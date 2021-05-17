23 More Spoilers From Marvel's Heroes Reborn – You Have Been Warned

So how many of the last lot of Heroes Reborn spoilers came true, monthe before publication? Wamnt another 23 more? well, here you go… just remember to preserve the spoiler warnings if you share them with anyone else.

1. Ravencroft Asylum to Nighthawk is Arkham Asylum to Batman. It keeps the Silver Witch, Bullseye, Deadpool, the Goblin and Echo/Phoenix. The Phoenix also knows that reality has changed – is she to blame for the new reality? Can they restore the old one?

2. Kang is also looking to restore the timeline – but only to one where he is in control. Might this lead to the new series?

3. The Goblin – this realities version of Norman Osborn, like the Hulk also knows that this world is not real. Might that have been what Blade saw in Nighthawk's eyes?

4. Stanley Stewart, Blur is Doctor Strange crossed with Adrian Veidt. Constantly watching, playing, tweeting every iteration of existence.

5. While the cosmic being Doctor Spectrum is even more powerful like Doctor Manhattan, even paraphrasing the "there is a god and he's American" line. He isn't God of the Heroes Reborn Marvel Universe, however, that role is reserved for another. He did manage to get a spinoff as Sam Alexander is Kid Spectrum in the Young Squadron.

6. We know Agent Coulson is President Of The United States. But before him, Nick Fury was President.

7. Wilson Fisk is Secretary Of Defense under Coulson.

8. The Punisher has no skull. But does have his family still. Or so he thinks.

9. The Squadron Supreme fought the X-Men, killing Quicksilver in the process. Princess Power killed Ilyana from a sword made from Colossus. And strangled the previous Phoenix.

10. Princess Power approved of the spinning off of her power source to Kamala Khan, as Girl Power of the Young Squadron.

11. Luke Cage is Police Commissioner of New York City, working with Nighthawk in the same was as Gordon works with Batman.

12. Deadpool has a Harley Quinn-style mallet. Well, if all the Squadron are all doing DC Comics analogues, Deadpool might as well join in.

13. Falcon was Nighthawk's partner, until he was killed by the Goblin. Miles Morales built himself a suit to become a new Falcon of the Young Squadron.

14. Dagger is dead, Cloak works with Elektra now, in the Savage Squadron.

15. Death has an Infinity Chopper. Oo-er missus.

16. Namor defeated Japan, was Princess Power's lover before being captured and considered a terrorist. Maybe Hyperion holds an underwater grudge?

17. Nighthawk had a symbiote costume from Battleworld in their own version of the Secret War, before it merged with the Red Skull to be the Black Skull. However, in this reality, Knull was defeated early on and Gorr lost his sword to Princess Power.

18. Johnny Blaze is the Ghost Runner. Or, at least, he was.

19. There was a Civil War between Hyperion and Nighthawk. It was enough for The Secret Squadron/Siege Society with Black Widow, Sabretooth, Baron Zemo, Soviet Agent, Silver Witch, Hawkeye, Fire Ant to split – now surviving away from America in London. The Widow Guard, in that case, appears to be something different?

20. Groot may one have been a Starjammer – but now he is a gun.

21. Starbrand knows it is broken. But it may be the only way to put things back.

22. Wakanda may be a myth, but only on Earth. The Wakandan Space Command might have something to say about that.

23. Mephisto is God. Merciful Mephisto. And there is no separation between Church and State…