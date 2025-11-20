Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Superman | Tagged: Facsimile, KO, vertigo

9 DC February 2026 Solicits Frankensteined: K.O., Facsimile & Vertigo

Just 9 DC Comics' February 2026 Solicits Frankensteined with DC's K.O. Boss Battle, Facsimile titles and DC Vertigo launches

DC Comics has finally revealed the official title of the K.O. one-shot grabbing all sorts of other company and creator IP across the industry, including The Boys, Vampirella, Red Sonja, Annabelle, Mortal Kombat and Beneath The Trees Where Nobody Sees, with DC's K.O. Boss Battle #1 as part of DC Comics' February 2026 solicits and solicitations, with a few Frankensteined below… Vertigo and Facsimile Editions so far…

DC K.O.: Boss Battle #1

Writer Jeremy Adams

Artist Carmine Di Giandomenico, Ronan Cliquet

Unexpected fighters from beyond the DC Universe enter the arena! Wait… What? WHO?! As the remaining champions in the K.O. tournament prepare for the final rounds, they discover that there isn't enough Omega energy left to crown the winner a King Omega. To have any hope of stopping Darkseid, they'll need to engage in combat with the champions of other worlds beyond our own, including Annabelle, Homelander, Sub-Zero, and more! This shocking, star-studded crossover sets the stage for the final chapters of the epic DC K.O. event and features matchups you never imagined possible. The ultimate battle is only beginning! 40 pages $4.99

The Nice House by the Sea #7

Writer James Tynion IV

Artist Álvaro Martínez Bueno

Following the survivors of Walter's "hexagon" experiment, the series explores the terrifying consequences of escape… and the threat it poses to what remains of humanity.

Feb 4th, 2026 $3.99

Bleeding Hearts #1

by Deniz Camp, Stipan Morian, and Matt Hollingsworth

A zombie named Poke discovers his heart beating again, threatening his place in a society where death reigns supreme. Feb 11th, 2026

End of Life #1

by Kyle Starks, Steve Pugh, and Chris O'Halloran

A top-tier hitman returns to his Midwestern hometown to care for his dying father…and confront his own mortality. Feb 18th, 2026

The Peril of the Brutal Dark: An Ezra Cain Mystery #1

by Chris Condon and Jacob Phillips

A noir detective tale that collides with magic, fascism, and a stolen artifact of unimaginable power. Feb 25th, 2026

DC And Marvel Present: Superman and Spider-Man Treasury Edition #1

Story Marv Wolfman

Story, Writer Jim Shooter

Penciller John Buscema

TWO HEROES! TWO LEGENDS! TOGETHER AT LAST! Doctor Doom has long sought to rule the world, and with the Parasite's help, Project Omega might very well lay the Earth at his feet! Can the reunited Superman and Spider-Man uncover the Latverian monarch's plan before the planet pays the price? Maybe, with a little help from Wonder Woman and the Incredible Hulk! 64 pages $17.99 Oversized Feb 4th, 2026 $17.99

SUPERMAN #423 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by ALAN MOORE

Art and cover by CURT SWAN

Foil variant cover by CURT SWAN ($6.99 US)

Blank sketch cover ($4.99)

$3.99 US | 36 pages

ON SALE 2/11/26

"Whatever Happened to the Man of Tomorrow?" begins the final, farewell story of the Silver Age Superman, as told by legendary scribe Alan Moore. Acclaimed by many to be the finest Superman story ever written, this classic tale is a bittersweet love letter to both Superman and super fans alike.

ACTION COMICS #419 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by CARY BATES and LEN WEIN

Art by CURT SWAN and CARMINE INFANTINO

Cover by NEAL ADAMS

Foil variant cover by NEAL ADAMS ($6.99)

$3.99 US | 32 pages

ON SALE 2/25/26

A strange occurrence in space has explosive results for Superman, creating a dangerous chain reaction whenever his feet touch the earth! Now the Man of Steel must stop an audacious thief empowered by the same energy! Then, meet Christopher Chance—he's suave, sophisticated, and willing to trade places with those who find themselves in deadly danger—for the right price! It's the first appearance of the Human Target!

LIMITED COLLECTORS' EDITION #C-39: SECRET ORIGINS SUPER-VILLAINS VOL. 1 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by E. NELSON BRIDWELL, BILL FINGER, JERRY SIEGEL, JOHN BROOME, BILL PARKER, and CARY BATES

Art by MURPHY ANDERSON, LEW SAYRE SCHWARTZ, CURT SWAN, AL PLASTINO, CARMINE INFANTINO, DICK GIORDANO, C.C. BECK, and DICK DILLIN

Cover by DICK GIORDANO

Foil variant cover by DICK GIORDANO ($19.99 US)

$14.99 US | 64 pages

ON SALE 2/25/26

Lex Luthor! The Joker! Captain Cold! Dr. Sivana! Terra-Man! Learn the secret origins of all these diabolical villains—and more! Witness the tragic circumstances, twists of fate, and karmic comeuppances that lead to the creation of some of the DCU's very best of the worst!

