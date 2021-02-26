WandaVision Agatha All Along Merchandise Has Arrived

If you have been following the hit Marvel television phenomenon WandaVision, then you are completely aware that it's been Agatha All Along. The show's revelation even got its one sequence and a catchy little theme song that even got a release. The Agatha releases do not stop there as a massive amount of products have been revealed, showing the world that it has been Agatha All Along. It seems the design team is sticking with the Bewitched animation style for Agatha. Fans and collectors can get their hands on shirts, hats, cups, mugs, and phone cases all featuring this new powerful witch. The Rock Em Socks are truly something magical with this release, and they will go great with one of the Zazzle WandaVision mugs. Fans can check out the entire section of upcoming products straight from Marvel here.

The reveal of Agatha as one of the big bad of the series with, of course, lead to more collectible releases in the future. I am sure Funko is already working on an Agatha Pop as we speak, making it another must-have figure from MCU fans. Including today's episode, there are only two episodes left before the end of WandaVision. So make sure you get your binge on before the series ends next week and get all the merch you can to celebrate that last episode. The Marvel Disney+ release will not end with WandaVision either, as The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is just around the corner.

"In Episode 7 of Marvel Studios' WandaVision, "Breaking the Fourth Wall," it's revealed that — cue the music! — it's been Agatha all along messing up things in Westview. The friend Wanda Maximoff and Vision had come to be known as "Agnes?" It's just a cover. She's really Agatha Harkness, another "magic" girl just like Wanda."