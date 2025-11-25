Posted in: Comics | Tagged: black friday, comic shop

67 Black Friday Sales From Comic Book Stores Coming This Week

Article Summary Discover 67 major Black Friday deals from comic book stores across the United States this week

Find exclusive discounts on comics, graphic novels, manga, collectibles, board games, and more

Save big at favorite shops in California, Texas, Illinois, Maryland, Florida, and beyond

Use this guide to grab limited-time in-store bargains from trusted comic retailers nationwide

This week is Black Friday. It began as a retail resurgence following America's Thanksgiving, and it gained traction internationally after Amazon started doing it, even though no one else celebrates this Holiday. Here's a look at sixty-seven in-store comic book-related Black Friday deals sent my way. Add any more to the comments… or send them to richjohnston@gmail.com for another list later this week.

Alabama

The Comic Shop, 1815 6th Ave SE, Ste D, Decatur, AL. All action figures, statues, new board games and D&D books 20% off All Pops 40% off and if you buy five you get the sixth one free ALL GRADED BOOKS 40% off All Pokemon deck boxes, binders and playmats 40% off. you're a subscriber at The Comic Shop you get your discount on top of the Black Friday discounts. Doors open at 11AM.

Alaska

The Comic Shop, 418 3rd St, Ste 5B, Fairbanks, AK, 20% off Graphic Novels, 20% off Manga, $1 Back Issue Sale (bagged comics only, wall comics excluded)

California

Alakazam Comics & Games, 17777 Main Street, Ste. E, Irvine, CA, Graphic Novels 25% off, Selected Comics at 50 cents each.

Graham Crackers Comics Murrieta

25021 Madison Ave. Suite #101 Murrieta, CA 92562 951-696-0088

Florida

Illinois

Jay's Comics , 34165 N. Us Hwy 45, Third Lake, IL 60030, 847-223-8711

Kentucky

The Comic Interlude, 393 Waller Ave, Ste 10, Lexington, KY

393 Waller Ave, Ste 10, Lexington, KY The Inner Geek, 104 16th St, Ashland, KY, 30% off back issues.

Maryland

Collectors Corner Parkville, 7911 Harford Rd, Parkville, MD

7911 Harford Rd, Parkville, MD Collectors Corner – Bel Air 17 N. Main St., Bel Air, MD

50% Off Nearly Everything! 75% Off Used Graphic Novels with used Sticker, and Incentive Variants with Variant Sticker

Cards, Comics & Collectibles, 51 Main St. Reisterstown, MD

Michigan

Coy's Comics, 3220 Bay Rd, Saginaw, MI

3220 Bay Rd, Saginaw, MI The Comic Signal, 4318 Plainfield Ave NE Suite H, Grand Rapids, MI. New Trade Paperbacks & Hard Covers will be 20% off. Graphic Short Comic Boxes will be 20% off!

Minnesota

Most Wanted Comics, 9919, Lyndale Ave S, Bloomington, MN

Nebraska

Krypton Comics, 2809 S 125th Ave, Suite 378, Omaha, NE, 30% OFF everything

New York

4th World Comics, 33 Route 111, Smithtown, NY. 20% off everything and more.

LI Comic Shop, 1 Stauderman Ave, Lynbrook, Long Island, NY, We are offering 10% off REGULARLY priced items store wide!!!

North Carolina

North Dakota

Paradox Comics-N-Cards, 814 Main Avenue South, Fargo, ND, 20% OFF, doorbuster deals.

Ohio

Pennsylvania

Comic Store West , 2111 Industrial Hwy, York, PA. Comic book back issues in bins – $1 each. Fill a short box for $200 and get the box for FREE. Premium back issues (on the walls), Graded back issues, and bundles are 50% off All trades/graphic novels/Manga are 20% off, including the hundreds of discounted books so you can save close to 50% on those.

, 2111 Industrial Hwy, York, PA. Comic book back issues in bins – $1 each. Fill a short box for $200 and get the box for FREE. Premium back issues (on the walls), Graded back issues, and bundles are 50% off All trades/graphic novels/Manga are 20% off, including the hundreds of discounted books so you can save close to 50% on those. Keystone Comic Den. 1 North Main Street, Basement Suite, Manheim PA. If you find a comic with one of these orange stickers on it that comic is 50% off.

Texas

Nico's Comics & Games, 123 West Defee, Suit 9, Baytown, TX Back Issues: 75% OFF $5 and Below, 60% OFF $5.50-$10 , and 50% OFF ALL Comics and Sets $10.50 and above. Trade Paperbacks: 40% OFF. Manga: 25% OFF.Hardcovers: 30% OFF

Virginia

Third Eye Comics Short Pump , 11575 W Broad St, Richmond, VA All day sale

, 11575 W Broad St, Richmond, VA All day sale Third Eye Comics Mechanicsville, 6102 Brashier Blvd H, Mechanicsville, VA All day sale

Wisconsin

House of Heroes Comics , 407 N Main Street, Oshkosh, WI, 54901. BACK ISSUE BRAWL 3! Bigger. Better. Badder! Weekend long sales!

, 407 N Main Street, Oshkosh, WI, 54901. BACK ISSUE BRAWL 3! Bigger. Better. Badder! Weekend long sales! Graham Crackers Comics Madison

2831 E. Washington Ave. Madison, WI. 53704 (608) 422-4110

