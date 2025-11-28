Posted in: Comics, Thank FOC It's Friday | Tagged: black friday, comic shop

104 Black Friday Sales From Comic Book Stores Today

Today is Black Friday. It began as a retail resurgence following America's Thanksgiving, and it gained traction internationally after Amazon started doing it, even though no one else celebrates this Holiday. Here's a look at one hundred and four in-store comic book-related Black Friday deals sent my way.

Alabama

The Comic Shop, 1815 6th Ave SE, Ste D, Decatur, AL. All action figures, statues, new board games and D&D books 20% off All Pops 40% off and if you buy five you get the sixth one free ALL GRADED BOOKS 40% off All Pokemon deck boxes, binders and playmats 40% off. you're a subscriber at The Comic Shop you get your discount on top of the Black Friday discounts. Doors open at 11AM.

Haven Comics Etc, 1871 Slaughter Rd, Ste F, Madison, AL, 35758 all manner of things on sale – back issues, trades, games, collectibles, and more! It's going to be a phenomenal day – come out and see us

Alaska

The Comic Shop, 418 3rd St, Ste 5B, Fairbanks, AK, 20% off Graphic Novels, 20% off Manga, $1 Back Issue Sale (bagged comics only, wall comics excluded)

California

Alakazam Comics & Games, 17777 Main Street, Ste. E, Irvine, CA, Graphic Novels 25% off, Selected Comics at 50 cents each.

Graham Crackers Comics Murrieta

25021 Madison Ave. Suite #101 Murrieta, CA 92562 951-696-0088

Florida

Famous Faces & Funnies, 3540 W. New Haven Ave, Melbourne FL

Famous Faces & Funnies Two, 801 N Congress Ave #604, Boynton Beach, FL

801 N Congress Ave #604, Boynton Beach, FL Flashpoint Comics and Games, 855 E. SR 434 Ste 1129, Winter Springs, FL

From 11am-4pm, local artist Emily Riesett will be offering FREE sketches for kids. Buy 2, Get 1 FREE on Graphic Novels, Kids Books, Funko Pops, D&D Books, Dice, and Comic & Game Supplies. Buy 3, Get 3 FREE on Back Issues in boxes. 10% Off one Wall Book 25¢ Back Issue Bins for treasure hunters

855 E. SR 434 Ste 1129, Winter Springs, FL From 11am-4pm, local artist Emily Riesett will be offering FREE sketches for kids. Buy 2, Get 1 FREE on Graphic Novels, Kids Books, Funko Pops, D&D Books, Dice, and Comic & Game Supplies. Buy 3, Get 3 FREE on Back Issues in boxes. 10% Off one Wall Book 25¢ Back Issue Bins for treasure hunters Windu's Comics & Collectibles 194 US HWY 27 suite A, Clermont, FL, 34711 352-404-6452

10am to 3pm, 30% off comics and trades

Yancy Street Comics South, 13946 W Hillsborough Ave, Tampa, FL 33635-9656

8 am opening

8 am opening

Illinois

Jay's Comics, 34165 N. Us Hwy 45, Third Lake, IL 60030, 847-223-8711

Indiana

FYC Comics , 118 N Michigan St, Plymouth, IN, 46563

Come check out our Black Friday deals and maybe win a prize

Comics Unlimited, 1540 Vann Avenue, Evansville, IN, 47714

Save 50% OFF on ALL COMIC BOOKS & TOYS at the booth, located inside THE BIG E2 FLEA MARKET

Save 50% OFF on ALL COMIC BOOKS & TOYS at the booth, located inside THE BIG E2 FLEA MARKET

Iowa

Rodman Comics, 318 Ankeny Blvd. Ankeny, IA 50023. (515) 965-4592.

Opens at 6 am on Black Friday. Door Busters: Destro Profit Director Destro Bust, half price at $99.99, Star Wars Count Dooku half price at $59.99, Star Wars Cassian Andor bust half price at $59.99. X-Men #35 1:100 logo variant for $19.99. Weapon X Men 1 1:50 Wolverine headshot for $14.99. Resurrection of Magneto #3 1:50 headshot variant for $14.99. Gift bags are available to the first ten people who make a purchase. Everything not already discounted will be 20%off. Auctions through the day.

StarFighter Comics 4501 Southern Hills Drive #23, Sioux City, IA

Back issues in our back issue bins and table will be 50% off.

Back issues in our back issue bins and table will be 50% off.

ACME Comics & Collectibles, 1622 Pierce St, Sioux City, IA

50% off Back Issue Bin Comics AND 25% OFF on EVERYTHING in the store except for the glass case comics and Walking Dead Prop

50% off Back Issue Bin Comics AND 25% OFF on EVERYTHING in the store except for the glass case comics and Walking Dead Prop

Kentucky

The Comic Interlude, 393 Waller Ave, Ste 10, Lexington, KY

The Inner Geek, 104 16th St, Ashland, KY, 30% off back issues.

Maryland

Collectors Corner Parkville, 7911 Harford Rd, Parkville, MD

7911 Harford Rd, Parkville, MD Collectors Corner – Bel Air 17 N. Main St., Bel Air, MD

50% Off Nearly Everything! 75% Off Used Graphic Novels with used Sticker, and Incentive Variants with Variant Sticker

Cards, Comics & Collectibles, 51 Main St. Reisterstown, MD

That's Entertainment, Park Avenue, Worcester, MA

Park Avenue, Worcester, MA That's Entertainment, John Fitch Highway, Fitchburg MA

Chuck's Comics, 516 Philadelphia Road, Joppa, MA 21085

11AM – 8PM on Friday, Almost EVERYTHING is on sale for BOTH DAYS!

11AM – 8PM on Friday, Almost EVERYTHING is on sale for BOTH DAYS!

Michigan

Coy's Comics, 3220 Bay Rd, Saginaw, MI

The Comic Signal, 4318 Plainfield Ave NE Suite H, Grand Rapids, MI. New Trade Paperbacks & Hard Covers will be 20% off. Graphic Short Comic Boxes will be 20% off!

Minnesota

Most Wanted Comics, 9919, Lyndale Ave S, Bloomington, MN

Nebraska

Krypton Comics, 2809 S 125th Ave, Suite 378, Omaha, NE, 30% OFF everything

New Hampshire

Double Midnight Comics, 252 Willow Street, Manchester, NH, 03103

Friday morning, everything goes up to 70% off! Saturday makes it 80% off, and Sunday will be 90% off of everything on the display!

New Jersey

Conquest Comics , 659 Route 9, Bayville, NJ, 08721

50 % off Back Issues (In Boxes) 20 % off Back Issues (On wall) 50% off Comic Book Sets 30% off Trade Paperbacks and Graphic Novels 50% off Dollar comics

, 659 Route 9, Bayville, NJ, 08721 50 % off Back Issues (In Boxes) 20 % off Back Issues (On wall) 50% off Comic Book Sets 30% off Trade Paperbacks and Graphic Novels 50% off Dollar comics Panther Comics, 5200 route 42 suite 7, Turnersville, NJ

Panther Comics is in the middle of a reshuffle so Conner's Comics and Quicksell Comics have decided to throw a coup!

Two Vendors Two Great Prices Hosted in Panther Comics 11am-3pm First 40 people in line receive a ticket for 5 Door Prizes

Conner's Comics Sale: 50% off Priced Books 25% off Wall Books Fresh Dollar Stock 20% off Vintage & Modern Toys

Quicksell Comics: 20% off Statues and Toys 25% off Wall Books Fresh Dollar Stock $5 Bargain Bins $10 Heaters 25% off Complete Sets

New York

4th World Comics, 33 Route 111, Smithtown, NY. 20% off everything and more.

LI Comic Shop, 1 Stauderman Ave, Lynbrook, Long Island, NY, We are offering 10% off REGULARLY priced items storewide.

Midtown Comics Times Square 25% off all comics, books, back issues and new. 10% off big ticket comics, Black Friday Fine Print (from the Watcher) 10AM–10PM

Midtown Comics Grand Central 25% off all comics, books, back issues and new. 10% off big ticket comics, Black Friday Fine Print (from the Watcher) 10AM–8PM

Midtown Comics Downtown 25% off all comics, books, back issues and new. 10% off big ticket comics, Black Friday Fine Print (from the Watcher) 10AM–8PM

North Carolina

Ultimate Comics Durham 3742 Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd, Durham, NC.

Ultimate Comics Cary , 1301 Buck Jones Rd, Raleigh, NC.

Ultimate Comics Crabtree Mall , 4325 Glenwood Ave Suite 2030 , Raleigh,

, 4325 Glenwood Ave Suite 2030 , Raleigh, Pastimes Comics and Games, 175 Weaverville Rd, Ste Y, Asheville, NC, All $1 comic books are 25 for $5. All statues are 1/2 off!All back wall hard covers are 1/2 off

Time Tunnel Comics, 265 2nd Ave SE, Hickory, NC,

50% off Backstock, 20% off Magazines, 20% off Wall Books, 20% off all sealed and loose action figures, Buy 2 get 1 Trade Paperbacks & Hardcovers & Manga, Buy 1 get 1 on all of our Exclusive Comic Covers

50% off Backstock, 20% off Magazines, 20% off Wall Books, 20% off all sealed and loose action figures, Buy 2 get 1 Trade Paperbacks & Hardcovers & Manga, Buy 1 get 1 on all of our Exclusive Comic Covers

North Dakota

Paradox Comics-N-Cards, 814 Main Avenue South, Fargo, ND, 20% OFF, doorbuster deals.

Ohio

Pennsylvania

Comic Store West , 2111 Industrial Hwy, York, PA. Comic book back issues in bins – $1 each. Fill a short box for $200 and get the box for FREE. Premium back issues (on the walls), Graded back issues, and bundles are 50% off All trades/graphic novels/Manga are 20% off, including the hundreds of discounted books so you can save close to 50% on those.

Keystone Comic Den. 1 North Main Street, Basement Suite, Manheim PA. If you find a comic with one of these orange stickers on it that comic is 50% off.

New Dimension Comics – Butler, 108 S Main Street, Butler, PA, 16001

Spend $50 (pre tax) on a qualifying items and get 20% OFF your purchase!

Spend $50 (pre tax) on a qualifying items and get 20% OFF your purchase!

South Carolina

Legends Comics, 702 S Irby St, Florence, SC, 29501

7am-7pm All Dollar Books are 40 for $20, All Back Issues in the Middle Bins are 50% off, Wall Books are 25% off and Select Graded Books are 25% off

Tennessee

Comics Universe , 1869 US-45 Bypass, Suite 1, Jackson, TN, 38305

10am Hundreds of back issues comics books featuring Superman, Suicide Squad, Batman, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Icon, Wolverine, Spawn, Spider-Man, Spider-Girl, Miles Morales, Static, The Walking Dead, X-Men, Wonder Woman, Supergirl, Green Lantern, Dr. Strange, The Avengers, and so many others will all be $1.00.

Wonderland Comics, 1460 N. Washington Ave, Cookeville, TN

15% Off Wall Books, Key Issues & CGC Graded Comics 50% Off ALL Back Issues Buy 2, Get 1 Free on Graphic Novels

15% Off Wall Books, Key Issues & CGC Graded Comics 50% Off ALL Back Issues Buy 2, Get 1 Free on Graphic Novels

Texas

Virginia

Comic Kings, 4404 Holland Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23452

11am Wall Books $20 and under 50% off, $25 and up 25% off, Graded Books 25% off, Back Issues Bins/Wire Rack books 50% off!

Sets and Miniseries $20 and under 50% off, $25 and up 25% off, Dollar books are TEN CENTS, New Graphic Novels 25% off, ALL Comics and Card Supplies 25% off, Toys and Statues $20 and under 50% off, $25 and up 25% off, D&D Books 25% off, New Release comics 15-25% off, Kids Comics 50% off!

Third Eye Comics Short Pump , 11575 W Broad St, Richmond, VA All day sale

Third Eye Comics Mechanicsville, 6102 Brashier Blvd H, Mechanicsville, VA All day sale

Washington

Subspace Comics, 3333 184th St SW, Ste G, Lynnwood, WA, 98037

We're doing our usual tiered sale this Friday! Everything in the store is on sale. except for anything new this week and pre-ordered items.

10am to 12pm – 40% off 12pm to 2pm – 30% off 2pm to 4pm – 20% off 4pm to 6pm – 10% off

Wisconsin

House of Heroes Comics , 407 N Main Street, Oshkosh, WI, 54901. BACK ISSUE BRAWL 3! Bigger. Better. Badder! Weekend long sales!

Graham Crackers Comics Madison 2831 E. Washington Ave. Madison, WI. 53704 (608) 422-4110

2831 E. Washington Ave. Madison, WI. 53704 (608) 422-4110 Kowabunga Comics, 650 E Wisconsin Ave, Oconomowoc, WI 53066-3044,

It's time to load up for the holidays and get that special someone exactly what they are looking for. Join us for amazing sales and a great time!

Powers Comics, 2180 S Ridge Rd, Green Bay, WI

25-50% off almost in the store. Special guest loom & lore bookmobile!

Australia

Kings Comics, 283 Clarence Street, Sydney NSW 2000 are hosting their annual Black Friday Sale offering 15% off all Graded Items, 20% off Graphic Novels and 30% off all Back Issues. International shipping calculated at checkout and all items packaged securely.

Impact Comics, 16 Garema Place, Canberra, ACT, 2601 20% off all full priced items, manga, statues, graphic novel, TPBs, hardcovers, box sets, back issues

