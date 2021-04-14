A History Of "I Would Have Words With Thee" and Thor #14 Spoilers

"I would have words with thee", spoken by Marvel Comics' version of Thor wasn't exactly a catchphrase right from the beginning, was certainly part of its lexicon. Initially, it was just that. Thor wanted to chat about something. That was all. Nothing more than that.

But in a scene drawn by George Perez, with the Avengers having beaten through all of Ultron's forces, and still standing, awaiting a final battle, those words spoken by Thor were filled with dread and foreboding.

At which point it totally became a thing, and went through many iterations. To such an extent, it was mocked or lightened in future iterations, whether from The Frog Of Thunder…

Artwork from Thor

Or Loki undercutting Jane Foster: Thor's use of the phrase.

Artwork from Thor

But in today's Thor #14, from Donny Cates and Nic Klein, it returns with a vengeance – and some Coptic Marker-style lettering, as Donald Blake makes his final stand against what remains of Asgard.

Thor #14

If you want the double-splash page that follows, you will have to buy Thor #14 like I did. Published today by Marvel Comics.

