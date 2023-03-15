A Brand New Look For Professor Xavier in Bishop: War College #2 A reboot of the X-Men in movies has seen serious consideration that Giancarlo Esposito of Breaking Bad, and The Boys might play Professor X.

Professor X, is that you? Last month, potentially published to coincide with Black History month, Marvel Comics launched Bishop: War College #1, set on the mutant island of Krakoa with Bishop training a new young defence force for the island, as literal Nazis attacked the place. The events saw Bishop shunted into a different timeline and time period, something closer to nineties X-Men comics and cartoons, back to the X-Men Westchester Mansion School For Gifted Individuals, but with one notable difference. Black X-Men, from Cloak & Dagger/Jessica Jones TV writer J. Holtham and artist Sean Damien Hill.

The X-Men were retrofitted years after their creation by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby to be about American Civil Rights in the sixties, with Professor Xavier reinterpreted as playing a Martin Luther King role, to Magneto's Malcolm X, as allegory over minorities, racial, religious and sexual orientation became a central plank of the Marvel mutant story over the years. Recently the allegory has been swapped in favour of actual representation. And a reboot of the X-Men in movies has seen serious consideration that Giancarlo Esposito of Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul and The Boys might play Professor Xavier, and he has spoken with Marvel Studios about the possibility.

Could something like this be preparing the way? After all, it always makes a big difference in Marvel Studios' portrayal of characters if the comic books do it first, look at Samuel Jackson replacing David Hasselhoff as Nick Fury. Of course, even the comic book accepts that not everyone will see it that way.

Sometimes, I guess, you just have to have a word with yourself about this sort of thing. Which, it seems, Bishop gets to do.

Marvel Comics published Bishop: War College #2 by J Holtham, Sean Damian Hill, Victor Nava Alberto Voche and Espen Grundetjern, today.

BISHOP WAR COLLEGE #2

MARVEL COMICS

JAN230857

(W) J Holtham (A) Sean Damian Hill (CA) Ken Lashley

BISHOP FACES OFF AGAINST…THE X-MEN? What's a Bishop story without time travel? Shunted to a strange future, Lucas discovers familiar faces who will permanently alter his worldview. Meanwhile his students are in danger, and not just of failing his course. Helped by shocking allies, the anti-mutant organization Orchis has finally found a way onto Krakoa. Is this the end of the island?

Rated T+In Shops: Mar 15, 2023 SRP: $3.99