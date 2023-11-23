Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: black friday, comic shops
82 Comic Shops Doing Black Friday Sales For 2023
Bleeding cool has 82 in-store comic book shop Black Friday deals sent my way. I'll do a final list very early tomorrow if you'd like to join in.
Article Summary
- 82 comic book shops globally offer Black Friday 2023 deals on comics and collectibles.
- Special discounts include $5 comics, up to 75% off books, and freebies with purchases.
- Cyber Monday deals from stores, publishers, and creators will follow the weekend's sales.
- Contact Bleeding Cool with your store's Black Friday or Cyber Monday flyers for promotion.
Tomorrow is Black Friday. Started as the retail resurgence after America's Thanksgiving Thursday, and it gained traction internationally after Amazon started doing it – even though no one else celebrates their Thanksgiving. Here's a look at a few in-store comic book-related Black Friday deals sent my way. I'll do a final list very early tomorrow if you'd like to send your flyer to richjohnston@bleedingcool.com today. And over the weekend, stores, publishers, creators, send me your Cyber Monday offerings as well.
Australia
"All SINGLE comics just $ 5 each 10% off all "SPECIAL EDITION" Framed Comics Discounted Books up to 75% off"
- Tomcat Books And Comics, 424 High Street, Maitland, New South Wales
France
- Les Fictioanutes, 5 Rue Biscarra, Nice, 06000, France
Germany
"X-Comics Black Friday Sale!!! 10% off on all items in Store 20% off all Funko POPs with a Red Sticker"
- X-Comics, Wiesbaden Exchange, Texas Strasse # 1, Wiesbaden.
Canada
- Big B Comics & Toys, 1045 Upper James St, Hamilton, ON
- Heroes Comics, 86 Dundas St., London, ON, Canada, Ontario
Alabama
"EVERYTHING on Sale! FREE Comics, Cards, Cookies!"
- Treasure Quest Comics, 412 22nd Ave., Northport, Alabama
- Jay's Pawn Brewton, 329 Saint Joseph Ave, Brewton, Alabama
California
- Alakazam Comics & Games, 17777 Main Street, Ste. E, Irvine, CA
- Geoffrey's Comics, 4068 Redondo Beach Blvd, Torrance CA 90504
- HiDeHo Comics, 1803 Lincoln Blvd, Santa Monica CA 90404
- Arsenal Comics and Games 1610-1 Newbury Rd, Newbury Park, California
- Arsenal Comics and Games Ventura 3431 Telegraph RD, Ventura, California
- Graham Crackers Comics, 25021 Madison Ave. Suite #101 Murrieta, CA 92562
- Collector's Paradise Valley, 7131 Winnetka Ave, Canoga Park, CA 91306
- Collector's Paradise Pasadena, 319 S. Arroyo Prkwy Unit 4, Pasadena, CA 91105
- Collector's Paradise NoHo, 5118 Lankershim Blvd, N. Hollywood, CA 91601
Delaware
"On Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, we're offering buy 2, get 1 free trades like this awesome X-O Manowar series by Valiant Comics."
- Ogre's Grove, 129 Union St., Milton, DE, United States, Delaware
Florida
- Coliseum Of Comics Millenia, 4672 Millenia Plaza Way, Orlando, FL – 32839
- Coliseum Of Comics Kissimmee, 2511 Old Vineland Rd. Kissimmee, FL – 34746
- Coliseum Of Comics Lakeland, 1517 Bartow Rd (US 98), Lakeland, FL – 34746
- Coliseum Of Comics East Colonial, 1730 E. Highway 50, Clermont, FL – 34711
- Coliseum Of Comics New Tampa, 19402 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Tampa, FL 33647
- Coliseum Of Comics Clermont, 1730 FL-50, Clermont, FL 34711
- Coliseum Of Comics Jacksonville Riverside, 2724 Park St, Jacksonville, FL 32205,
- Coliseum Of Comics Oakleaf, 9630 Crosshill Blvd #102, Jacksonville, FL – 32222
- Coliseum Of Comics Arlington, 9344 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville, FL – 32225
- Coliseum Of Comics Gainesville, 4401 NW 25th Place, Suite G, Gainesville, FL, 32606
- Coliseum Of Comics Saturday Outlet, 8010 Sunport Dr. Ste. #106, Orlando, FL, 32809
- Dade City Candy, Comics & Collectibles, 14110 7th st, Dade City, FL
"20% OFF ALL TOYS & COLLECTIBLES, ALL BOOKS ARE BOGO. ALL BACK ISSUES (EXCEPT OLDER COMICS SECTION &NEWER COMICS) ARE BOGO. ALL TRADE PAPERBACKS ARE BUY ONE GET ONE HALF OFF."
- All Books And Comics, 1395 US Highway 1 South, Saint Augustine, Florida
Georgia
- Challenges Games and Comics, 4800 Briarcliff Rd NE. Suite 1011, Atlanta, GA
Iowa
- Second Impressions Comics And Games, 213 Antique City Dr, Walnut, IA
Illinois
- Graham Crackers Comics, 1271 Rickert Drive, Naperville, IL 60540 (630) 355-4310
- Graham Crackers Comics, 1550 Ogden Ave.; Downers Grove, IL 60515 (630) 852-1810
- Graham Crackers Comics, 962 Unit A S. Randall Rd., St. Charles, IL 60174 (630) 584-0610
- Graham Crackers Comics, 16030 S. Lincoln Highway, Plainfield, IL 60586 (815) 254-3410
- Graham Crackers Comics, 5028 N. Clark, Chicago, IL 60640 (773) 561-5010
- Graham Crackers Comics, 1207 E. Butterfield Rd.; Wheaton, IL 60189 (630) 668-1350
- Graham Crackers Comics, 901R Lucinda Ave.; DeKalb, IL 60115 (815) 748-3883
- Graham Crackers Comics, 77 E. Madison St., Chicago, IL. 60602 (312) 629-1810
- Graham Crackers Comics, 3162 N. Broadway, Chicago, IL 60657 (773) 665-2010
- Graham Crackers Comics, 115 W. North Street Normal, IL 61761 (309) 451-8240
Indiana
- Warehouse Comics, 620 W Edison Rd #140, Mishawaka, IN
"We'll be doing 20% off everything, BUT….if you donate $5 to Gleaners food bank at check out we'll add another 10% on top of the 20% for an extra instore discount"
- Downtown Comics North, 5767 E. 86th St., Indianapolis, IN
Kansas
- Spelbok Comics, 106 S. Main St., Lindsborg, KS, United States, Kansas
Maryland
- Third Eye Comics Annapolis, 209 Chinquapin Round Rd, Suite 200, Annapolis, MD
- Third Eye Comics Lexington Park, 45315 Alton Ln, California, MD
- Third Eye Comics Waldorf, 12522 Mattawoman Dr. Waldorf, MD
- Third Eye Comics College Park, 4744 Cherry Hill Rd, College Park, MD 20740
Minnesota
- Most Wanted Comics, 9919 Lyndale Ave S, Bloomington, MN,
Montana
- Kelly's Comics, 1201 10th ave 3. syute 100, Great Falls, Montana
Nebraska
- Krypton Comics, 2809 S 125th Ave, Suite 378, Omaha, NE
"50% off Back Issues & variants in the drawers 25% off trade paperbacks, graphic novels & comic book sets 25% off board games, RPGs, banks, coffee merch, & t-shirts"
- Legend Comics & Coffee, 6068 Maple Street, Omaha, Nebraska
New Hampshire
BACK ISSUE COMIC BOOKS – Get 10 back issues priced up to $6 each for just $20. Limit of 30.
- Jetpack Comics, 37 N Main St, Rochester, NH, United States, New Hampshire
New Jersey
New York
- MC Squared Comics, 161 Levittown Parkway Suite 1, Hicksville, NY
"This Black Friday 1pm-3pm and score some HUGE savings! 25% OFF GRAPHIC NOVELS, STATUES, ACTION FIGURES & BOARD GAMES 30% OFF BACK ISSUE BINS BUY 2 GET 1 NEW COMIC WALL $10 FOR 15 $1 COMIC BINS $10 FOR 30 50¢ COMIC BINS"
- Red Shirt Comics, 322 Main St Port Jefferson, NY
- Fourth World Comics, Uncle Giuseppe's Shopping Center, 33 NY-111 Smithtown, NY 11787
Ohio
- Gotham Knights Comics, 127 Penn Ave, Salem, OH
- Laughing Ogre Comics, 4258 N High St in Columbus, OH.
Buy two graphic novels, get one free of equal or lesser value.
Pennsylvania
- Phantom of the Attic, 411 S Craig St Ste 2, Pittsburgh, PA
- The Comic Store, 28 McGovern Ave., Lancaster, PA 17602 | 717-397-8737
- Third Eye Comics Mechanicsville, 6102 Brashier Blvd H, Mechanicsville, VA 23111
- Third Eye Comics Short Pump, 11575 W Broad St, Richmond, VA 23233
Tennessee
"25%off all comics. Funko Pops-buy 2 get 1 free of equal or lesser value"
- Town Square Records And Comics, 124 N Water Ave, Gallatin, TN
- My Guys Comics With Phoenix Gaming, 405 Cullom Street, Clinton, TN
- Cadets Toys & Comics, 4910 Main Street, Suite 114, Spring Hill, TN,
Texas
- Monster's Lair Comics, 2416 19th St, Lubbock, Texas
- Titan Comics, 3128 Forest Ln, Ste 250, Dallas, TX, United States, Texas
- Lewisville Comics, Cards & Toys, 2417 S Stemmons Fwy. Unit 106, Lewisville, TX, United States, Texas
- Bedrock City Galleria Area, 6516 Westheimer, Suite D, Houston, TX 77057
- Bedrock City Spring Area. 6927 FM 1960 W. Houston TX 77069
- Bedrock City Clear Lake Area, 102 W. Bay Area Blvd., Webster, TX 77598
- Bedrock City The Heights Area, 4602 Washington, Suite A, Houston, TX 77007
- Bedrock City Sugar Land Area, 4831 Highway 6, Suite A, Missouri City, TX 77459
- Bedrock City Katy, 1266 N Fry Rd.,Houston, TX 77084
Utah
Dr Volts Comics, 2043 E 3300 S, Salt Lake City, UT
Virginia
Bella's Books, Comics & Toys, 1385 Fordham Drive Suite 107, Virginia Beach, VA, United States, Virginia
West Virginia
- Four Horsemen Comics, 9515 Mall Road Morgantown, WV 26501
Wisconsin
- Graham Crackers Comics, 2831 E. Washington Ave. Madison, WI. 53704