Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Walmart Collector Con Mini Star Wars: The Mandalorian Helmet Revealed

Turn into a galaxy far, far away with a brand new selection of Mini Star Wars Helmets for Walmart Collector Con

Article Summary Walmart Collector Con reveals The Mandalorian mini helmet from Hasbro's Star Wars Black Series line.

This 6-inch scaled-down replica is packed with authentic details and includes its own themed display base.

Available as a Walmart Collector Con exclusive for $35, with pre-orders opening March 19 at 10 AM EST.

Part of a new Star Wars mini helmet series—watch for companion Stormtrooper versions joining the collection.

Few characters have captured the modern imagination of the Star Wars galaxy quite like Din Djarin, the armored bounty hunter at the center of The Mandalorian. Mando paved the way for a new era of Star Wars, as Disney would move away from films to focus on new Disney+ series with The Book of Boba Fett and Ahsoka. Fans are already prepared for the big transition of Din and The Child onto the big screen with a full-length feature film with The Mandalorian and Grogu. Hasbro is now making compact mini collectibles as a debut for a new line of tiny Star Wars helmets from The Black Series.

These scaled-down replicas come in at roughly 6" tall and are perfect for enhancing any collection from a galaxy far, far away. The Mandalorian Mini Helmet is packed with detail and is kicking off this line as a Walmart Collector Con Exclusive. This unique collectible comes with a $35 price tag, and it does get its own themed display base. Walmart Collector Con kicks off March 19 at 10 AM EST, and be sure to look out for the companion Stormtrooper Mini Helmets.

Star Wars: The Black Series – Mini The Mandalorian Helmet

"(HASBRO | Ages 4 & up | Approx. Retail Price: $34.99 | Pre-Order March 19 at 10 AM ET as part of Walmart Collector Con; available Summer 2026) With STAR WARS mini helmets from THE BLACK SERIES, fans and collectors alike can pay tribute to their favorite franchise from a galaxy far, far away!"

"Detailed to look like The Mandalorian's helmet from STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN & GROGU™, this scaled-down STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES helmet is an impressive addition to any fan's shelf. The helmet comes in at around 6 inches tall when placed on the included stand and great for display as a desk accessory. Look for other premium mini helmets and other STAR WARS collectibles from THE BLACK SERIES (additional products each sold separately, subject to availability)."

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