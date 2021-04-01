35th Anniversary Of 25th Anniversary Marvel Comics Variant Covers

Celebrating the 60th anniversary of Fantastic Four #1, Ultimate Comics is releasing the Beta Ray Bill #1 Retcon Frame variant. With art by Mike Mckone, this exclusive retailer variant cover features the Marvel 25th Anniversary frame, used in the original line of covers released in 1986, 35 years ago, to celebrate the release of Fantastic Four #1.

So yes, it's the 35th Anniversary of the Marvel 25th Anniversary covers. And Ultimate Comics is planning six of them. Yes, I know this looks like an April Fool. It is not. Bleeding Cool doesn't do those any more.

The first in a line of exclusive variants, the Ultimate Comics Marvel 25th Anniversary Retcon covers give fan-favourite characters their long-awaited Marvel frame variants, denied them at the time.

Ultimate Comics owner Alan Gill says, "We thought it would be fun to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the 25th anniversary of Fantastic Four #1. There are so many big Marvel characters who didn't get their frame cover back in 1986. This line of exclusives is our way of fixing that with our own little retcon and we're very excited to start with Beta Ray for our first cover!"

Limited to just 3,000 copies, the Beta Ray Bill #1 Retcon Frame variant might be sought by collectors looking to continue their run of Marvel frame covers. And they have five more to pick up.

Fans can order their Beta Ray Bill #1 25th Anniversary exclusive online at www.ultimatecomics.com and stay tuned for announcements from Ultimate Comics for future Marvel Retcon Frame variants. Copies cost $19.86 which is also quite amusing.

BETA RAY BILL #1 (OF 5) KIB

MARVEL COMICS

JAN210555

(W) Daniel Warren Johnson (A/CA) Daniel Warren Johnson

FROM THE PAGES OF DONNY CATES' THOR AND SPINNING OUT OF THE EVENTS OF KING IN BLACK! The second-most famous wielder of Mjolnir. The right-hand man to the god of Thunder. And now, a warrior without his best weapon. Beta Ray Bill is tired of playing second fiddle to Thor – and with Bill's famous hammer, Stormbreaker, recently destroyed at the new All-Father's hands, tensions are higher than ever. The Korbinite must strike out in search of a new weapon…and a new destiny. Assuming he can first defeat a Knullified Fin Fang Foom! Writer/artist Daniel Warren Johnson (Extremity, Murder Falcon) and colorist Mike Spicer take Beta Ray Bill on a journey beyond the shadow of a god! Plus: This oversize first issue contains an exclusive conversation between Johnson and Beta Ray Bill's creator, the legendary Walter Simonson! Rated T+In Shops: Mar 31, 2021 SRP: $4.99