Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: black friday, comic shop
105 Comic Book Stores Doing Black Friday Sales Today
Today is Black Friday, so here's a look at over a hundred in-store comic book store related Black Friday deals sent my way, across the world.
Article Summary
- Over 100 comic book stores worldwide offer Black Friday deals.
- Discounts on comics, graphic novels, and collectibles included.
- Featuring sales from the USA, Canada, Australia, France, Germany, England, and more.
- Send Cyber Monday deals to be featured in an upcoming post.
Today is Black Friday. Started as the retail resurgence after America's Thanksgiving Thursday, and it gained traction internationally after Amazon started doing it – even though no one else celebrates their Thanksgiving. Here's a look at a few in-store comic book-related Black Friday deals sent my way. And over the weekend, stores, publishers, creators, send me your Cyber Monday offerings as well, to richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
Australia
"All SINGLE comics just $ 5 each 10% off all "SPECIAL EDITION" Framed Comics Discounted Books up to 75% off"
- Tomcat Books And Comics, 424 High Street, Maitland, New South Wales
France
- Les Fictioanutes, 5 Rue Biscarra, Nice, 06000, France
Germany
"X-Comics Black Friday Sale!!! 10% off on all items in Store 20% off all Funko POPs with a Red Sticker"
- X-Comics, Wiesbaden Exchange, Texas Strasse # 1, Wiesbaden.
England
SELECTED BOARD GAMES – 25% OFF
SELECTED POKEMON – 25% OFF
SELECTED COMICS – £1 EACH
SELECTED GRAPHIC NOVELS – £5 EACH
- Calamity Comics Hatfield 44 White Lion Square, Hatfield. Hertfordshire
"BLACK FRIDAY SALE – grab an extra 10% off sale items at Forbidden Planet stores!"
- Forbidden Planet Nottingham, 19-23 Friar Lane, Nottingham,
- Forbidden Planet Manchester, 65 Oldham Street, Manchester,
- Forbidden Planet Hull, 40 – 41 Prospect Shopping Centre, Kingston upon Hull
- Forbidden Planet Sheffield. 12 Matilda Street, Sheffield
- Forbidden Planet Leicester, 23 Silver Street, Leicester
Ireland
"BLACK FRIDAY SALE – grab an extra 10% off sale items at Forbidden Planet stores!"
- Forbidden Planet Dublin, 5 – 7 Crampton Quay, Dublin, Ireland
South Africa
- Cosmic Comics 254 Beyers Naude Drive Blackheath, Johannesburg, South Africa
Canada
Comics, Graphic Novels and ManganAmerican Cover Price! Blue Bin Back Issues (Not variant special covers) 50% off!
- Warp 2 Comics And Games, 12863 97 Street, Edmonton, Alberta
- Golden Age Comics & Collectibles, 7 Court House Square, Brockville, ON, Canada, Ontario
- Big B Comics & Toys, 1045 Upper James St, Hamilton, ON
- Heroes Comics, 86 Dundas St., London, ON, Canada, Ontario
Alabama
"EVERYTHING on Sale! FREE Comics, Cards, Cookies!"
- Treasure Quest Comics, 412 22nd Ave., Northport, Alabama
- Jay's Pawn Brewton, 329 Saint Joseph Ave, Brewton, Alabama
California
- Alakazam Comics & Games, 17777 Main Street, Ste. E, Irvine, CA
- Geoffrey's Comics, 4068 Redondo Beach Blvd, Torrance CA 90504
- HiDeHo Comics, 1803 Lincoln Blvd, Santa Monica CA 90404
- Arsenal Comics and Games 1610-1 Newbury Rd, Newbury Park, California
- Arsenal Comics and Games Ventura 3431 Telegraph RD, Ventura, California
- Graham Crackers Comics, 25021 Madison Ave. Suite #101 Murrieta, CA 92562
- Collector's Paradise Valley, 7131 Winnetka Ave, Canoga Park, CA 91306
- Collector's Paradise Pasadena, 319 S. Arroyo Prkwy Unit 4, Pasadena, CA 91105
- Collector's Paradise NoHo, 5118 Lankershim Blvd, N. Hollywood, CA 91601
Delaware
"On Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, we're offering buy 2, get 1 free trades like this awesome X-O Manowar series by Valiant Comics."
- Ogre's Grove, 129 Union St., Milton, DE, United States, Delaware
Florida
- South Tampa Comics, 5825 South Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa, FL
- Coliseum Of Comics Millenia, 4672 Millenia Plaza Way, Orlando, FL – 32839
- Coliseum Of Comics Kissimmee, 2511 Old Vineland Rd. Kissimmee, FL – 34746
- Coliseum Of Comics Lakeland, 1517 Bartow Rd (US 98), Lakeland, FL – 34746
- Coliseum Of Comics East Colonial, 1730 E. Highway 50, Clermont, FL – 34711
- Coliseum Of Comics New Tampa, 19402 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Tampa, FL 33647
- Coliseum Of Comics Clermont, 1730 FL-50, Clermont, FL 34711
- Coliseum Of Comics Jacksonville Riverside, 2724 Park St, Jacksonville, FL 32205,
- Coliseum Of Comics Oakleaf, 9630 Crosshill Blvd #102, Jacksonville, FL – 32222
- Coliseum Of Comics Arlington, 9344 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville, FL – 32225
- Coliseum Of Comics Gainesville, 4401 NW 25th Place, Suite G, Gainesville, FL, 32606
- Coliseum Of Comics Saturday Outlet, 8010 Sunport Dr. Ste. #106, Orlando, FL, 32809
- Dade City Candy, Comics & Collectibles, 14110 7th st, Dade City, FL
"20% OFF ALL TOYS & COLLECTIBLES, ALL BOOKS ARE BOGO. ALL BACK ISSUES (EXCEPT OLDER COMICS SECTION &NEWER COMICS) ARE BOGO. ALL TRADE PAPERBACKS ARE BUY ONE GET ONE HALF OFF."
- All Books And Comics, 1395 US Highway 1 South, Saint Augustine, Florida
Georgia
- Infinite Realities, 5007 Lavista Rd, Tucker, GA, United States, Georgia
- Challenges Games and Comics, 4800 Briarcliff Rd NE. Suite 1011, Atlanta, GA
Hawaii
- Choice Comics, 98-1268 Kaahumanu St, Pearl City, HI, United States, Hawaii
Iowa
- Second Impressions Comics And Games, 213 Antique City Dr, Walnut, IA
Illinois
- Killen Enterprises, 2501 Wabash Ave. Ste A12C, Springfield, IL
- Jay's Comics, 34165 N US Highway 45, Third Lake, IL, United States, Illinois
- Clan McDonald Comics 635 E Ogden Ave Naperville Illinois 60563
- Graham Crackers Comics, 1271 Rickert Drive, Naperville, IL 60540 (630) 355-4310
- Graham Crackers Comics, 1550 Ogden Ave.; Downers Grove, IL 60515 (630) 852-1810
- Graham Crackers Comics, 962 Unit A S. Randall Rd., St. Charles, IL 60174 (630) 584-0610
- Graham Crackers Comics, 16030 S. Lincoln Highway, Plainfield, IL 60586 (815) 254-3410
- Graham Crackers Comics, 5028 N. Clark, Chicago, IL 60640 (773) 561-5010
- Graham Crackers Comics, 1207 E. Butterfield Rd.; Wheaton, IL 60189 (630) 668-1350
- Graham Crackers Comics, 901R Lucinda Ave.; DeKalb, IL 60115 (815) 748-3883
- Graham Crackers Comics, 77 E. Madison St., Chicago, IL. 60602 (312) 629-1810
- Graham Crackers Comics, 3162 N. Broadway, Chicago, IL 60657 (773) 665-2010
- Graham Crackers Comics, 115 W. North Street Normal, IL 61761 (309) 451-8240
Indiana
- Warehouse Comics, 620 W Edison Rd #140, Mishawaka, IN
"We'll be doing 20% off everything, BUT….if you donate $5 to Gleaners food bank at check out we'll add another 10% on top of the 20% for an extra instore discount"
- Downtown Comics North, 5767 E. 86th St., Indianapolis, IN
Kansas
- Spelbok Comics, 106 S. Main St., Lindsborg, KS, United States, Kansas
Kentucky
- Heroes Realm, 139 E New Circle Rd, Lexington, Kentucky
Maryland
- Cards, Comics & Collectibles, 51 Main St. Reisterstown, Maryland
- Third Eye Comics Annapolis, 209 Chinquapin Round Rd, Suite 200, Annapolis, MD
- Third Eye Comics Lexington Park, 45315 Alton Ln, California, MD
- Third Eye Comics Waldorf, 12522 Mattawoman Dr. Waldorf, MD
- Third Eye Comics College Park, 4744 Cherry Hill Rd, College Park, MD 20740
Michigan
"As well as having all books (graphic novels, Little Golden Books, novels, Mad Libs, and tabletop roleplaying games) buy two, get one of equal or lesser value FREE tomorrow, we have door busters."
- Summit Comics & Games, 216 S Washington Sq, Lansing, MI
Minnesota
- Most Wanted Comics, 9919 Lyndale Ave S, Bloomington, MN,
Montana
- Kelly's Comics, 1201 10th ave 3. syute 100, Great Falls, Montana
Nebraska
- Krypton Comics, 2809 S 125th Ave, Suite 378, Omaha, NE
"50% off Back Issues & variants in the drawers 25% off trade paperbacks, graphic novels & comic book sets 25% off board games, RPGs, banks, coffee merch, & t-shirts"
- Legend Comics & Coffee, 6068 Maple Street, Omaha, Nebraska
New Hampshire
BACK ISSUE COMIC BOOKS – Get 10 back issues priced up to $6 each for just $20. Limit of 30.
- Jetpack Comics, 37 N Main St, Rochester, NH, United States, New Hampshire
New Jersey
New York
- MC Squared Comics, 161 Levittown Parkway Suite 1, Hicksville, NY
"This Black Friday 1pm-3pm and score some HUGE savings! 25% OFF GRAPHIC NOVELS, STATUES, ACTION FIGURES & BOARD GAMES 30% OFF BACK ISSUE BINS BUY 2 GET 1 NEW COMIC WALL $10 FOR 15 $1 COMIC BINS $10 FOR 30 50¢ COMIC BINS"
- Red Shirt Comics, 322 Main St Port Jefferson, NY
- Fourth World Comics, Uncle Giuseppe's Shopping Center, 33 NY-111 Smithtown, NY 11787
North Carolina
"We have added about 4000 comics for only 50 cents each or $1 each all in Bags and Boards!!!! Buy a graphic comic box and Fill it with 50 cent books for $60, $1 comics for $125, and $2 comics for $230. Back Issues $3 and up in the Boxes and aisles are 50 % off. All Toys, Pops, Apparel, and Statues are 35% off. P.S. Get here early and get a FREE poster and comic with purchase. (While supplies last)"
- Eastgate Comics, 204B Eastchester Dr., High Point, NC
Ohio
- Gotham Knights Comics, 127 Penn Ave, Salem, OH
- Laughing Ogre Comics, 4258 N High St in Columbus, OH.
Buy two graphic novels, get one free of equal or lesser value.
Pennsylvania
- Phantom of the Attic, 411 S Craig St Ste 2, Pittsburgh, PA
- The Comic Store, 28 McGovern Ave., Lancaster, PA 17602 | 717-397-8737
- Third Eye Comics Mechanicsville, 6102 Brashier Blvd H, Mechanicsville, VA 23111
- Third Eye Comics Short Pump, 11575 W Broad St, Richmond, VA 23233
Tennessee
"25%off all comics. Funko Pops-buy 2 get 1 free of equal or lesser value"
- Town Square Records And Comics, 124 N Water Ave, Gallatin, TN
- My Guys Comics With Phoenix Gaming, 405 Cullom Street, Clinton, TN
- Cadets Toys & Comics, 4910 Main Street, Suite 114, Spring Hill, TN,
Texas
- Nico's Comics & Games, 123 West Defee, Suit 9, Baytown, Texas, 77520
- Monster's Lair Comics, 2416 19th St, Lubbock, Texas
- Titan Comics, 3128 Forest Ln, Ste 250, Dallas, TX, United States, Texas
- Lewisville Comics, Cards & Toys, 2417 S Stemmons Fwy. Unit 106, Lewisville, TX, United States, Texas
- Bedrock City Galleria Area, 6516 Westheimer, Suite D, Houston, TX 77057
- Bedrock City Spring Area. 6927 FM 1960 W. Houston TX 77069
- Bedrock City Clear Lake Area, 102 W. Bay Area Blvd., Webster, TX 77598
- Bedrock City The Heights Area, 4602 Washington, Suite A, Houston, TX 77007
- Bedrock City Sugar Land Area, 4831 Highway 6, Suite A, Missouri City, TX 77459
- Bedrock City Katy, 1266 N Fry Rd.,Houston, TX 77084
Utah
- Dr Volts Comics, 2043 E 3300 S, Salt Lake City, UT
Virginia
- Bella's Books, Comics & Toys, 1385 Fordham Drive Suite 107, Virginia Beach, VA, United States, Virginia
Washington
8 AM TO 10 AM – EARLY BIRD SPECIALS
30% OFF GRAPHIC NOVELS
30% OFF BACK ISSUE COMICS
FUNKO POPS! BUY 2 GET 1 FREE*
10 AM TO 7 PM
20% OFF GRAPHIC NOVELS
20% OFF BACK ISSUE COMICS
- Atomic Comics 4020 S. Steele St Tacoma, Wa
West Virginia
- Four Horsemen Comics, 9515 Mall Road Morgantown, WV 26501
Wisconsin
20% OFF* TRADE PAPERBACKS & COLLECTED EDITIONS
- Collector's Edge Comics South, 2330 S Kinnickinnic Ave Milwaukee, Wi 53207 414-481-5055
- Collector's Edge Comics North, 7826 W Burleigh St Milwaukee, Wi 53222 414-445-5055
- Graham Crackers Comics, 2831 E. Washington Ave. Madison, WI. 53704