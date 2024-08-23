Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Rebellion / 2000AD | Tagged: 2000ad, ipc, judge dredd, Monster Fun, scream

40th Anniversary Of Scream in Rebellion/2000AD November 2024 Solicits

Rebellion/2000AD publishes a 40th anniversary of the horror comic book Scream!, as published by IPC Comics, in the eighties, with Alex Paknadel, VV Glass, Anna Readman, Torunn Gronbekk, Alejandro Aragon and Emily Schnall, as part of their November 2024 solicit and solicitations, though only making their way to the US in December. As well as plenty of Judge Dredd, 2000AD, Battle Action, Monster Fun and more.

SCREAM 40TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL

REBELLION / 2000AD

SEP241987

(W) Alex Paknadel, Vv Glass, Anna Readman, Torunn Gronbekk (A) Alejandro Aragon, Anna Readman, Vv Glass, Emily Schnall (CA) Dani

Celebrate 40 years of Scream! with a brand-new anniversary special! Launched in 1984 and running for 15 issues of spine-tingling terror, the title returns with a chilling new anthology. This collection includes all-new Dracula File and Thirteenth Floor strips, and two original stories-a peek at the dark history of a legendary 70s rock band, by Anna Readman and George Pooley, and a claustrophobic descent into the Paris catacombs, written and drawn by V.V. Glass.

In Shops: Dec 11, 2024

2000 AD SEPTEMBER 2024 PROG PACK #2407 – #2410 (MR)

REBELLION / 2000AD

SEP241972

(W) Dan Abnett, Garth Ennis, Kek-W, Mike Carroll (A) Patrick Goddard, John Burns, David Roach, Ben Willsher, Mark Harrison (CA) Nick Percival (A / CA) Tazio Bettin

2000 AD PROGS 2407 – 2410

Incredible SF action from the Eisner-nominated UK anthology! The stunning line-up continues – the horrific scale of what Rogue Trooper faces becomes apparent in 'When a G.I. Dies' by Garth Ennis & Patrick Goddard; Lilli is targeted for sacrifice in 'Nightmare New York' by Kek-W, John Burns & David Roach; there's a race against time to deal with a perp in Judge Dredd: 'Comfort Zone' by Mike Carroll & Ben Willsher; Cyd is stalked in a haunted starship in 'The Out' Book 4 by Dan Abnett & Mark Harrison; and we return to the surreal world of Azimuth as Dexter deals with a kingdom under threat in 'The Fabled Basilisk' by Dan Abnett & Tazio Bettin!

In Shops: Jan 01, 2025

JUDGE DREDD MEGAZINE #474 (MR)

REBELLION / 2000AD

SEP241973

(W) Dan Abnett, Ales Kot, T.C. Eglington, Ken Niemand, Mike Carroll (A) Boo Cook, Phil Winslade, P. J. Holden, Anna Readman (CA) Dylan Teague (A / CA) Nick Percival

More action and adventure in the future-shocked world of Judge Dredd! A psi enters Judge Dredd's mind in "Memory Lane" by Mike Carroll & Nick Percival; Lawson and Pettifer reconnect in Lawless, courtesy of Dan Abnett & Phil Winslade; Devlin Waugh's holiday takes a sinister turn in "Two Months Off" by Ales Kot & PJ Holden; Goya tries to find refuge in Death Cap: Frontier Justice by T.C. Eglington & Boo Cook; and Fargo & McBane are targeted by the Mob in "New York's Finest" by Ken Niemand & Anna Readman. Plus features, interviews and lots more!

In Shops: Dec 25, 2024

BATTLE ACTION #4 (OF 10)

REBELLION / 2000AD

SEP241974

(W) Garth Ennis, Rob Williams (A) Keith Burns (A / CA) Henry Flint

In the fourth part of the final Johnny Red story, A Couple of Heroes, air ace Nina Petrova has been captured and is being interrogated about her association with Johnny Red, but her future looks bleak, and she holds on to her memories of the adventures she had with Johnny during the war. Garth Ennis and Keith Burns create this flashback story, looking at what happened to the infamous pilot as World War II comes to an end. This issue also contains a stand-alone western adventure, The General, featuring a Civil War-era bounty hunter on the trail of a double agent whose loyalty cannot even be assumed to belong to either army, in this action-packed thriller from Rob Williams and Henry Flint/

In Shops: Jan 01, 2025

MONSTER FUN #25

REBELLION / 2000AD

SEP241975

(W) Alec Worley, Stacey Whittle, Ned Hartley, Roger Langridge, Derek Fridolfs, Pete Wells, Evgenia Vereli (A) Brett Parson, Abigail Bulmer, Rebecca Morse, Stephen Webster, Wayne Thompson, Andreas Butzcbach, Korinna Veropoulou (A / CA) Matt Baxter

If you have the post Halloween blues, we have the perfect antidote! The Monster Fun November issue is here, keeping your excitment levels high as we thunder towards Christmas. Kid Kong, Gums, Sally Astro, the Fright Shift, Sir Render, Martha's Monster Make-Up and Witch Vs Warlock are all here to provide the laughs, while Britain's coolest new superteam, Crabbe's Crusaders, continue in their efforts to stop the monstrous Mutomatons from destroying the Earth. Plus, we have the spectacular conclusion to the first Pop Grrrl strip!

In Shops: Dec 11, 2024

2000 AD ANNUAL 2025 HC

REBELLION / 2000AD

SEP241976

(W) Chris Condon, Simon Spurrier, Alex Paknadel, John Wagner, Alan Grant, Rory McConville, Gerry Finley-Day, Maura McHugh (A) Fernando Blanco, Hayden Sherman, Phil Winslade, Brian Bolland, Ian Gibson, Staz Johnson, Dave Gibbons, Emma Vieceli, Mick McMahon (A / CA) Jake Lynch

From 1977 to 1990 the 2000 AD Annual was a staple of Christmas stockings across the length and breadth of the UK. And now… it's back! This landmark annual contains all-new stories featuring Judge Dredd, Strontium Dog, Rogue Trooper and more. It also brings back into print selected strips from 2000 AD's extensive archive. Includes brand new stories from an amazing line-up of some of the brightest stars of the comics world including Chris Condon, Si Spurrier, Alex Paknadel, Dan Abnett, Fernando Blanco, Jake Lynch, Hayden Sherman, and Phil Winslade.

In Shops: Jan 01, 2025

CADET DREDD TOOTH AND CLAW DIGEST TP

REBELLION / 2000AD

SEP241977

(W) Matthew Smith, Rory McConville, Michael Carroll, Arthur Wyatt, Liam Johnson, James Peaty, Paul Starkey, Ned Heartly (A) Ilias Kyriazis, Nicolo Assirelli, Luke Horsman, Davide Tinto, Jake Lynch, Duane Redhead, Ben Willsher, Joel Carpenter, Silvia Califano, Toby Willsmer, Neil Cameron, Chris Western (A / CA) Neil Googe

Before Judge Dredd, there was Cadet Dredd-a keen, fresh-faced apprentice, and stickler for the rules, with no idea of the legend he will one day become. Young Joe hits the streets of Mega-City One for the first time, facing off against perps, monsters and genetically modified movie stars as he learns how to become the greatest Judge the Meg has ever seen. Zarjaz adventures await inside this thrilling new collection!

In Shops: Nov 20, 2024

ESSENTIAL JUDGE DREDD TOUR OF DUTY TP BOOK 02 (OF 7)

REBELLION / 2000AD

SEP241978

(W) John Wagner, Al Ewing (A) Simon Fraser, Carl Critchlow, Cliff Robinson, P. J. Holden, Mike Collins, Paul Marshall (A / CA) Colin MacNeil

The essential Judge Dredd graphic novel series – this is the ultimate introduction to the Lawman of the Future! After Dredd and Hershey's decision to restore mutant access to Mega-City One is confronted with widespread criticism, Dan Francisco, a reality TV star who holds the people's favor, challenges Hershey's leadership as Chief Judge. Under his rule, the conditions of mutants across the Big Meg would be worse than ever. But when Judge Francisco is gunned down on camera in an alleged mutant attack, Dredd begins to suspect someone else might be masterminding the rushed election…

In Shops: Nov 06, 2024

REBELLION PRESENTS THE JOSE MUNOZ COLLECTION TP

REBELLION / 2000AD

SEP241985

(W) Chris Lowder, Frank Pepper (A / CA) Jose Munoz

Rebellion presents three action-packed stories from the legendary Lion comic, all featuring the work of master of chiaroscuro-style black-and-white art-José Antonio Muñoz. In 1973, Muñoz worked on three short-lived strips in Lion. A Stitch in Time follows the adventures of a young boy named Stitch Cotton and his alien friend, Varl, after they steal a time machine from the sinister space-master, Mr. Universe. Lost in Limbo Land (written by 2000 AD regular, Chris Lowder), follows Barry Smith, a studious bookworm who is struck by lightning and flung into a world of Norse myth and legend. The final strip, Sark the Sleeper, sees a starship commander accidentally woken from hypersleep by two boys who are completely unaware that they are passengers flying through deep space in search of a new home.

In Shops: Jan 01, 2025

REBELLION PRESENTS THE JOSE MUNOZ COLLECTION HC DM ED

TREASURY OF BRITISH COMICS ANNUAL 2025 HC

REBELLION / 2000AD

SEP241988

(W) Leo Baxendale, Simon Furman, Alex Worley, John Smith, Alan Hebden, Ian Rimmer (A) Mike Collins, Mike Western, Massimo Belardinelli, Ian Kennedy, John Burns, Carlos Ezquerra, Eric Bradbury (A / CA) David Roach

Due to popular demand, Rebellion are celebrating the holiday season with another thrill-packed Treasury of British Comics Annual! We have delved in the IPC/Fleetway archive to bring you a selection of some of the greatest strips ever to appear in British comics, specials and annuals, from such esteemed titles as Scream!, Battle, Tiger, Valiant and Lion. This collection features three brand new stories from industry superstars including Simon Furman and Mike Collins on Kelly's Eye Vs The White Eyes, Alec Worley and Anna Morozova on Black Beth and Paul Grist and Simon Williams on Robot Archie.

In Shops: Dec 18, 2024

JUDGE DREDD COMP CASE FILES TP VOL 23 (S&S ED)

REBELLION / 2000AD

SEP241984

(W) John Wagner, Garth Ennis, Pat Mills, Robbie Morrison, Gordon Rennie (A) Carlos Ezquerra, Nick Percival, John Higgins, John Burns, Chris Weston, Mick McMahon (A / CA) Trevor Hairsine

Mega-City one: the future metropolis bustling with life and every crime imaginable. Keeping order are the Judges, a stern police force acting as judges, juries and executioners. Toughest of all is Judge Dredd. He is the law and these are his stories. Volume 23 in this best-selling series sees Judge Dredd having to team up with his two greatest foes-Judge Death and Mean Machine Angel-in order to carry out a high stakes mission in the harsh lands of the Cursed Earth.

In Shops: Nov 06, 2024

