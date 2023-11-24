Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: ,

105 Comic Book Stores Doing Black Friday Sales Today

Today is Black Friday, so here's a look at over a hundred in-store comic book store related Black Friday deals sent my way, across the world.

Today is Black Friday. Started as the retail resurgence after America's Thanksgiving Thursday, and it gained traction internationally after Amazon started doing it – even though no one else celebrates their Thanksgiving. Here's a look at a few in-store comic book-related Black Friday deals sent my way. And over the weekend, stores, publishers, creators, send me your Cyber Monday offerings as well, to richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Australia

"All SINGLE comics just $ 5 each 10% off all "SPECIAL EDITION" Framed Comics Discounted Books up to 75% off"

France

Germany

"X-Comics Black Friday Sale!!! 10% off on all items in Store 20% off all Funko POPs with a Red Sticker"

  • X-Comics, Wiesbaden Exchange, Texas Strasse # 1, Wiesbaden.

England

SELECTED BOARD GAMES – 25% OFF
SELECTED POKEMON – 25% OFF
SELECTED COMICS – £1 EACH
SELECTED GRAPHIC NOVELS – £5 EACH

"BLACK FRIDAY SALE – grab an extra 10% off sale items at Forbidden Planet stores!"

Ireland

"BLACK FRIDAY SALE – grab an extra 10% off sale items at Forbidden Planet stores!"

South Africa

  • Cosmic Comics 254 Beyers Naude Drive Blackheath, Johannesburg, South Africa

Canada

Comics, Graphic Novels and ManganAmerican Cover Price! Blue Bin Back Issues (Not variant special covers) 50% off!

Alabama

"EVERYTHING on Sale! FREE Comics, Cards, Cookies!"

California

Delaware

"On Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, we're offering buy 2, get 1 free trades like this awesome X-O Manowar series by Valiant Comics."

  • Ogre's Grove, 129 Union St., Milton, DE, United States, Delaware

Florida

"20% OFF ALL TOYS & COLLECTIBLES, ALL BOOKS ARE BOGO. ALL BACK ISSUES (EXCEPT OLDER COMICS SECTION &NEWER COMICS) ARE BOGO. ALL TRADE PAPERBACKS ARE BUY ONE GET ONE HALF OFF."

Georgia

Hawaii

  • Choice Comics, 98-1268 Kaahumanu St, Pearl City, HI, United States, Hawaii

Iowa

Illinois

  • Jay's Comics, 34165 N US Highway 45, Third Lake, IL, United States, Illinois

Indiana

"We'll be doing 20% off everything, BUT….if you donate $5 to Gleaners food bank at check out we'll add another 10% on top of the 20% for an extra instore discount"

Kansas

  • Spelbok Comics, 106 S. Main St., Lindsborg, KS, United States, Kansas

Kentucky

Maryland

Michigan

"As well as having all books (graphic novels, Little Golden Books, novels, Mad Libs, and tabletop roleplaying games) buy two, get one of equal or lesser value FREE tomorrow, we have door busters."

Minnesota

Montana

Nebraska

"50% off Back Issues & variants in the drawers 25% off trade paperbacks, graphic novels & comic book sets 25% off board games, RPGs, banks, coffee merch, & t-shirts"

New Hampshire

BACK ISSUE COMIC BOOKS – Get 10 back issues priced up to $6 each for just $20.  Limit of 30.

New Jersey

New York

"This Black Friday 1pm-3pm and score some HUGE savings! 25% OFF GRAPHIC NOVELS, STATUES, ACTION FIGURES & BOARD GAMES 30% OFF BACK ISSUE BINS BUY 2 GET 1 NEW COMIC WALL $10 FOR 15 $1 COMIC BINS $10 FOR 30 50¢ COMIC BINS"

North Carolina

"We have added about 4000 comics for only 50 cents each or $1 each all in Bags and Boards!!!! Buy a graphic comic box and Fill it with 50 cent books for $60, $1 comics for $125, and $2 comics for $230. Back Issues $3 and up in the Boxes and aisles are 50 % off. All Toys, Pops, Apparel, and Statues are 35% off.  P.S. Get here early and get a FREE poster and comic with purchase. (While supplies last)"

Ohio

Buy two graphic novels, get one free of equal or lesser value.

Pennsylvania

Tennessee

"25%off all comics. Funko Pops-buy 2 get 1 free of equal or lesser value"

Texas

Black Friday

  • Titan Comics, 3128 Forest Ln, Ste 250, Dallas, TX, United States, Texas

Utah

Virginia

Washington

8 AM TO 10 AM – EARLY BIRD SPECIALS
30% OFF GRAPHIC NOVELS
30% OFF BACK ISSUE COMICS
FUNKO POPS! BUY 2 GET 1 FREE*
10 AM TO 7 PM
20% OFF GRAPHIC NOVELS
20% OFF BACK ISSUE COMICS

West Virginia

Wisconsin

20% OFF* TRADE PAPERBACKS & COLLECTED EDITIONS

