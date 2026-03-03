Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Superman | Tagged: , , , , , , , , ,

A Few Tiny Details About All-New All-Spectacular Spider-Man/Superman

A few tiny details about All-New All-Spectacular Spider-Man/Superman from Marvel Comics in April. Really, really tiny ones.

Article Summary

  • All-New All-Spectacular Spider-Man/Superman #1 launches April 22, uniting Marvel and DC icons.
  • Story titles revealed: Ghosting, The Wondrous And The Worthy, and The One Thing headline the crossover.
  • Major creative teams include Jason Aaron, Russell Dauterman, Louise Simonson, Todd Nauck, Bendis, and Pichelli.
  • Epic battles: Metropolis faces a symbiote invasion; Steel vs. Hobgoblin; Miles Morales meets Superman.

The All-New All-Spectacular Spider-Man/Superman, the second in the Superman/Spider-Man crossovers, is out on the 22nd of April from Marvel Comics. And Bleeding Cool has a few tiny details to share about, such as the titles of three of the stories… no seriously, that's all I have.

  1. Louise Simonson and Todd Nauck's John Henry Irons: Steel vs Hobgoblin story is called Ghosting.
  2. Jason Aaron and Russell Dauterman's retelling of The War Of The Realms in Metropolis, featuring a symbiote invasion, will be called The Wondrous And The Worthy and will include Wonder Woman, Jane Foster's Thor, Superman, and Spider-Man.
  3. Brian Bendis and Sara Pichelli's Miles Morales Spider-Man-meets-Superman story is called, simply, The One Thing.

As I said, that's all I have. I didn't bother to put up a spoiler warning. I'm going to see what else I can find out about the other one from DC. Bet I can get more. But for now, here's the full Marvel solicitation again…

Marvel / DC: Spider-Man / Superman #1
THWIP, THWIP AND AWAY! Fifty years ago, DC's Man of Steel met Marvel's friendly neighborhood wall-crawler, and the world of comics has never been the same! In celebration of that historic milestone, thrill to ALL-NEW tales of Spider-Man and Superman and their friends and foes!
Brad Meltzer and Pepe Larraz pit Spider-Man and Superman against Lex Luthor and Norman Osborn as their greatest villains exploit some of their greatest weaknesses!
In the shadow-laden 1930s, Spider-Man Noir encounters the original Golden Age Superman as told by Slott/Martin!
A crisis ensues as Johns/Frank bring the Super- and Spider-families against each together at the summons of Mysterio… but is their true foe an ally out of control?!
Symbiote hordes invade Metropolis as a new War of the Realms ignites in Aaron/Dauterman's epic.
Co-creator of Steel Louise Simonson hammers out the tale of John Henry Irons' clash with the Hobgoblin, as drawn by Todd Nauck!
Kelly/Ramos take us on a campus crossover between Gwen Stacy and Lana Lang!
Miles Morales (Spider-Man) teams with Superman, as Bendis and Pichelli re-team!
All this, and more than a few super-surprises you'll be talking about for the next fifty years!
72 pages · $7.99

