82 Comic Shops Doing Black Friday Sales For 2023

Bleeding cool has 82 in-store comic book shop Black Friday deals sent my way. I'll do a final list very early tomorrow if you'd like to join in.

Tomorrow is Black Friday. Started as the retail resurgence after America's Thanksgiving Thursday, and it gained traction internationally after Amazon started doing it – even though no one else celebrates their Thanksgiving. Here's a look at a few in-store comic book-related Black Friday deals sent my way. I'll do a final list very early tomorrow if you'd like to send your flyer to richjohnston@bleedingcool.com today. And over the weekend, stores, publishers, creators, send me your Cyber Monday offerings as well.

Australia

"All SINGLE comics just $ 5 each 10% off all "SPECIAL EDITION" Framed Comics Discounted Books up to 75% off"

France

Comic Shops Doing Black Friday Sales For 2023

Germany

"X-Comics Black Friday Sale!!! 10% off on all items in Store 20% off all Funko POPs with a Red Sticker"

  • X-Comics, Wiesbaden Exchange, Texas Strasse # 1, Wiesbaden.

Canada

Comic Shops Doing Black Friday Sales For 2023

Comic Shops Doing Black Friday Sales For 2023

Alabama

"EVERYTHING on Sale! FREE Comics, Cards, Cookies!"

 

Comic Shops Doing Black Friday Sales For 2023

California

Comic Shops Doing Black Friday Sales For 2023

Comic Shops Doing Black Friday Sales For 2023

24 Black Friday Sales Comic Stores

Black Friday Sales Comic Stores

Black Friday Sales Comic Stores

Delaware

"On Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, we're offering buy 2, get 1 free trades like this awesome X-O Manowar series by Valiant Comics."

  • Ogre's Grove, 129 Union St., Milton, DE, United States, Delaware

Florida

71 Comic Shops Doing Black Friday Sales For 2023

 

Comic Shops Doing Black Friday Sales For 2023

"20% OFF ALL TOYS & COLLECTIBLES, ALL BOOKS ARE BOGO. ALL BACK ISSUES (EXCEPT OLDER COMICS SECTION &NEWER COMICS) ARE BOGO. ALL TRADE PAPERBACKS ARE BUY ONE GET ONE HALF OFF."

Georgia

Comic Shops Doing Black Friday Sales For 2023

Iowa

Comic Shops Doing Black Friday Sales For 2023

Illinois

Black Friday Sales Comic Stores

Indiana

37 Black Friday Sales Comic Stores

"We'll be doing 20% off everything, BUT….if you donate $5 to Gleaners food bank at check out we'll add another 10% on top of the 20% for an extra instore discount"

Kansas

37 Black Friday Sales Comic Stores

  • Spelbok Comics, 106 S. Main St., Lindsborg, KS, United States, Kansas

Maryland

Black Friday Sales Comic Stores

Minnesota

Comic Shops Doing Black Friday Sales For 2023

Montana

Comic Shops Doing Black Friday Sales For 2023

Nebraska

Comic Shops Doing Black Friday Sales For 2023

24 Black Friday Sales Comic Stores

"50% off Back Issues & variants in the drawers 25% off trade paperbacks, graphic novels & comic book sets 25% off board games, RPGs, banks, coffee merch, & t-shirts"

New Hampshire

BACK ISSUE COMIC BOOKS – Get 10 back issues priced up to $6 each for just $20.  Limit of 30.

New Jersey

Comic Shops Doing Black Friday Sales For 2023

Final Boss Comics & Games, 10 Gordon Ave Lawrenceville, NJ 08648 609-447-1093

New York

37 Black Friday Sales Comic Stores

"This Black Friday 1pm-3pm and score some HUGE savings! 25% OFF GRAPHIC NOVELS, STATUES, ACTION FIGURES & BOARD GAMES 30% OFF BACK ISSUE BINS BUY 2 GET 1 NEW COMIC WALL $10 FOR 15 $1 COMIC BINS $10 FOR 30 50¢ COMIC BINS"

Black Friday Sales

Ohio

Comic Shops Doing Black Friday Sales For 2023

24 Black Friday Sales Comic Stores

Buy two graphic novels, get one free of equal or lesser value.

Pennsylvania

Comic Shops Doing Black Friday Sales For 2023

 

24 Black Friday Sales Comic Stores

Black Friday Sales Comic Stores

Tennessee

"25%off all comics. Funko Pops-buy 2 get 1 free of equal or lesser value"

Comic Shops Doing Black Friday Sales For 2023

37 Black Friday Sales Comic Stores

Texas

Comic Shops Doing Black Friday Sales For 2023

Comic Shops Doing Black Friday Sales For 2023

  • Titan Comics, 3128 Forest Ln, Ste 250, Dallas, TX, United States, Texas

 

 

Comic Shops Doing Black Friday Sales For 2023

 

24 Black Friday Sales Comic Stores

Utah

37 Black Friday Sales Comic Stores

Dr Volts Comics, 2043 E 3300 S, Salt Lake City, UT

Virginia

Comic Shops Doing Black Friday Sales For 2023

Bella's Books, Comics & Toys, 1385 Fordham Drive Suite 107, Virginia Beach, VA, United States, Virginia

West Virginia

24 Black Friday Sales Comic Stores

Wisconsin

Black Friday Sales Comic Stores

