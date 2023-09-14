Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: liam sharp, spawn, todd mcfarlane, Valerio Giangiordano

Spawn News Coming From Liam Sharp & Valerio Giangiordano at NYCC

Between 1999 and 2000, Liam Sharp drew and painted fourteen issues of Spawn: The Dark Ages from Todd McFarlane Productions through Image Comics. And now he is returning to the Spawniverse next year. With something that will be announced at New York Comic Con. Liam Sharp posts to Facebook, "I can finally announce I'm doing a 'Spawn' universe book for Todd McFarlane for the first time in 25 years! I'm so excited!!! Here's the inks for one early page… No more info until NYCC (so please don't press me because I'm not going to say!!) where we'll be revealing much more. Promise! But either way, I cannot tell you how much I'm enjoying this!"

It certainly has the Conan quality it seems he was denied working on from Titan Comics, does it not? Could some of that have been… repurposed? He's not alone in such teases either, Valerio Giangiordano, also attending NYCC, states "I just finished working on my first, great "Spawn Universe" project. All pages inked, all covers completed, all issues delivered. I can't show anything right now…" Looks like there will be lots of Spawn announcements at New York Comic-Con this year. Maybe something about the movie as well?

Liam Sharp is a British comic book creator – but also publisher – who has returned to the UK after years living in the US. Under the Mam Tor Publishing label, he published my own comic book Chase Variant in the Event Horizon anthology, later collected by Image Comics. Liam Sharp made his debut in the 1980s for the science fiction comic 2000 AD after a year's apprenticeship with Don Lawrence, artist on the Dutch comic Storm. His works included Judge Dredd, the origin of Finn and ABC Warriors before moving to Marvel UK to draw the mini-series Death's Head II and create the mature readers comic Bloodseed. He then worked for US publishers on the likes of X-Men, Hulk, Spider-Man, Venom, Man-Thing, Superman, Batman and Spawn: The Dark Ages. He co-created the Wildstorm series The Possessed with Geoff Johns and the DC Vertigo comic Testament with Douglas Rushkoff, before launching the Madefire motion comic book publisher. Since then, he has worked on Wonder Woman, The Green Lantern, X-O Manowar (finally getting published) and his new creator-owned series from Image Comics, Star Henge.

Valerio Giangiordano is an Italian comic book artist who began working Sergio Bonelli Editore, but from 2019 took on US books such as Savage Avengers, Taskmaster, Jessica Jones, Star Wars, Cosmic Ghost Rider and began work with John Arcudi on the creator-owned series Two Moons from Image Comics. In 2021 he began working for Todd McFarlane Productions as a cover artist on various titles in the Spawn universe and recently began to work on Mark Millar's The Ambassadors.

