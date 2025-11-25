Italian comics artist Elena Mistrello turned away at a French airport for antifascist activism
Posted in: Comics | Tagged: black friday, comic shop
67 Black Friday Sales From Comic Book Stores Coming This Week
67 Black Friday Sales From Comic Book Stores Coming This Week
Article Summary
- Discover 67 major Black Friday deals from comic book stores across the United States this week
- Find exclusive discounts on comics, graphic novels, manga, collectibles, board games, and more
- Save big at favorite shops in California, Texas, Illinois, Maryland, Florida, and beyond
- Use this guide to grab limited-time in-store bargains from trusted comic retailers nationwide
This week is Black Friday. It began as a retail resurgence following America's Thanksgiving, and it gained traction internationally after Amazon started doing it, even though no one else celebrates this Holiday. Here's a look at sixty-seven in-store comic book-related Black Friday deals sent my way. Add any more to the comments… or send them to richjohnston@gmail.com for another list later this week.
Alabama
- The Comic Shop, 1815 6th Ave SE, Ste D, Decatur, AL. All action figures, statues, new board games and D&D books 20% off All Pops 40% off and if you buy five you get the sixth one free ALL GRADED BOOKS 40% off All Pokemon deck boxes, binders and playmats 40% off. you're a subscriber at The Comic Shop you get your discount on top of the Black Friday discounts. Doors open at 11AM.
Alaska
- The Comic Shop, 418 3rd St, Ste 5B, Fairbanks, AK, 20% off Graphic Novels, 20% off Manga, $1 Back Issue Sale (bagged comics only, wall comics excluded)
California
- Alakazam Comics & Games, 17777 Main Street, Ste. E, Irvine, CA, Graphic Novels 25% off, Selected Comics at 50 cents each.
- Graham Crackers Comics Murrieta
25021 Madison Ave. Suite #101 Murrieta, CA 92562 951-696-0088
- Collector's Paradise Valley, 7131 Winnetka Ave, Canoga Park, CA 91306
- Collector's Paradise Pasadena, 319 S. Arroyo Prkwy Unit 4, Pasadena, CA 91105
- Collector's Paradise NoHo, 5118 Lankershim Blvd, N. Hollywood, CA 91601
- Famous Faces & Funnies, 3540 W. New Haven Ave, Melbourne FL
- Famous Faces & Funnies Two, 801 N Congress Ave #604, Boynton Beach, FL
Florida
- Collector's Paradise Valley, 7131 Winnetka Ave, Canoga Park, CA 91306
- Collector's Paradise Pasadena, 319 S. Arroyo Prkwy Unit 4, Pasadena, CA 91105
- Collector's Paradise NoHo, 5118 Lankershim Blvd, N. Hollywood, CA 91601
Illinois
- Jay's Comics , 34165 N. Us Hwy 45, Third Lake, IL 60030, 847-223-8711
- Graham Crackers Comics Anderson Chicago
5028 N. Clark, Chicago, IL 60640 (773) 561-5010
- Graham Crackers Comics Lake View Chicago
3120 N Sheffield, Unit C-1, Chicago, IL 60657 (773) 665-2010
- Graham Crackers Comics Chicago Loop
77 E. Madison St., Chicago, IL. 60602 (312) 629-1810
- Graham Crackers Comics Downers Grove,
1550 Ogden Ave.; Downers Grove, IL 60515 (630) 852-1810
- Graham Crackers Comics Sandwich
624 W. Center Street Sandwich, IL. 60548 (815) 556-2704
- Graham Crackers Comics Normal
115 W. North Street Normal, IL 61761 (309) 590-5610
- Graham Crackers Comics Dekalb
901R Lucinda Ave.; DeKalb, IL 60115 (815) 748-3883
- Graham Crackers Comics Wheaton
1207 Butterfield Road, Wheaton, IL, 60189 630-668-1350
- Graham Crackers Comics St. Charles
962A S. Randall Rd, St. Charles, IL 60174 630-584-0610
- Graham Crackers Comics Naperville
1271 Rickert Drive, Naperville, IL 60540 (630) 355-4310
- Graham Crackers Comics Plainfield
16030 S. Lincoln Highway, Plainfield, IL 60586 815-254-3410
- Graham Crackers Comics Schaumburg
548 S Roselle Rd. Schaumburg, IL. 60193 630-912-3610
Kentucky
- The Comic Interlude, 393 Waller Ave, Ste 10, Lexington, KY
- The Inner Geek, 104 16th St, Ashland, KY, 30% off back issues.
Maryland
- Third Eye Comics Annapolis, 209 Chinquapin Round Rd, Suite 200, Annapolis, MD, Midnight – 3am 25% off – then all day sale
- Third Eye Comics Lexington Park, 45315 Alton Ln, California, MD – Midnight – 2am 25% off – then all day sale
- Third Eye Comics Waldorf, 12522 Mattawoman Dr. Waldorf, MD – All day sale 20% off, 50% off sidewalk
- Third Eye Comics College Park, 4744 Cherry Hill Rd, College Park, MD – All day sale 20% off, 50% off sidewalk
- Collectors Corner Parkville, 7911 Harford Rd, Parkville, MD
- Collectors Corner – Bel Air 17 N. Main St., Bel Air, MD
50% Off Nearly Everything! 75% Off Used Graphic Novels with used Sticker, and Incentive Variants with Variant Sticker
- Cards, Comics & Collectibles, 51 Main St. Reisterstown, MD
- That's Entertainment, Park Avenue, Worcester, MA
- That's Entertainment, John Fitch Highway, Fitchburg MA
Michigan
- Coy's Comics, 3220 Bay Rd, Saginaw, MI
- The Comic Signal, 4318 Plainfield Ave NE Suite H, Grand Rapids, MI. New Trade Paperbacks & Hard Covers will be 20% off. Graphic Short Comic Boxes will be 20% off!
Minnesota
- Most Wanted Comics, 9919, Lyndale Ave S, Bloomington, MN
Nebraska
- Krypton Comics, 2809 S 125th Ave, Suite 378, Omaha, NE, 30% OFF everything
New York
- 4th World Comics, 33 Route 111, Smithtown, NY. 20% off everything and more.
- LI Comic Shop, 1 Stauderman Ave, Lynbrook, Long Island, NY, We are offering 10% off REGULARLY priced items store wide!!!
North Carolina
- Ultimate Comics Durham 3742 Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd, Durham, NC.
- Ultimate Comics Cary, 1301 Buck Jones Rd, Raleigh, NC.
- Ultimate Comics Crabtree Mall, 4325 Glenwood Ave Suite 2030 , Raleigh,
- Pastimes Comics and Games, 175 Weaverville Rd, Ste Y, Asheville, NC, All $1 comic books are 25 for $5. All statues are 1/2 off!All back wall hard covers are 1/2 off
North Dakota
- Paradox Comics-N-Cards, 814 Main Avenue South, Fargo, ND, 20% OFF, doorbuster deals.
Ohio
- Summit Comics & Games (two locations, Fort Wayne at Glenbrook Mall & Jefferson Pointe, and one in Lansing)
Starts Wednesday and runs through Friday. Some of the best Image graphic novels for $5.
- All American Cards and Comics, 161 W Market St, Warren, OH. 50% off all comic book back issues in bins, walls and showcases. 40% off all recent comic book back issues, 10% off all comic book supplies.
- All American Cards and Comics, 52 Boardman-Canfield Rd, Boardman, OH
Pennsylvania
- Comic Store West, 2111 Industrial Hwy, York, PA. Comic book back issues in bins – $1 each. Fill a short box for $200 and get the box for FREE. Premium back issues (on the walls), Graded back issues, and bundles are 50% off All trades/graphic novels/Manga are 20% off, including the hundreds of discounted books so you can save close to 50% on those.
- Keystone Comic Den. 1 North Main Street, Basement Suite, Manheim PA. If you find a comic with one of these orange stickers on it that comic is 50% off.
Texas
- Bedrock City Comics Galleria, 6516 WESTHEIMER RD SUITE D, Houston, Texas
- Bedrock City Comics Clear Lake, 102 W. BAY AREA BLVD, Webster, Texas77598
- Bedrock City Comics Spring, 6927 FM 1960 W Ste D, Houston, Texas 77069
- Bedrock City Comics Heights, 4602 WASHINGTON AVE SUITE A, Houston, Texas 77007
- Bedrock City Comics Sugar Land, 4831 HWY 6, Missouri City, Texas 77459
- Bedrock City Comics Katy, 1266 N FRY RD. Houston, Texas 77084
- Nico's Comics & Games, 123 West Defee, Suit 9, Baytown, TX Back Issues: 75% OFF $5 and Below, 60% OFF $5.50-$10 , and 50% OFF ALL Comics and Sets $10.50 and above. Trade Paperbacks: 40% OFF. Manga: 25% OFF.Hardcovers: 30% OFF
Virginia
- Third Eye Comics Short Pump, 11575 W Broad St, Richmond, VA All day sale
- Third Eye Comics Mechanicsville, 6102 Brashier Blvd H, Mechanicsville, VA All day sale
Wisconsin
- House of Heroes Comics , 407 N Main Street, Oshkosh, WI, 54901. BACK ISSUE BRAWL 3! Bigger. Better. Badder! Weekend long sales!
- Graham Crackers Comics Madison
2831 E. Washington Ave. Madison, WI. 53704 (608) 422-4110
Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!