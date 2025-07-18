Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Black Label, harley quinn, joker

A Joker/Harley Sequel by Kami Garcia, Mico Suayan and Jason Badower

Joker/Harley: Malicious Intent, a sequel to Criminal Sanity by Kami Garcia, Mico Suayan and Jason Badower from DC Comics in October

Joker/Harley: Malicious Intent is a sequel to the original Joker/Harley: Criminal Sanity by Kami Garcia, Mico Suayan and Jason Badower from 2019 from the same creative team, a four-issue mature readers DC Black Label title launching on the 8th of October. Joker/Harley: Malicious Intent will be coloured this time by Annette Kwok, with letters by Tyler Smith. And covers by Martin Simmonds, Phan Tuan Dat, and Riley Rossmo. The original was listed thus;

"Murder is his art. Catching killers is hers. In Gotham City, heinous acts of violence are a daily occurrence. Harley Quinn, forensic psychiatrist and profiler, consults with the GCPD on their worst cases. But she is fixated on an unsolved murder that haunts her—the night she discovered her roommate's body marked with the signature of a notorious serial killer known as The Joker. Five years later, the case remains unsolved, and a new series of horrific killings has begun. As the murders escalate and the meticulously constructed crime scenes become more elaborate, Harley's obsession with finding the depraved psychopath responsible leads her down a dangerous path. When the past and the present finally collide, Harley has to decide how far she is willing to go—and how many lines she is willing to cross—to solve these cases once and for all. Joker/Harley: Criminal Sanity introduces readers to a Joker and Harley Quinn unlike any they've seen before, utilizing forensic psychiatry, behavior analysis (profiling), and psychological profiles to create a true-to-life take on these iconic characters that is more terrifying than any psychotic fantasy."

The sequel Joker/Harley: Malicious Intent, which works as a standalone as well, tells us;

"One year after defeating The Joker, Harley is still hunting serial killers — just not in the city she used to protect. She burned her association with the GCPD and Lt. Jim Gordon and now works with vigilantes to seek a very different kind of justice. But when Gotham headlines about a new series of grisly crime scenes lead to speculation that her nemesis is somehow escaping Arkham to continue his murder spree, she feels compelled to return. Jonathan Crane, former classmate and current head of Arkham Asylum, assures her that The Joker is securely locked in his cell… yet the women of Gotham are still being stalked by a killer who is using their corpses to make art. Unwilling to return to the police precinct and its regulations, Harley forms an alliance with some unlikely conspirators, and these women work to save the people of Gotham City."

Kami Garcia says of Joker/Harley: Malicious Intent, "At its core, our new series explores the relationship between heroes and villains and how thin the line is between the two — it's an intense true-crime thriller for fans of shows like True Detective, Mindhunter, and Criminal Minds. Mico Suayan and Jason Badower are back with the dark, gritty aesthetic they established in Joker/Harley: Criminal Sanity, and they've reimagined some iconic DC characters in ways I think fans will love. They brought their A games!"

