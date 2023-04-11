007: For King and Country #1 Preview: Is This the End of James Bond? James Bond gets shot and blacks out in this preview of 007: For King and Country #1, in stores Wednesday from Dynamite.

007: FOR KING AND COUNTRY #1

DYNAMITE

FEB230486

FEB230487 – 007 FOR KING COUNTRY #1 CVR B PUEBLA – $3.99

FEB230488 – 007 FOR KING COUNTRY #1 CVR C HILL – $3.99

FEB230489 – 007 FOR KING COUNTRY #1 CVR D LEIRIX – $3.99

FEB230490 – 007 FOR KING COUNTRY #1 CVR E BLANK AUTHENTIX – $4.99

FEB238201 – 007 FOR KING COUNTRY #1 CVR L FOC SPALLETTA ORIGINAL – $3.99

(W) Phillip Kennedy Johnson (A) Giorgio Spalletta (CA) Joseph Michael Linsner

An all-new nail-biting Bond mission from superstar Phillip Kennedy Johnson (Action Comics) and Giorgio Spalletta (Red Sonja). Accused of murder on British soil, James Bond has been branded a traitor by his own government. As M sends the entire 00 division after 007, Bond must go underground with only one ally: Gwendolyn Gann, 003 – another traitor, presumed dead, secretly on a clandestine mission with global implications.

In Shops: 4/12/2023

SRP: $3.99

