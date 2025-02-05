Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: ghost rider, Spirits Of Violence

Marvel Comics Cancels Spirits Of Violence After Revelation (Spoilers)

Marvel Comics cancels Spirits Of Violence #1 for March 2025, after revealing just who they actually are (Spoilers)

In their March and April 2025 solicits, Marvel Comics listed a new series, Spirits Of Violence by Sabir Pirzada and Paul Davidson, a Ghost Rider spinoff mini-series stating that "Johnny Blaze has been on the trail of a mysterious and dangerous new entity: The Spirit Of Violence with Danny Ketch also getting involved." The solicits are below. But now, two things have happened, and they involve spoilers for today's Spirits Of Vengeance #6 by Sabir Pirzada and Rod Reis.

First, Marvel has cancelled all orders for Spirits Of Violence #1, which was planned for the 5th of March, 2025. Even though at the end of Spirits Of Vengeance #6, it states that the story will be continued in Spirits Of Violence #1 and gives the date as the 5th of March, 2025. How come?

Because as for whom this new Spirit Of Violence is, Spirits Of Vengeance #6 reveals that as well. And it is a familiar name…

Barbara Ketch, sister to Johnny Blaze and Danny Ketch, was murdered by Blackout, the Ghost Rider nemesis. Barbara Ketch was destined to be the inheritor of half of her bloodline's piece of the Medallion of Power, so the medallion was transferred to Danny Ketch…

In the new Spirits Of Vengeance series, in the aftermath of Blood Hunt, she has been resurrected by the Spirit of Violence, going after the loved ones of various Spirits of Vengeance to feast on Ghost Rider suffering.

And now revealed as another in the Ketch family tree to be so possessed. But has the new series been fully cancelled? Or just delayed so that it can be resolicited, this time with the headline of Barbara Ketch as the Spirit Of Violence revealed, to maybe get more orders? Spirits Of Vengeance #6 by Sabir Pirzada and Rod Reis is published by Marvel Comics today. The original solicitations run below.

SPIRITS OF VIOLENCE #1

Sabir Pirzada (W) • Paul Davidson (A) • Cover by Kendrick "kunkka" Lim

KIMOKO VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

WHO OR WHAT IS THE SPIRIT OF VIOLENCE?!

For weeks, Johnny Blaze has been on the trail of a mysterious and dangerous new entity: THE SPIRIT OF VIOLENCE! Born of an ancient curse from forgotten magiks, the Spirit of Violence feeds on fear, blood and death – and it's got a bone to pick with GHOST RIDER!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SPIRITS OF VIOLENCE #2 (OF 5)

Sabir Pirzada (W) • Paul Davidson (A) • Cover by Kendrick "kunkka" Lim

VARIANT COVER BY JONBOY MEYERS

Johnny Blaze and Danny Ketch have learned of the existence of a new and dangerous Spirit! An entity called THE SPIRIT OF VIOLENCE – but as the entity targets the Ghost Riders and those closest to them, will anyone be able to stand in its path? AND WILL THEY SURVIVE?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SPIRITS OF VENGEANCE #6

MARVEL COMICS

NOV240824

(W) Sabir Pirzada (A) Rod Reis (CA) Kendrick Lim

BURNING LOVE! As JOHNNY BLAZE reels from one mind-bending discovery after another, the GHOST RIDER has unfinished business! His old flame, WITCH WOMAN, would like a word – or perhaps a bit more! But will sparks fly again, or is this pair in for a lovers' quarrel?! Why choose?! Rated T+In Shops: Feb 05, 2025 SRP: $3.99

