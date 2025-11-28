Whatever this dog show is, for some reason, it was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Thanksgiving does some funny things to people.
104 Black Friday Sales From Comic Book Stores Today
104 Black Friday Sales from Comic Book Stores across America (and Australia) today
Today is Black Friday. It began as a retail resurgence following America's Thanksgiving, and it gained traction internationally after Amazon started doing it, even though no one else celebrates this Holiday. Here's a look at one hundred and four in-store comic book-related Black Friday deals sent my way.
Alabama
- The Comic Shop, 1815 6th Ave SE, Ste D, Decatur, AL. All action figures, statues, new board games and D&D books 20% off All Pops 40% off and if you buy five you get the sixth one free ALL GRADED BOOKS 40% off All Pokemon deck boxes, binders and playmats 40% off. you're a subscriber at The Comic Shop you get your discount on top of the Black Friday discounts. Doors open at 11AM.
- Haven Comics Etc, 1871 Slaughter Rd, Ste F, Madison, AL, 35758 all manner of things on sale – back issues, trades, games, collectibles, and more! It's going to be a phenomenal day – come out and see us
Alaska
- The Comic Shop, 418 3rd St, Ste 5B, Fairbanks, AK, 20% off Graphic Novels, 20% off Manga, $1 Back Issue Sale (bagged comics only, wall comics excluded)
California
- Alakazam Comics & Games, 17777 Main Street, Ste. E, Irvine, CA, Graphic Novels 25% off, Selected Comics at 50 cents each.
- Graham Crackers Comics Murrieta
25021 Madison Ave. Suite #101 Murrieta, CA 92562 951-696-0088
- Collector's Paradise Valley, 7131 Winnetka Ave, Canoga Park, CA 91306
- Collector's Paradise Pasadena, 319 S. Arroyo Prkwy Unit 4, Pasadena, CA 91105
- Collector's Paradise NoHo, 5118 Lankershim Blvd, N. Hollywood, CA 91601
Florida
- Famous Faces & Funnies, 3540 W. New Haven Ave, Melbourne FL
- Famous Faces & Funnies Two, 801 N Congress Ave #604, Boynton Beach, FL
- Flashpoint Comics and Games, 855 E. SR 434 Ste 1129, Winter Springs, FL
From 11am-4pm, local artist Emily Riesett will be offering FREE sketches for kids. Buy 2, Get 1 FREE on Graphic Novels, Kids Books, Funko Pops, D&D Books, Dice, and Comic & Game Supplies. Buy 3, Get 3 FREE on Back Issues in boxes. 10% Off one Wall Book 25¢ Back Issue Bins for treasure hunters
- Windu's Comics & Collectibles 194 US HWY 27 suite A, Clermont, FL, 34711 352-404-6452
10am to 3pm, 30% off comics and trades
- Yancy Street Comics South, 13946 W Hillsborough Ave, Tampa, FL 33635-9656
8 am opening
- Coliseum Of Comics Millenia, 4672 Millenia Plaza Way, Orlando, FL – 32839
- Coliseum Of Comics Kissimmee, 2511 Old Vineland Rd. Kissimmee, FL – 34746
- Coliseum Of Comics Lakeland, 1517 Bartow Rd (US 98), Lakeland, FL – 34746
- Coliseum Of Comics East Colonial, 1730 E. Highway 50, Clermont, FL – 34711
- Coliseum Of Comics New Tampa, 19402 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Tampa, FL 33647
- Coliseum Of Comics Clermont, 1730 FL-50, Clermont, FL 34711
- Coliseum Of Comics Jacksonville Riverside, 2724 Park St, Jacksonville, FL 32205,
- Coliseum Of Comics Oakleaf, 9630 Crosshill Blvd #102, Jacksonville, FL – 32222
- Coliseum Of Comics Arlington, 9344 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville, FL – 32225
- Coliseum Of Comics Gainesville, 4401 NW 25th Place, Suite G, Gainesville, FL, 32606
- Coliseum Of Comics Saturday Outlet, 8010 Sunport Dr. Ste. #106, Orlando, FL, 32809
Illinois
- Jay's Comics, 34165 N. Us Hwy 45, Third Lake, IL 60030, 847-223-8711
- Graham Crackers Comics Anderson Chicago
5028 N. Clark, Chicago, IL 60640 (773) 561-5010
- Graham Crackers Comics Lake View Chicago
3120 N Sheffield, Unit C-1, Chicago, IL 60657 (773) 665-2010
- Graham Crackers Comics Chicago Loop
77 E. Madison St., Chicago, IL. 60602 (312) 629-1810
- Graham Crackers Comics Downers Grove,
1550 Ogden Ave.; Downers Grove, IL 60515 (630) 852-1810
- Graham Crackers Comics Sandwich
624 W. Center Street Sandwich, IL. 60548 (815) 556-2704
- Graham Crackers Comics Normal
115 W. North Street Normal, IL 61761 (309) 590-5610
- Graham Crackers Comics Dekalb
901R Lucinda Ave.; DeKalb, IL 60115 (815) 748-3883
- Graham Crackers Comics Wheaton
1207 Butterfield Road, Wheaton, IL, 60189 630-668-1350
- Graham Crackers Comics St. Charles
962A S. Randall Rd, St. Charles, IL 60174 630-584-0610
- Graham Crackers Comics Naperville
1271 Rickert Drive, Naperville, IL 60540 (630) 355-4310
- Graham Crackers Comics Plainfield
16030 S. Lincoln Highway, Plainfield, IL 60586 815-254-3410
- Graham Crackers Comics Schaumburg
548 S Roselle Rd. Schaumburg, IL. 60193 630-912-3610
Indiana
- FYC Comics, 118 N Michigan St, Plymouth, IN, 46563
Come check out our Black Friday deals and maybe win a prize
- Comics Unlimited, 1540 Vann Avenue, Evansville, IN, 47714
Save 50% OFF on ALL COMIC BOOKS & TOYS at the booth, located inside THE BIG E2 FLEA MARKET
Iowa
- Rodman Comics, 318 Ankeny Blvd. Ankeny, IA 50023. (515) 965-4592.
Opens at 6 am on Black Friday. Door Busters: Destro Profit Director Destro Bust, half price at $99.99, Star Wars Count Dooku half price at $59.99, Star Wars Cassian Andor bust half price at $59.99. X-Men #35 1:100 logo variant for $19.99. Weapon X Men 1 1:50 Wolverine headshot for $14.99. Resurrection of Magneto #3 1:50 headshot variant for $14.99. Gift bags are available to the first ten people who make a purchase. Everything not already discounted will be 20%off. Auctions through the day.
- StarFighter Comics 4501 Southern Hills Drive #23, Sioux City, IA
Back issues in our back issue bins and table will be 50% off.
- ACME Comics & Collectibles, 1622 Pierce St, Sioux City, IA
50% off Back Issue Bin Comics AND 25% OFF on EVERYTHING in the store except for the glass case comics and Walking Dead Prop
Kentucky
- The Comic Interlude, 393 Waller Ave, Ste 10, Lexington, KY
- The Inner Geek, 104 16th St, Ashland, KY, 30% off back issues.
Maryland
- Third Eye Comics Annapolis, 209 Chinquapin Round Rd, Suite 200, Annapolis, MD, Midnight – 3am 25% off – then all day sale
- Third Eye Comics Lexington Park, 45315 Alton Ln, California, MD – Midnight – 2am 25% off – then all day sale
- Third Eye Comics Waldorf, 12522 Mattawoman Dr. Waldorf, MD – All day sale 20% off, 50% off sidewalk
- Third Eye Comics College Park, 4744 Cherry Hill Rd, College Park, MD – All day sale 20% off, 50% off sidewalk
- Collectors Corner Parkville, 7911 Harford Rd, Parkville, MD
- Collectors Corner – Bel Air 17 N. Main St., Bel Air, MD
50% Off Nearly Everything! 75% Off Used Graphic Novels with used Sticker, and Incentive Variants with Variant Sticker
- Cards, Comics & Collectibles, 51 Main St. Reisterstown, MD
- That's Entertainment, Park Avenue, Worcester, MA
- That's Entertainment, John Fitch Highway, Fitchburg MA
- Chuck's Comics, 516 Philadelphia Road, Joppa, MA 21085
11AM – 8PM on Friday, Almost EVERYTHING is on sale for BOTH DAYS!
Michigan
- Coy's Comics, 3220 Bay Rd, Saginaw, MI
- The Comic Signal, 4318 Plainfield Ave NE Suite H, Grand Rapids, MI. New Trade Paperbacks & Hard Covers will be 20% off. Graphic Short Comic Boxes will be 20% off!
Minnesota
- Most Wanted Comics, 9919, Lyndale Ave S, Bloomington, MN
Nebraska
- Krypton Comics, 2809 S 125th Ave, Suite 378, Omaha, NE, 30% OFF everything
New Hampshire
- Double Midnight Comics, 252 Willow Street, Manchester, NH, 03103
Friday morning, everything goes up to 70% off! Saturday makes it 80% off, and Sunday will be 90% off of everything on the display!
New Jersey
- Conquest Comics, 659 Route 9, Bayville, NJ, 08721
50 % off Back Issues (In Boxes) 20 % off Back Issues (On wall) 50% off Comic Book Sets 30% off Trade Paperbacks and Graphic Novels 50% off Dollar comics
- Panther Comics, 5200 route 42 suite 7, Turnersville, NJ
Panther Comics is in the middle of a reshuffle so Conner's Comics and Quicksell Comics have decided to throw a coup!
Two Vendors Two Great Prices Hosted in Panther Comics 11am-3pm First 40 people in line receive a ticket for 5 Door Prizes
Conner's Comics Sale: 50% off Priced Books 25% off Wall Books Fresh Dollar Stock 20% off Vintage & Modern Toys
Quicksell Comics: 20% off Statues and Toys 25% off Wall Books Fresh Dollar Stock $5 Bargain Bins $10 Heaters 25% off Complete Sets
New York
- 4th World Comics, 33 Route 111, Smithtown, NY. 20% off everything and more.
- LI Comic Shop, 1 Stauderman Ave, Lynbrook, Long Island, NY, We are offering 10% off REGULARLY priced items storewide.
- Midtown Comics Times Square 25% off all comics, books, back issues and new. 10% off big ticket comics, Black Friday Fine Print (from the Watcher) 10AM–10PM
- Midtown Comics Grand Central 25% off all comics, books, back issues and new. 10% off big ticket comics, Black Friday Fine Print (from the Watcher) 10AM–8PM
- Midtown Comics Downtown 25% off all comics, books, back issues and new. 10% off big ticket comics, Black Friday Fine Print (from the Watcher) 10AM–8PM
North Carolina
- Ultimate Comics Durham 3742 Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd, Durham, NC.
- Ultimate Comics Cary, 1301 Buck Jones Rd, Raleigh, NC.
- Ultimate Comics Crabtree Mall, 4325 Glenwood Ave Suite 2030 , Raleigh,
- Pastimes Comics and Games, 175 Weaverville Rd, Ste Y, Asheville, NC, All $1 comic books are 25 for $5. All statues are 1/2 off!All back wall hard covers are 1/2 off
- Time Tunnel Comics, 265 2nd Ave SE, Hickory, NC,
50% off Backstock, 20% off Magazines, 20% off Wall Books, 20% off all sealed and loose action figures, Buy 2 get 1 Trade Paperbacks & Hardcovers & Manga, Buy 1 get 1 on all of our Exclusive Comic Covers
North Dakota
- Paradox Comics-N-Cards, 814 Main Avenue South, Fargo, ND, 20% OFF, doorbuster deals.
Ohio
- Summit Comics & Games Fort Wayne at Glenbrook Mall & Jefferson Pointe Some of the best Image graphic novels for $5.
- Summit Comics & Games Lansing. Some of the best Image graphic novels for $5.
- All American Cards and Comics, 161 W Market St, Warren, OH. 50% off all comic book back issues in bins, walls and showcases. 40% off all recent comic book back issues, 10% off all comic book supplies.
- All American Cards and Comics, 52 Boardman-Canfield Rd, Boardman, OH
- Crooked Dog Comics 1373 Central Ave, Middletown, OH45044
8-10 AM – everything in the store is 50% OFF (excluding Trading Card Games, NEW comics- including pull files, and non-profit pet section)
10-12 PM – roll a D4 to get your personal discount on your entire purchase at the register (excluding Trading Card Games, NEW comics- including pull files, and non-profit pet section)
12-8 PM – 25% OFF everything (excluding Trading Card Games, NEW comics- including pull files, and non-profit pet section)
Back issues are included in all sales! $1 comics ALL DAY!
- New Dimension Comics – Ohio Valley 67800 Mall Ring Rd, Unit 875, Saint Clairsville, OH, 43950
6am-10pm Spend $50 (pre tax) on a qualifying items and get 20% OFF your purchase $1 books are excluded, but that is because starting Black Friday, they will all be 50% off until the end of 2025 at all locations
Pennsylvania
- Comic Store West, 2111 Industrial Hwy, York, PA. Comic book back issues in bins – $1 each. Fill a short box for $200 and get the box for FREE. Premium back issues (on the walls), Graded back issues, and bundles are 50% off All trades/graphic novels/Manga are 20% off, including the hundreds of discounted books so you can save close to 50% on those.
- Keystone Comic Den. 1 North Main Street, Basement Suite, Manheim PA. If you find a comic with one of these orange stickers on it that comic is 50% off.
- New Dimension Comics – Butler, 108 S Main Street, Butler, PA, 16001
Spend $50 (pre tax) on a qualifying items and get 20% OFF your purchase!
South Carolina
- Legends Comics, 702 S Irby St, Florence, SC, 29501
7am-7pm All Dollar Books are 40 for $20, All Back Issues in the Middle Bins are 50% off, Wall Books are 25% off and Select Graded Books are 25% off
Tennessee
- Comics Universe, 1869 US-45 Bypass, Suite 1, Jackson, TN, 38305
10am Hundreds of back issues comics books featuring Superman, Suicide Squad, Batman, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Icon, Wolverine, Spawn, Spider-Man, Spider-Girl, Miles Morales, Static, The Walking Dead, X-Men, Wonder Woman, Supergirl, Green Lantern, Dr. Strange, The Avengers, and so many others will all be $1.00.
- Wonderland Comics, 1460 N. Washington Ave, Cookeville, TN
15% Off Wall Books, Key Issues & CGC Graded Comics 50% Off ALL Back Issues Buy 2, Get 1 Free on Graphic Novels
Texas
- Bedrock City Comics Galleria, 6516 WESTHEIMER RD SUITE D, Houston, Texas
- Bedrock City Comics Clear Lake, 102 W. BAY AREA BLVD, Webster, Texas 77598
- Bedrock City Comics Spring, 6927 FM 1960 W Ste D, Houston, Texas 77069
- Bedrock City Comics Heights, 4602 WASHINGTON AVE SUITE A, Houston, Texas 77007
- Bedrock City Comics Sugar Land, 4831 HWY 6, Missouri City, Texas 77459
- Bedrock City Comics Katy, 1266 N FRY RD. Houston, Texas 77084
- Nico's Comics & Games, 123 West Defee, Suit 9, Baytown, TX Back Issues: 75% OFF $5 and Below, 60% OFF $5.50-$10 , and 50% OFF ALL Comics and Sets $10.50 and above. Trade Paperbacks: 40% OFF. Manga: 25% OFF.Hardcovers: 30% OFF
- Awesome Comics, 8420 Abrams Rd Ste 202, Dallas, TX
30% Off All Back Issues 20% – 30% All New Comics (20% off Walk-Ins & 30% Subscribers) 15 – 25% Off All Graded Comics 25% Off All Toys, Pops & Collectibles 35% Off All Comic Book Sets (large & small) 25% – 50% Off All Graphic Novels, Tpbs & HCs All $1.00 comics will be .75 cents!
- Nelco Comics, 1134 North Flores Street #2, San Antonio, TX, 78212
Doors open at 8am. Underground deals. Collector pricing. One day only. Special Guest appearance Ben Dunn, Creator of Warrior Nun, Ninja High School, and co-founder of Antarctic Press, 9am-Noon.
- Titan Comics, 3128 Forest Ln, Ste 250, Dallas, TX,75234
11am-7pm 30% OFF the rest of the store
Virginia
- Comic Kings, 4404 Holland Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23452
11am Wall Books $20 and under 50% off, $25 and up 25% off, Graded Books 25% off, Back Issues Bins/Wire Rack books 50% off!
Sets and Miniseries $20 and under 50% off, $25 and up 25% off, Dollar books are TEN CENTS, New Graphic Novels 25% off, ALL Comics and Card Supplies 25% off, Toys and Statues $20 and under 50% off, $25 and up 25% off, D&D Books 25% off, New Release comics 15-25% off, Kids Comics 50% off!
- Third Eye Comics Short Pump, 11575 W Broad St, Richmond, VA All day sale
- Third Eye Comics Mechanicsville, 6102 Brashier Blvd H, Mechanicsville, VA All day sale
Washington
- Subspace Comics, 3333 184th St SW, Ste G, Lynnwood, WA, 98037
We're doing our usual tiered sale this Friday! Everything in the store is on sale. except for anything new this week and pre-ordered items.
10am to 12pm – 40% off 12pm to 2pm – 30% off 2pm to 4pm – 20% off 4pm to 6pm – 10% off
Wisconsin
- House of Heroes Comics , 407 N Main Street, Oshkosh, WI, 54901. BACK ISSUE BRAWL 3! Bigger. Better. Badder! Weekend long sales!
- Graham Crackers Comics Madison 2831 E. Washington Ave. Madison, WI. 53704 (608) 422-4110
- Kowabunga Comics, 650 E Wisconsin Ave, Oconomowoc, WI 53066-3044,
It's time to load up for the holidays and get that special someone exactly what they are looking for. Join us for amazing sales and a great time!
- Powers Comics, 2180 S Ridge Rd, Green Bay, WI
25-50% off almost in the store. Special guest loom & lore bookmobile!
Australia
- Kings Comics, 283 Clarence Street, Sydney NSW 2000 are hosting their annual Black Friday Sale offering 15% off all Graded Items, 20% off Graphic Novels and 30% off all Back Issues. International shipping calculated at checkout and all items packaged securely.
- Impact Comics, 16 Garema Place, Canberra, ACT, 2601 20% off all full priced items, manga, statues, graphic novel, TPBs, hardcovers, box sets, back issues
