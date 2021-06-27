A Graded Copy of Wolverine #1 Hits Auction at Heritage

Wolverine is more than just one of the most popular and iconic superheroes that Marvel has ever produced. He may be the second most famous Canadian after Drake. All right, I have no way to substantiate that, but that doesn't make me believe it any less. The fan-favorite X-Men character first appeared in The Incredible Hulk #180 in a cameo appearance before getting a full appearance in The Incredible Hulk #181, which has made both of these historic issues quite valuable when graded highly. Now, another important moment for any character after their first appearance is, of course, their first solo title. Wolverine #1 was released in 1982 and featured the story "I'm Wolverine," written by Chris Claremont, penciled by Frank Miller, inked by Josef Rubinstein, colored by Clynis Wein lettered by Tom Orzechowski, and edited by Louise Jones. A gathering of legends, to be sure. Now, Wolverine fans who wish to acquire a graded copy of this first solo issue can head over to Heritage Auctions right now.

Heritage Auctions Listing: Wolverine #1 (Marvel, 1982) CGC NM 9.4 White pages.

Wolverine's first solo series, limited to four issues. Yukio cameo. Frank Miller cover and art. Overstreet 2020 NM- 9.2 value = $100. CGC census 6/21: 2580 in 9.4, 6842 higher.

CGC's website offered certification and more information:

CGC Cert # 1973505008 Title Wolverine Limited Series Issue 1 Issue Date 9/82 Issue Year 1982 Publisher Marvel Comics Grade 9.4 Page Quality WHITE Grade Date 03/20/2021 Grade Category Modern Art Comments: Chris Claremont story Frank Miller & Joe Rubinstein cover & art Key Comments: 1st solo Wolverine comic. Yukio cameo on last page.

Fans of Wolverine can head over to Heritage Auctions right now and stake their claim for this issue, which is undoubtedly a must-have in any X-Men collection. Few characters in Marvel history have broken out the way that Wolverine has, becoming an icon amongst icons, and now you can bid to own this historic piece of Logan's history at Heritage Auctions.