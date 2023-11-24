Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: black friday, comic shop

105 Comic Book Stores Doing Black Friday Sales Today

Today is Black Friday, so here's a look at over a hundred in-store comic book store related Black Friday deals sent my way, across the world.

Article Summary Over 100 comic book stores worldwide offer Black Friday deals.

Discounts on comics, graphic novels, and collectibles included.

Featuring sales from the USA, Canada, Australia, France, Germany, England, and more.

Send Cyber Monday deals to be featured in an upcoming post.

Today is Black Friday. Started as the retail resurgence after America's Thanksgiving Thursday, and it gained traction internationally after Amazon started doing it – even though no one else celebrates their Thanksgiving. Here's a look at a few in-store comic book-related Black Friday deals sent my way. And over the weekend, stores, publishers, creators, send me your Cyber Monday offerings as well, to richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Australia

"All SINGLE comics just $ 5 each 10% off all "SPECIAL EDITION" Framed Comics Discounted Books up to 75% off"

Tomcat Books And Comics, 424 High Street, Maitland, New South Wales

France

Les Fictioanutes, 5 Rue Biscarra, Nice, 06000, France

Germany

"X-Comics Black Friday Sale!!! 10% off on all items in Store 20% off all Funko POPs with a Red Sticker"

X-Comics, Wiesbaden Exchange, Texas Strasse # 1, Wiesbaden.

England

SELECTED BOARD GAMES – 25% OFF

SELECTED POKEMON – 25% OFF

SELECTED COMICS – £1 EACH

SELECTED GRAPHIC NOVELS – £5 EACH

Calamity Comics Hatfield 44 White Lion Square, Hatfield. Hertfordshire

"BLACK FRIDAY SALE – grab an extra 10% off sale items at Forbidden Planet stores!"

Ireland

"BLACK FRIDAY SALE – grab an extra 10% off sale items at Forbidden Planet stores!"

Forbidden Planet Dublin, 5 – 7 Crampton Quay, Dublin, Ireland

South Africa

Cosmic Comics 254 Beyers Naude Drive Blackheath, Johannesburg, South Africa

Canada

Comics, Graphic Novels and ManganAmerican Cover Price! Blue Bin Back Issues (Not variant special covers) 50% off!

Warp 2 Comics And Games, 12863 97 Street, Edmonton, Alberta

Golden Age Comics & Collectibles, 7 Court House Square, Brockville, ON, Canada, Ontario

Big B Comics & Toys, 1045 Upper James St, Hamilton, ON

Heroes Comics, 86 Dundas St., London, ON, Canada, Ontario

Alabama

"EVERYTHING on Sale! FREE Comics, Cards, Cookies!"

Treasure Quest Comics, 412 22nd Ave., Northport, Alabama

Jay's Pawn Brewton, 329 Saint Joseph Ave, Brewton, Alabama

California

Alakazam Comics & Games, 17777 Main Street, Ste. E, Irvine, CA

Geoffrey's Comics , 4068 Redondo Beach Blvd, Torrance CA 90504

, 4068 Redondo Beach Blvd, Torrance CA 90504 HiDeHo Comics, 1803 Lincoln Blvd, Santa Monica CA 90404

Graham Crackers Comics, 25021 Madison Ave. Suite #101 Murrieta, CA 92562

Delaware

"On Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, we're offering buy 2, get 1 free trades like this awesome X-O Manowar series by Valiant Comics."

Ogre's Grove, 129 Union St., Milton, DE, United States, Delaware

Florida

South Tampa Comics, 5825 South Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa, FL

Dade City Candy, Comics & Collectibles, 14110 7th st, Dade City, FL

"20% OFF ALL TOYS & COLLECTIBLES, ALL BOOKS ARE BOGO. ALL BACK ISSUES (EXCEPT OLDER COMICS SECTION &NEWER COMICS) ARE BOGO. ALL TRADE PAPERBACKS ARE BUY ONE GET ONE HALF OFF."

All Books And Comics, 1395 US Highway 1 South, Saint Augustine, Florida

Georgia

Infinite Realities, 5007 Lavista Rd, Tucker, GA, United States, Georgia

Challenges Games and Comics, 4800 Briarcliff Rd NE. Suite 1011, Atlanta, GA

Hawaii

Choice Comics, 98-1268 Kaahumanu St, Pearl City, HI, United States, Hawaii

Iowa

Second Impressions Comics And Games, 213 Antique City Dr, Walnut, IA

Illinois

Killen Enterprises, 2501 Wabash Ave. Ste A12C, Springfield, IL

Jay's Comics, 34165 N US Highway 45, Third Lake, IL, United States, Illinois

Clan McDonald Comics 635 E Ogden Ave Naperville Illinois 60563

Indiana

Warehouse Comics, 620 W Edison Rd #140, Mishawaka, IN

"We'll be doing 20% off everything, BUT….if you donate $5 to Gleaners food bank at check out we'll add another 10% on top of the 20% for an extra instore discount"

Downtown Comics North , 5767 E. 86th St., Indianapolis, IN

Kansas

Spelbok Comics, 106 S. Main St., Lindsborg, KS, United States, Kansas

Kentucky

Heroes Realm, 139 E New Circle Rd, Lexington, Kentucky

Maryland

Cards, Comics & Collectibles, 51 Main St. Reisterstown, Maryland

Michigan

"As well as having all books (graphic novels, Little Golden Books, novels, Mad Libs, and tabletop roleplaying games) buy two, get one of equal or lesser value FREE tomorrow, we have door busters."

Summit Comics & Games, 216 S Washington Sq, Lansing, MI

Minnesota

Most Wanted Comics, 9919 Lyndale Ave S, Bloomington, MN,

Montana

Kelly's Comics, 1201 10th ave 3. syute 100, Great Falls, Montana

Nebraska

Krypton Comics, 2809 S 125th Ave, Suite 378, Omaha, NE

"50% off Back Issues & variants in the drawers 25% off trade paperbacks, graphic novels & comic book sets 25% off board games, RPGs, banks, coffee merch, & t-shirts"

Legend Comics & Coffee, 6068 Maple Street, Omaha, Nebraska

New Hampshire

BACK ISSUE COMIC BOOKS – Get 10 back issues priced up to $6 each for just $20. Limit of 30.

Jetpack Comics, 37 N Main St, Rochester, NH, United States, New Hampshire

New Jersey

Final Boss Comics & Games, 10 Gordon Ave Lawrenceville, NJ 08648 609-447-1093

New York

MC Squared Comics, 161 Levittown Parkway Suite 1, Hicksville, NY

"This Black Friday 1pm-3pm and score some HUGE savings! 25% OFF GRAPHIC NOVELS, STATUES, ACTION FIGURES & BOARD GAMES 30% OFF BACK ISSUE BINS BUY 2 GET 1 NEW COMIC WALL $10 FOR 15 $1 COMIC BINS $10 FOR 30 50¢ COMIC BINS"

Red Shirt Comics, 322 Main St Port Jefferson, NY

Fourth World Comics, Uncle Giuseppe's Shopping Center, 33 NY-111 Smithtown, NY 11787

North Carolina

"We have added about 4000 comics for only 50 cents each or $1 each all in Bags and Boards!!!! Buy a graphic comic box and Fill it with 50 cent books for $60, $1 comics for $125, and $2 comics for $230. Back Issues $3 and up in the Boxes and aisles are 50 % off. All Toys, Pops, Apparel, and Statues are 35% off. P.S. Get here early and get a FREE poster and comic with purchase. (While supplies last)"

Eastgate Comics, 204B Eastchester Dr., High Point, NC

Ohio

Gotham Knights Comics, 127 Penn Ave, Salem, OH

Laughing Ogre Comics, 4258 N High St in Columbus, OH.

Buy two graphic novels, get one free of equal or lesser value.

Pennsylvania

Phantom of the Attic, 411 S Craig St Ste 2, Pittsburgh, PA

The Comic Store, 28 McGovern Ave., Lancaster, PA 17602 | 717-397-8737

Third Eye Comics Mechanicsville , 6102 Brashier Blvd H, Mechanicsville, VA 23111

, 6102 Brashier Blvd H, Mechanicsville, VA 23111 Third Eye Comics Short Pump, 11575 W Broad St, Richmond, VA 23233

Tennessee

"25%off all comics. Funko Pops-buy 2 get 1 free of equal or lesser value"

Town Square Records And Comics, 124 N Water Ave, Gallatin, TN

My Guys Comics With Phoenix Gaming, 405 Cullom Street, Clinton, TN

Cadets Toys & Comics, 4910 Main Street, Suite 114, Spring Hill, TN,

Texas

Nico's Comics & Games, 123 West Defee, Suit 9, Baytown, Texas, 77520

Monster's Lair Comics, 2416 19th St, Lubbock, Texas

Titan Comics, 3128 Forest Ln, Ste 250, Dallas, TX, United States, Texas

Lewisville Comics, Cards & Toys, 2417 S Stemmons Fwy. Unit 106, Lewisville, TX, United States, Texas

Utah

Dr Volts Comics, 2043 E 3300 S, Salt Lake City, UT

Virginia

Bella's Books, Comics & Toys, 1385 Fordham Drive Suite 107, Virginia Beach, VA, United States, Virginia

Washington

8 AM TO 10 AM – EARLY BIRD SPECIALS

30% OFF GRAPHIC NOVELS

30% OFF BACK ISSUE COMICS

FUNKO POPS! BUY 2 GET 1 FREE*

10 AM TO 7 PM

20% OFF GRAPHIC NOVELS

20% OFF BACK ISSUE COMICS

Atomic Comics 4020 S. Steele St Tacoma, Wa

West Virginia

Four Horsemen Comics, 9515 Mall Road Morgantown, WV 26501

Wisconsin

20% OFF* TRADE PAPERBACKS & COLLECTED EDITIONS

Graham Crackers Comics, 2831 E. Washington Ave. Madison, WI. 53704

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!