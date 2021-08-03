A Grand Finale in American Vampire 1976 #10 [Preview]

American Vampire 1976 concludes on Tuesday with American Vampire 1976 #10. Who will be killed off as this story comes to a close? You'll need to wait to read the full comic for that, because DC is being very stingy with the preview for this one, giving us only one single page. Check out the preview below and look for the comic in stores this week.

AMERICAN VAMPIRE 1976 #10 (OF 10)

DC Comics

0521DC046

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Rafael Albuquerque

The sequel to the Eisner Award-winning American Vampire reaches its definitive conclusion! July 4, 1976. Exactly 51 years ago to the day, Skinner Sweet pulled Pearl Jones from certain death and committed her to eternal life as an American Vampire. Now, on America's bicentennial—after a half-century of fighting for and against one another—the two foils are united in a common cause, locked in an earthshaking showdown against the Beast for the fate of humankind. Parting words and lasting actions untangle the tense history between the surviving members of the VMS—and Skinner Sweet will either reclaim his coveted immortality or sacrifice his life in the final battle to secure a better future for his companions!

In Shops: 8/3/2021

SRP: $4.99