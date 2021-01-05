100K? Marvel's Star Wars: The High Republic #1 Has 200K Orders!

Earlier today, Bleeding Cool reported that we had heard that the first issue of Marvel's new comic book Star Wars: The High Republic, part of the multi-media Star Wars crossover event had sold over 100,000 copies to comic book stores, in advance of tomorrow's sale. That the second printing had also already sold out. And that a third printing was going to be rushed through.

Well, we have had further news that a) we were right but b) we only knew the half of it – literally. And that Marvel has actually sold 200,000 copies to comic book stores

As we mentioned, despite the high print run, copies of the standard cover have already been selling copies on eBay for $16,

But copies of a 600-issue limited variant cover by Paolo Villanelli, sold by Comic Book Exclusives for $80 for two covers, have sold individually on eBay for up to $300 virgin version and $200 for the trade livery version.

While copies of the similarly-limited Aaron Kuder cover from Comic Mint sold for $30, it has now sold copies on eBay for $230.

And the 1:25 cover by Sway has sold on eBay for $200. If you wanted a copy, I hope you pre-ordered from your comic book store.

(W) Cavan Scott (A) Ario Anindito (CA) Phil Noto

BEFORE THE SKYWALKER SAGA! THE GOLDEN AGE OF THE JEDI!

A new era of STAR WARS storytelling begins. It is centuries before the SKYWALKER SAGA. The JEDI are at their height, protecting the galaxy as REPUBLIC pioneers push out into new territories. As the Frontier prepares for the dedication of majestic STARLIGHT BEACON, PADAWAN KEEVE TRENNIS faces the ultimate choice – will she complete her Jedi Trials or rescue the innocent from disaster? New Jedi! New ships! New evils to fight! Rated T In Shops: Jan 06, 2021 SRP: $3.99