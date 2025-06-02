Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: AENT, diamond
Five Senior Diamond Comics Staffers Hired By Alliance Entertainment
Five senior Diamond Comics staffers have been hired by Alliance Entertainment (AENT), announced today... more to come?
It is all go in comics distribution news today. We looked at where some employees at Diamond Comic Distributors had found new jobs recently, but just hit the motherlode. With four senior Diamond Comics staffers now at Alliance Entertainment or AENT.
- Matthew Demory, who had been at Diamond Comic Distributors for thirteen years, moving from Comics Brand Manager to Print team Assistant Manager, has just announced that he is now Product Manager/Buyer at AENT.
- Joe Lunday, formerly Director of E-commerce Sales at Diamond Comic Distributors, and had been at Diamond since 1998 with a brief 8-month sojourn at Amazon in 2022, is now Director of Collectable Sales at AENT.
- Ryan Shelkett, two years as Executive Director of Vendor Development at Diamond Comic Distributors, seven years at Bandai, and another ten years at Diamond as a National Sales Manager before that, is now Vice President of Purchasing at AENT.
- Lee Butman, over twenty-five years at Diamond Comic Distributors, as Merchandise Purchasing Manager, and Toys Brand Manager before that, is now Product Manager/Buyer at AENT.
- UPDATE: And Mike Schimmel, former Vice President of Sales at Diamond Comic Distributors, at Diamond for 21 years, and Capital City Distribution for over three years before that, now Senior Vice President of Sales at Alliance Entertainment
Alliance Entertainment is, of course, the company that successful won the auction to buy Diamond Comic Distributors as part of their Chapter 11 bankruptcy process, saw Diamond reject that deal, only for the bankruptcy courts to reinstate it, and then for AENT to pull out again, alleging fraud over the way the Wizard Of The Coasts contracts were presented. And is now suing Diamond over these allegations.
So, yes, Alliance Entertainment, AENT, the company that is suing Diamond for millions, has just hired four of Diamond's longest-standing staff members, who know where all the bodies have been slabbed and buried, and given them senior positions within the company. AENT boss Bruce Ogilvie is looking smarter by the day. Just as long as he doesn't go on any podcasts to talk about it all.
