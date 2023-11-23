Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: black friday, comic shops

82 Comic Shops Doing Black Friday Sales For 2023

Bleeding cool has 82 in-store comic book shop Black Friday deals sent my way. I'll do a final list very early tomorrow if you'd like to join in.

Tomorrow is Black Friday. Started as the retail resurgence after America's Thanksgiving Thursday, and it gained traction internationally after Amazon started doing it – even though no one else celebrates their Thanksgiving. Here's a look at a few in-store comic book-related Black Friday deals sent my way. I'll do a final list very early tomorrow if you'd like to send your flyer to richjohnston@bleedingcool.com today. And over the weekend, stores, publishers, creators, send me your Cyber Monday offerings as well.

Australia

"All SINGLE comics just $ 5 each 10% off all "SPECIAL EDITION" Framed Comics Discounted Books up to 75% off"

Tomcat Books And Comics, 424 High Street, Maitland, New South Wales

France

Les Fictioanutes, 5 Rue Biscarra, Nice, 06000, France

Germany

"X-Comics Black Friday Sale!!! 10% off on all items in Store 20% off all Funko POPs with a Red Sticker"

X-Comics, Wiesbaden Exchange, Texas Strasse # 1, Wiesbaden.

Canada

Big B Comics & Toys, 1045 Upper James St, Hamilton, ON

Heroes Comics, 86 Dundas St., London, ON, Canada, Ontario

Alabama

"EVERYTHING on Sale! FREE Comics, Cards, Cookies!"

Treasure Quest Comics, 412 22nd Ave., Northport, Alabama

Jay's Pawn Brewton, 329 Saint Joseph Ave, Brewton, Alabama

California

Alakazam Comics & Games, 17777 Main Street, Ste. E, Irvine, CA

Geoffrey's Comics , 4068 Redondo Beach Blvd, Torrance CA 90504

, 4068 Redondo Beach Blvd, Torrance CA 90504 HiDeHo Comics, 1803 Lincoln Blvd, Santa Monica CA 90404

Graham Crackers Comics, 25021 Madison Ave. Suite #101 Murrieta, CA 92562

Delaware

"On Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, we're offering buy 2, get 1 free trades like this awesome X-O Manowar series by Valiant Comics."

Ogre's Grove, 129 Union St., Milton, DE, United States, Delaware

Florida

Dade City Candy, Comics & Collectibles, 14110 7th st, Dade City, FL

"20% OFF ALL TOYS & COLLECTIBLES, ALL BOOKS ARE BOGO. ALL BACK ISSUES (EXCEPT OLDER COMICS SECTION &NEWER COMICS) ARE BOGO. ALL TRADE PAPERBACKS ARE BUY ONE GET ONE HALF OFF."

All Books And Comics, 1395 US Highway 1 South, Saint Augustine, Florida

Georgia

Challenges Games and Comics, 4800 Briarcliff Rd NE. Suite 1011, Atlanta, GA

Iowa

Second Impressions Comics And Games, 213 Antique City Dr, Walnut, IA

Illinois

Indiana

Warehouse Comics, 620 W Edison Rd #140, Mishawaka, IN

"We'll be doing 20% off everything, BUT….if you donate $5 to Gleaners food bank at check out we'll add another 10% on top of the 20% for an extra instore discount"

Downtown Comics North , 5767 E. 86th St., Indianapolis, IN

Kansas

Spelbok Comics, 106 S. Main St., Lindsborg, KS, United States, Kansas

Maryland

Minnesota

Most Wanted Comics, 9919 Lyndale Ave S, Bloomington, MN,

Montana

Kelly's Comics, 1201 10th ave 3. syute 100, Great Falls, Montana

Nebraska

Krypton Comics, 2809 S 125th Ave, Suite 378, Omaha, NE

"50% off Back Issues & variants in the drawers 25% off trade paperbacks, graphic novels & comic book sets 25% off board games, RPGs, banks, coffee merch, & t-shirts"

Legend Comics & Coffee, 6068 Maple Street, Omaha, Nebraska

New Hampshire

BACK ISSUE COMIC BOOKS – Get 10 back issues priced up to $6 each for just $20. Limit of 30.

Jetpack Comics, 37 N Main St, Rochester, NH, United States, New Hampshire

New Jersey

Final Boss Comics & Games, 10 Gordon Ave Lawrenceville, NJ 08648 609-447-1093

New York

MC Squared Comics, 161 Levittown Parkway Suite 1, Hicksville, NY

"This Black Friday 1pm-3pm and score some HUGE savings! 25% OFF GRAPHIC NOVELS, STATUES, ACTION FIGURES & BOARD GAMES 30% OFF BACK ISSUE BINS BUY 2 GET 1 NEW COMIC WALL $10 FOR 15 $1 COMIC BINS $10 FOR 30 50¢ COMIC BINS"

Red Shirt Comics, 322 Main St Port Jefferson, NY

Fourth World Comics, Uncle Giuseppe's Shopping Center, 33 NY-111 Smithtown, NY 11787

Ohio

Gotham Knights Comics, 127 Penn Ave, Salem, OH

Laughing Ogre Comics, 4258 N High St in Columbus, OH.

Buy two graphic novels, get one free of equal or lesser value.

Pennsylvania

Phantom of the Attic, 411 S Craig St Ste 2, Pittsburgh, PA

The Comic Store, 28 McGovern Ave., Lancaster, PA 17602 | 717-397-8737

Third Eye Comics Mechanicsville , 6102 Brashier Blvd H, Mechanicsville, VA 23111

, 6102 Brashier Blvd H, Mechanicsville, VA 23111 Third Eye Comics Short Pump, 11575 W Broad St, Richmond, VA 23233

Tennessee

"25%off all comics. Funko Pops-buy 2 get 1 free of equal or lesser value"

Town Square Records And Comics, 124 N Water Ave, Gallatin, TN

My Guys Comics With Phoenix Gaming, 405 Cullom Street, Clinton, TN

Cadets Toys & Comics, 4910 Main Street, Suite 114, Spring Hill, TN,

Texas

Monster's Lair Comics, 2416 19th St, Lubbock, Texas

Titan Comics, 3128 Forest Ln, Ste 250, Dallas, TX, United States, Texas

Lewisville Comics, Cards & Toys, 2417 S Stemmons Fwy. Unit 106, Lewisville, TX, United States, Texas

Utah

Dr Volts Comics, 2043 E 3300 S, Salt Lake City, UT

Virginia

Bella's Books, Comics & Toys, 1385 Fordham Drive Suite 107, Virginia Beach, VA, United States, Virginia

West Virginia

Four Horsemen Comics, 9515 Mall Road Morgantown, WV 26501

Wisconsin

Graham Crackers Comics, 2831 E. Washington Ave. Madison, WI. 53704

