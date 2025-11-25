Posted in: Comics | Tagged: ,

67 Black Friday Sales From Comic Book Stores Coming This Week

67 Black Friday Sales From Comic Book Stores Coming This Week

This week is Black Friday. It began as a retail resurgence following America's Thanksgiving, and it gained traction internationally after Amazon started doing it, even though no one else celebrates this Holiday. Here's a look at sixty-seven in-store comic book-related Black Friday deals sent my way.

 Alabama

  • The Comic Shop, 1815 6th Ave SE, Ste D, Decatur, AL. All action figures, statues, new board games and D&D books 20% off All Pops 40% off and if you buy five you get the sixth one free ALL GRADED BOOKS 40% off All Pokemon deck boxes, binders and playmats 40% off. you're a subscriber at The Comic Shop you get your discount on top of the Black Friday discounts. Doors open at 11AM.

Alaska

  • The Comic Shop, 418 3rd St, Ste 5B, Fairbanks, AK, 20% off Graphic Novels, 20% off Manga, $1 Back Issue Sale (bagged comics only, wall comics excluded)

California

  • Alakazam Comics & Games, 17777 Main Street, Ste. E, Irvine, CA, Graphic Novels 25% off, Selected Comics at 50 cents each.

Florida

Illinois

  • Jay's Comics , 34165 N. Us Hwy 45, Third Lake, IL 60030, 847-223-8711
Kentucky

Maryland

Michigan

  • Coy's Comics, 3220 Bay Rd, Saginaw, MI
  • The Comic Signal, 4318 Plainfield Ave NE Suite H, Grand Rapids, MI. New Trade Paperbacks & Hard Covers will be 20% off. Graphic Short Comic Boxes will be 20% off!

Minnesota

Nebraska

New York

  • LI Comic Shop, 1 Stauderman Ave, Lynbrook, Long Island, NY, We are offering 10% off REGULARLY priced items store wide!!!

North Carolina

North Dakota

Ohio

  • Summit Comics & Games (two locations, Fort Wayne at Glenbrook Mall & Jefferson Pointe, and one in Lansing)
    Starts Wednesday and runs through Friday. Some of the best Image graphic novels for $5.
  • All American Cards and Comics, 161 W Market St, Warren, OH. 50% off all comic book back issues in bins, walls and showcases. 40% off all recent comic book back issues, 10% off all comic book supplies.
  •  All American Cards and Comics, 52 Boardman-Canfield Rd, Boardman, OH

Pennsylvania

  • Comic Store West, 2111 Industrial Hwy, York, PA. Comic book back issues in bins – $1 each. Fill a short box for $200 and get the box for FREE. Premium back issues (on the walls), Graded back issues, and bundles are 50% off  All trades/graphic novels/Manga are 20% off, including the hundreds of discounted books so you can save close to 50% on those.
  • Keystone Comic Den. 1 North Main Street, Basement Suite, Manheim PA. If you find a comic with one of these orange stickers on it that comic is 50% off.

Texas

  • Nico's Comics & Games, 123 West Defee, Suit 9, Baytown, TX Back Issues: 75% OFF $5 and Below, 60% OFF $5.50-$10 , and 50% OFF ALL Comics and Sets $10.50 and above. Trade Paperbacks: 40% OFF. Manga: 25% OFF.Hardcovers: 30% OFF

Virginia

Wisconsin

