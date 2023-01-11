A Dark Web Of Lies, Pretence And Teenager Nonsense (Spoilers) Amazing Spider-Man #17, Dark Web: Ms Marvel #2 and Mary Jabe Black Cat #2 all find themselves in Marvel limbo for Dark Web

The Dark Web lands across three Marvel Comics series today, Amazing Spider-Man, Ms Marvel and Mary Jane & The Black Cat. And as Ms Marvel is dropped into limbo she starts behaving like, well, a teenager.

Turns out that's the only thing the denizens of limbo really can't stand, and demand she be got rid of and sent back to New York City.

Which is something Peter Parker, also stuck in Limbo might have tried. If Ben Reilly wasn;t trying to recreate Peter Parker's own life in a twisted fashion to torture him. Both at the office with Jonah Jameson…

And at the superheroic coal face…

But it turns out that the demons may be getting infected back again…

There is something rather infectious about the superhero virus, is there not? But all Peter Parker has to do to stop it all is take a bite of the apple…

He's probably not going to do that, Ben. It's about as tempting as… J Jonah Jameson's living quarters in Limbo.

Are those what you call "come to bed" eyes? Also trapped in Limbo, and clearly not brattish enough to be ejected from it are Mary Jane and the Black cat, on their own quest set by Belasco.

And giving us a potential answer as to how Mary Jane suddenly had kids after a six-month break. Did she do a little time travelling? Pick up her Jackpot powers along the way? Could Paul be… Kang? Sorry, but that has to be the new Mephisto expectation now. After all, there are all sports of folks coming to Limbo for Dark Web time…

It's the Nazis! Nazis always make hellscapes better, right?

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #17

MARVEL COMICS

OCT221058

(W) Zeb Wells (A) Ed McGuinness (CA) John Romita Jr.

Round One is over! Peter Parker finds himself trapped in Limbo. Peter not only has to find his way back home, but he has to do it in a truly hellish fashion. And who is shadowing him?

Rated TIn Shops: Jan 11, 2023

DARK WEB MS MARVEL #2 (OF 2)

MARVEL COMICS

OCT221087

(W) Pirzada, Sabir (A) Francesco Mortarino (CA) Marco Checchetto

LOST IN LIMBO! Caught in the explosive events unfolding across New York – including a face-to-face confrontation with CHASM himself – Kamala Khan finds herself teleported to Limbo, the domain of the Goblin Queen Madelyne Pryor! As the city descends into chaos that threatens everything and everyone Kamala holds dear, she's left with no choice but to call on MILES MORALES for a helping hand!

Rated T+In Shops: Jan 11, 2023

MARY JANE AND BLACK CAT #2 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

OCT221113

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Vincenzo Carratu (CA) J. Scott Campbell

Mary Jane Watson and Felicia Hardy are trapped in Limbo and at the mercy of BELASCO THE SWORDSMAN! As if that wasn't BAD ENOUGH, they're also keeping SECRETS from one another! Somehow, MJ's got powers and there's a new (old) man in Felicia's life-and if they don't come clean with one another, they could be stuck in Limbo FOREVER!

Rated TIn Shops: Jan 11, 2023

SRP: $3.99