Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Andrea Mutti, graphic novel, MrBallen, October 2024, robert venditti

A MrBallen Presents Graphic Novel With Andrea Mutti & Robert Venditti

A MrBallen Presents: Strange, Dark & Mysterious Graphic Novel with Andrea Mutti and Robert Venditti for October 2024

Article Summary MrBallen and Ballen Studios unveil a new graphic novel for October 2024.

Andrea Mutti and Robert Venditti collaborate on the mystery adaptation.

Stories are based on true events from MrBallen's YouTube and podcast.

Audiences will experience a visual depiction of strange, dark tales.

MrBallen, Ballen Studios and Ten Speed Graphic announced today the upcoming publication of the graphic novel MrBallen Presents: Strange, Dark & Mysterious. This is the first book by MrBallen and Ballen Studios, and it will contain graphic novel adaptations of the mysterious stories based on true events from their podcast and YouTube channel, as well as additional new, exclusive stories. MrBallen Presents will be published in hardcover, paperback, and e-book on the 1st of October 2024.

John B. Allen, a former US Navy SEAL turned prolific content creator, known online as MrBallen, has covered strange and mysterious phenomena ranging from the unexplained screaming heard in parts of Nahanni Valley, the Kandahar Giant found in Afghanistan, and Allen's own brush with the paranormal as heard on the MrBallen Podcast: Strange, Dark & Mysterious Stories. "I've been drawn to books and storytelling my whole life," said Allen. "But the one thing I felt was missing was the ability to show the SDM community, in a more visual format than YouTube— I want my audience to be able to see exactly what I see when I tell these stories. I could not be happier with the finished product."

MrBallen Presents: Strange, Dark & Mysterious is created in collaboration with The Surrogates and Six Days creator and writer on The Flash, Green Lantern and Percy Jackson & The Olympians as well as Andrea Mutti, co-creator of The Rebels and Port Of Earth, as well as artust on Nathan Never, Batman, X-Men, DMZ and Conan, and a cover by Rob Prior.

MrBallen Presents: Strange, Dark & Mysterious: The Graphic Stories Hardcover will be published by Ten Speed Graphic/ Penguin Random House on the 1st of October, 2024

A vivid, frighteningly illustrated graphic novel collection of nine strange, dark, and mysterious stories, based on true events, from the mind behind the YouTube channel and hit MrBallen Podcast John Allen, known popularly as "MrBallen," has been enthralling audiences with his unique brand of storytelling ever since he burst onto the scene, covering strange and mysterious phenomena ranging from the unexplained screaming heard in parts of Nahanni Valley, the Kandahar Giant found in Afghanistan, UFOs appearing at a cattle ranch in Utah, and Allen's own brush with the paranormal. Deeply researched and seriously compelling, the show rapidly gained a devoted fanbase for the raconteur himself and for the rarely-before-covered unsettling occurrences and true crimes that have taken place throughout the world. In MrBallen Presents: Strange, Dark & Mysterious, Allen reveals the creepy underbelly of the human experience, charting bizarre and downright terrifying instances of the paranormal, the horrors of the natural world, and the danger of our own minds. With new, exclusive stories and in collaboration with New York Times bestselling graphic novelist Robert Venditti and acclaimed comic book artist Andrea Mutti, this is a haunting collection filled with twists and surprises that will leave you thoroughly spooked.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!