Marvel Legends Series, fan favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display in collections. From figures to vehicles to premium roleplay items, the Marvel Legends Series offers elite character-inspired product for Marvel fans and collectors. Additional figures each sold separately. Subject to availability."

Includes: figure, 2 accessories

6-INCH-SCALE COLLECTIBLE MARVEL FIGURE: A new Black Panther joins Marvel Legends with this premium 6-inch-scale action figure inspired by Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

MARVEL ENTERTAINMENT-INSPIRED DESIGN: This Marvel Legends figure features deco and detailing inspired by the character's appearance in the movie!

PREMIUM ARTICULATION AND DETAILING: The Marvel Legends Series Black Panther figure is highly posable for display and play with other Marvel Legends figures.

ROYAL ACCESSORIES: This 6-inch Marvel Legends Black Panther figure comes with swappable hands accessories!

MARVEL UNIVERSE IN 6-INCH SCALE: Look for other Hasbro Marvel Legends Series figures with Marvel Entertainment-inspired characters (Additional figures each sold separately. Subject to availability.)