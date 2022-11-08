Wield the Power of The Santa Clause with Disney's Newest Replica

One of the best holiday films is back and is now with a new television series on Disney+ with The Santa Clauses. The Santa Clause is easily a film that needs to be watched every December, with all three films just packed with laughter and holiday spirit. It looks like Disney knows the significance of this holiday treat and is dishing out a sweet new collectible for fans. The Santa Claus Replica Business Card Holder captures The Rose Suchak Ladder Company's greatest creation as well as the infamous Santa Claus card. This is the card that turns Scott Calvin into good ole St. Nick and contains the clause for the job.

I never knew I needed The Santa Clause replica card until now, and Disney knocked it right off the roof. From the references to The Rose Suchak Ladder Company to the intense detail on the card, this is the perfect holiday decoration. Whether you want one to display your love for the film or snag one up as a gift then, Disney has you covered. The Santa Claus Replica Business Card Holder is priced at $49.99; it is available for purchase right now and here. Be sure to catch The Santa Clauses premiering on Disney+ on November 16, 2022.

Always Read the Fine Print of The Santa Clause

"Your business can stay open for Christmas with our replica The Rose Suchak Ladder Company card holder as seen in Disney's The Santa Clause. Snowy base, ladder, and "Santa Claus–North Pole" card bring back the laughter of this comedy classic."

Card holder prop replica

"Snow" covered wooden base with "The Rose Suchak Ladder Company" title plate

Ladder sculpt

Metal feet

"Santa Claus–North Pole" card

Clear collector's display sleeve for card

Comes in collector's gift box

Inspired by Disney's The Santa Clause (1994)