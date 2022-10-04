5 Nights Of New York Comic Con Parties- Bleeding Cool NYCC Party List

An update on the New York Comic Con – NYCC – Party List. The show kicks off on Thursday buy GeekLifeRules are starting it early.. If you have more to add, let me know.

1. Wednesday, the 5th of October:

GeekLifeRules: NY Cosplay Cabaret – Road to NYCC 2022 8-9.30pm. Producers Club Theaters 358 West 44th Street $30

The NY Cosplay Cabaret returns to LIVE performance during its hybrid 2022 season with our all-new, in-person 5th Annual kick-off to the New York Comic Con weekend. A cast of Cosplayer Performers both old and new come together to showcase their amazing talents and cosplays for your entertainment in music, comedy, and parody. Hosted by New York multi-hyphenate entertainers Kate Hoover (Cranky Cabaret) and Lawrence Neals (Carnival Cruises & Hard Rock AC) and Cat Smith (WHOlanta and French Woods Performing Arts Camp)

Marvel Cinematic Universe Trivia, 8-9.30pm, Granny Annie's Bar & Kitchen 425 Main Street, Free

Cloaked Crusader: George Washington in Comics and Pop Culture Gallery Party at Fraunces Tavern Museum, 6-1opm. 54 Pearl Street

Join us for a jam-packed opening night as we explore the pop culture career of our first Top Gun—George Washington—featuring live sketching, silent auctions, original art and rare comics, and keynote speaker, former Marvel Editor in Chief, Jim Shooter. Discover how Washington's persona has been showcased throughout pop history, going from traditional reenactments of famous events to appearances in modern times with the likes of Superman, Captain America and other famous heroes—becoming a mythical figure in his own right and a metaphor for good and justice in these tomes. This exhibition highlight Washington's continued relevance to our collective past, present, and future. Inspired by the upcoming book of the same name by Renee Witterstaetter, the opening will include original artwork and comics on display and will feature pieces by Michael Golden, Arthur Suydam, George Evans, George Perez, Neal Adams, Kurt Swan, Graham Nolan, Jose Marzan, Jr, Daniel Scott Jr, Fred Fredericks, and many more. With Jim Shooter, Michael Golden, and Arthur Suydam in attendance.

2. Thursday, the 6th of October:

Gaaays in Spaaace, 1-11pm, Boxers HK 735 9th Avenue, $25 in advance

Get ready for another night of the high quality, celeb-filled, geektastic type of entertainment that GAAAYS IN SPAAACE is known for! Enjoy LIVE Musical performances from the incredible BONNIE GORDON & our very own NATHAN BONK! PLUS, Photo Ops with GIS' Model, CHRISTOPHER TREPINSKI, Sci-fi themed Drinks, Trivia, Prizes & Much More! Also, 1 FREE Entry into our Raffle for everyone who shows up in Cosplay.

The Photography Of Gerry Duggan, ModernFanataic X Comics Beat, 8pm-midnight McHale's Bar, 351 W 51st Street, RSVP to brandon@modernfanatic.com.

NYCC MOST EPIC GameHouse After Party! Powered by BlerdCon & Coexist! Coexist GameHouse 325 W 38 St $30

NYC's newest Video Gaming Bar & Lounge in Times Square is only steps away from Javits! Dance the night away or Kickback and Chill with DJ IiinoSounds at the paradise closest to the largest convention in NYC! The Coexist GameHouse has 3-Floors, Over 20K Video games with a room for board, card and tabletop games, plus multiple lounges, food, 2 bars, a dance floor with a stage and so much more and for this one low price, you have access to it all

3. Friday, the 7th of October:

VeVe Party, details private, invite only.

Comic Con Friday Figure Drawing, 7-10pm, The Art Students League of New York 215 West 57th Street, Free

Join the Art Students League for a special, free Comic Con Friday Figure Drawing event featuring renowned comics creator Phil Jimenez and League instructor Steven Walker. Bring your sketchbooks, draw from live models, and learn lessons from comics pros. We'll have prizes and giveaways as well!

Sexy Nerds: New York Comic Con House Party, Jack Doyle's, 240 W. 35th St, 8pm-2.30am, 21+, $15

Official NYCC TheOneRing.net and Sideshow Gathering, 7.30pm, Joyce Public House 315 West 39th Street New York, NY 10018 United States

Heroes Versus Villains NYCC Unofficial Afterparty, 9pm, Secret Room NYC, 707 8th Avenue

Wheel Of Time meetup, 6.30pm outside Empire Stage.

Senpai Squad Presents New York Cosplay Rave Afterparty, 10.30 doors/11pm show, $20, $100 VIP, Sony Hall, 235 W. 46th St.

The #1 Comic-Con Yacht Party NYC: COSPLAY BOAT, Pier 40 Hornblower Cruises & Events 353 West St, , 21+, $40

Fandom NYCC Party with Ice-T, Coco, Czarface, Kool Keith, and DJ Kevie Kev Rockwell. Z2 Comcis x Art Rap. HK Hall, 605 W 48th Street, 8pm. Invite Only.

NYCC Most Epic GameHouse After Party! Powered by BlerdCon & Coexist! Coexist GameHouse 325 W 38 St $30

Comic-Con Book Party: Phasers on Stun! by Ryan Britt w/ Chase Masterson, 7-9pm, POWERHOUSE Arena 28, Adams Street, Brooklyn

Book party with author and science fiction expert Ryan Britt discusses his new Star Trek history book — Phasers On Stun! — with one of the beloved stars of Star Trek; Chase Masterson of Deep Space Nine fame. Chase and Ryan will talk about the twists and turns that have made Star Trek endure for 56 years, the current state of the franchise, why the '90s were so great, and all the positive ways that Star Trek has indeed changed the world; from diversity in NASA to saving endangered species, to queer representation in science fiction and beyond.

SNIKT: GEEKS OUT's UNOFFICIAL NYCC AFTER-PARTY from 6pm at Industry Bar, 355 W 52nd Street $15

We're bringing a bit of Hellfire to Hell's Kitchen for a night of geeky drag, dancing, and cosplay. Show off your amazing skills in our cosplay contest for your chance to win some prizes. Featuring performances by: Megami, D'Hoops & Glittystarlet, Crimson Kitty, Ricky Rosè, and Audrey Phoenix. Geeks OUT will also be present at the Queer Lounge at NYCC (1C01-1C02) at New York Comic Con this year with programming, trivia, cosplay workshops, and more. Cosplay contest to flaunt your geekiness; no prior entry necessary. We have prizes for our winners valued at over $100. It will be a great night of cocktails, cosplay and dance moves. Get your tickets early! Save $5 by purchasing them here. Price increases to $20 at the door. 21+.

Super Unofficial NY Party

Somic BoomBox: Come party with us after the #superunofficial popup with some of the coolest anime streetwear brands

4. Saturday, the 8th of October:

Henry Barajas' Secret NYCC 2K22 Party, 10pm-2am, The Royal Palms Shuffleboard Club, 514 Union Street, Brooklyn

Sexy Nerds: Multiverse Mixtape, 8pm-2.30am, 21+ $15, Tailor Public House, 505 8th Ave

#SavedDaredevil Fandom Without Fear Meetup 7-9pm, close to Javits Center

Team #SavedDaredevil is back on the ground at New York Comic Con 2022 and will be hosting an exclusive #FandomWithoutFear meetup for Daredevil fans! The meetup will be held at an outdoor location only a few blocks away from the Javits center. Whether you're a new or long-time Daredevil fan, love the comics or the show, if you're going to be at NYCC (or just in the area), come join us to celebrate all things Daredevil. We'll have free grub, #SavedDaredevil swag (limited availability), and some awesome giveaways! Event is ticketed with limited spots available. No NYCC badge necessary. Tickets are $10 each, and registration is required to claim your spot.

Memorial for Mike Pascuillo, friends and family, invite only.

The Hive After Dark, The Pavilion at the Javits Center, 8-11pm

A Doomcoming celebration inspired by the Original Series, Yellowjackets. Step deep into the woods where you'll mix, mingle and dance like only the trees are watching. Party like there's no tomorrow… because in the wilderness, there might not be. This exclusive NYCC party is for VIP, 4-Day, Saturday, Press and 4-Day Pro NYCC ticket holders only. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis. You must be 21+ to attend.

Sonicboombox NYCC Cosplay & Dance Party, SPIN 48 East 23rd Street

FREE Crunchyroll swag for the first 200 fans

FREE Voodoo Ranger IPA for the first 100 fans

FREE ping pong and more

Photobooth, dancing, cosplay, and more

One lucky cosplayer will win a 8" Black Panther figure signed by artist Kanokid

With special guests Fantastic Frankey & Dimitri Beauchamp

Music by DJ Taylor Senpai

Sponsored by Crunchyroll, Newtown HQNew Belgium

Cosplay encouraged but not required. NYCC badge not required. Must be 21+

Admission: $30 at door (cash only) – $15 in advance online.

NYCC Most Epic GameHouse After Party! Powered by BlerdCon & Coexist! Coexist GameHouse 325 W 38 St $30

Cam Girl Presents Comic-Con Boat Party NYC 2022, Hornblower's Pier 15 & Pier 40, Boards: 9:30 PM, Departs: 10:30 PM, Returns: 1:30 AM, Ends: 2 AM,

Come aboard the #1 Comic-Con Boat Party in New York. Short Distance from the Javitz Centre! MAIN STAGE feat. CAM GIRL Support: OTAKUS with ATTITUDE: KYON | SOME KID. Rain or Shine. 21 & over with proper ID. A limited number of tables are available. Email us for reservations rsvp@iboatnyc.com DRESS CODE POLICY: COSPLAY FRIENDLY

21+ NYCC After Party! Absalom 223 Degraw Avenue Teaneck, New Jersey

10 mins by bus from NYC! Dance Party! Cosplay Contest! Karaoke! Gaming! 8-9 PM Gaming 10-11 PM Karaoke 11-1 AM Dance Party $20 Early Bird

WWE eXtreme Rules Viewing Party & NY Comic Con After Party at Jack Demsey's 36 West 33rd, 7-11pm.

YEP! I LIKE WRESTLING presents/NO COVER w/purchase of food/drinks ($25 min, per person) Doors open at 7 pm | eXtreme Rules will be shown with FULL Audio. All ages.

The #1 Comic-Con Boat Party NYC: Cosplay Mega Yacht, 10pm-2am, Pier 40 Hornblower Cruises & Events 353 West St, 21+, $40

5. Sunday, the 9th of October:

Bad Idea/Shortboxed Dead Dog Party. 7-10pm, American Whiskey, 247 W 30th Street. A party for comic book industry insiders held on Sunday night at a currently unidentified Manhattan bar with a lot of comics history (too much to hope it's Mollys, I guess). We understand that the guest list is very select, and if you don't know about it, you are probably not on it. Unless you get your agents to start making a fuss. It aims to be the New York Comic Con version of the Graphitti Dead Dog party of San Diego Comic-Cons passim. And if you can't get in, there's always… Invite Only.



Heavy Metal Live – Comic Con Afterparty ft. Meirlin & Otakus With Attitude Doors 10:30pm / Show 11pm, Sony Hall

General Admission – Standing Room • $20 Advance

• Limited Seating Available First Come, First Served

VIP Side Wing Seating • $99 Advance / $110 Day of Show. All Ages.

NYCC MOST EPIC GameHouse After Party! Powered by BlerdCon & Coexist! Coexist GameHouse 325 W 38 St $30