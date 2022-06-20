A New Black Adam From DC Comics, Tomorrow (Spoilers)

This is the solicitation and covers to Black Adam #4 by legendary comic book writer Christopher Priest and artist Rafa Sandoval, solicited by DC Comics for September 2022.

THERE IS NO REDEMPTION FOR BLACK ADAM. Thousands of years ago, did Black Adam inadvertently create a powerful race who've modeled themselves after the Akkadian pantheon of goddesses and gods? Or is he being gaslighted, taunted by illusions, by one of his many enemies? Theo Teth-Adam finds only more questions when he is lured to the Akkadian Hightower and given a cryptic message. Meanwhile, Adam has dispatched Etrigan the Demon, an unlikely ally, to either train his youthful successor or kill him.

It features a younger replacement for Black Adam, or Teth-Adam, dubbed his "youthful successor" and wearing a white version of Black Adam's suit,

But you won't have to wait three months until Black Adam #4 to meet the young man. Tomorrow sees the publication of Black Adam #1 from DC Comics…

Which will include the first appearance of Malik-Adam. Otherwise, to be known as Thunderbolt or Bolt.

Descendant of Teth-Adam and inheritor of his powers, just as the new Black Adam movie is about to drop… Priest told ComicBook.com previously, "Malik represents Black Adam's second chance, Black Adam's origin, for those of you who don't know is that the wizard Shazam chose this slave boy named Aman to receive the Shazam power and to be his champion. And Teth-Adam is Aman's uncle, and Teth-Adam helped Aman escape slavery. Aman decided he wanted to share the power with his uncle. 'Why don't we both have the power, and we'll be like Batman and Robin,' and Teth-Adam's like, 'Okay, cool.' So Shazam says, 'Speak my name, and you both shall receive the power', And at the moment that he spoke the Shazam word, Teth-Adam reached around and snapped the boy's neck, and killed him, because he wanted to power for himself," Priest said.

Black Adam #1 is published by DC Comics tomorrow.

There is no forgiveness for Black Adam. This is the reality Teth-Adam, immortal man of indomitable will, must face when he discovers he has been infected with an incurable plague destroying his immortality. Haunted by the specter of centuries of dark deeds, Black Adam transfers his powers to a worthy successor who will redeem Adam's legacy and defend their ancestral homeland of Kahndaq, only to subsequently become mystically handcuffed to him when Adam's plague is arrested, giving birth to perhaps the most volatile and dysfunctional super-team in DC history! Powered by stunning art by Rafa Sandoval (Justice League) and breathtaking painted covers by Irvin Rodriguez (Detective Comics), writer Christopher Priest (Deathstroke, Justice League) brings his trademark wit and skill for character deconstruction to an entirely fresh examination of the man you love to hate! Get ready to ride the lightning! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 6/21/2022