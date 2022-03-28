A Couple Of Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War Pages For June 2022

Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War is the new comic book series launching in June 2022, following on from Fortnite/Batman: Zero Hour, not that anyone will admit it. But they do have the same writers. And we have a couple of splash pencilled pages from Sergio Davila ahead of time. With Spider-Man joining The Foundation and other Loopers in an assault against the Imagined Order and their drill bits.

As well as a Kaiji/Giant Robot fight. Might they be coming to Fortnite the game as well as the comic? And is this our first glimpse of either?

And Spider-Man, The Foundation and Galactus. Quite the team-up.

FORTNITE X MARVEL ZERO WAR #1 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

APR220739

(W) Christos Gage (A) Sergio Davila (CA) Francis Yu

THE MARVEL UNIVERSE COLLIDES WITH FORTNITE! The inhabitants on the Island are locked in what seems like a never-ending war, and only one thing has the potential to turn the tide – a crystallized fragment of the Zero Point that was cast into the Marvel Universe. Spider-Man and Wolverine team up with several Fornite fighters and new recruit Shuri to hunt down the elusive Zero Shard. Will these allies be able to find it in time and avert catastrophe? And can the heroes of the Marvel and Fortnite realities hold off the Imagined Order long enough to give them a fighting chance? Epic Games' Chief Creative Officer, Donald Mustard, teams up with veteran Marvel writer Christos Gage (SPIDER-GEDDON, AVENGERS ACADEMY) and artist Sergio Dávila (CAPTAIN MARVEL) for a five-part crossover event with enormous ramifications for both universes! Each first print issue contains a redeemable code to unlock a bonus digital cosmetic in Fortnite! RATED T+In Shops: Jun 08, 2022 SRP: $5.99