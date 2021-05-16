12-Way Auction For Hena Khan and Safiya Zerrougui's We Are Big Time

Hena Khan and Safiya Zerrougu sold their new middle-grade graphic novel We Are Big Time at auction, with twelve publishers bidding on it. Rotem Moscovich at Knopf were the lucky winners and We Are Big Time, inspired by a true story, follows Aliya, who joins an all-girl, hijab-wearing basketball team, and explores her Muslim American identity while learning, alongside her teammates, how to work together as a team.

Hena Khan is the author of Amina's Song, Amina's Voice, More To The Story, Like The Moon Loves The Sky, Under My Hijab, and more.

Safiya Zerrougui is a cartoonist, character designer, and illustrator based in Montreal, Quebec. She has worked on the upcoming DC Comics graphic novel Wonderful Women of History as well as with HBOMax as a key artist and character designer.

We Are Big Time will be scheduled for the autumn of 2023. Hena Khan's agent Matthew Elblonk at DeFiore and Company and Safiya Zerrougu's agent Paloma Hernando at Einstein Literary represented the creators over the sale.

Alfred A. Knopf Books for Young Readers is an imprint of Random House Children's Books and Rotem Moscovich is its Editorial Director.

Brian DeFiore started DeFiore and Company in 1999, after close to twenty years working in mainstream publishing houses. Matthew Elblonk joined DeFiore and Company in 2010. He currently represents writers in the world of music, pop culture, narrative non-fiction, food, young adult, literary fiction and humor.

Einstein Literary Management is a full-service literary agency based in New York City who represent a broad range of literary and commercial fiction and non-fiction. Paloma Hernando joined Einstein Literary Management as an Associate Agent in 2020, working in independent publishing since 2015, involved in editing, publishing, and selling mini-comics, zines, graphic novels, webcomics, and large-scale anthologies. A 2017 graduate of Maryland Institute College of Art, Paloma currently lives in Brooklyn.