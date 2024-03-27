Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Fair Play Club, Jeremy Adams, Travis Mercer

A New DC Comics Young Super Team From Jeremy Adams And Travis Mercer

A New DC Comics Young Super Team From Jeremy Adams And Travis Mercer... could it be the revival of the Fair Play Club?

Travis Mercer has been sharing sketches of an upcoming DC Comics project with Jeremy Adams, posting the following to social media.

Travis Mercer: I feel like I have been doing a ton of character studies for things lately and I'm really enjoying them! Here's Stephanie Brown Batgirl/spoiler sketch. With Cass in birds of prey, what's she up to? Well maybe ask @spacekicker

Travis Mercer: Ok! Last one hit over 1k so as @spacekicker promised! Here's another character study. Speculate away! The WEST TWINS! THUNDERHEART and SURGE @DCOfficial #flashfamily

Travis Mercer: Oh wow! 2k??!! I'm speechless! Thank you all. I guess @spacekicker

and I have to keep them coming! Here's another character study for… ANIMAL GIRL!!! ! I really like drawing her use her powers!!!

Travis Mercer: Another character study over 1k? Seriously thank you all for your excitement and support!!! It means a lot to @spacekicker

and I Ok last study I can show: ( but I might have a WIP to show ) Mr. Terrific's son FAIRPLAY (redesigned) and golden age sidekick QUIZ KID

With Jeremy Adams adding his own posts.

Jeremy Adams: I wrote them together in Jay Garrick, and here, Travis really brought out their burgeoning friendship. Super fun!



Jeremy Adams: Can't believe they let me announce it here… officially!

Before posting a blank oblong. What a tease… could this be a new Young Justice? A new Teen Titans? Or could it be the revival of the Fair Play Club that was the origin of Mister Terrific, and was recently returned to continuity in Justice Society Of America?

Justice Society Of America #9 by Geoff Johns and Mikel Janin, we have his sidekick Quiz Boy retelling that story, pretty much how it went down over eighty years ago.

As well as a reprise of that punch, and the new gang that it led to.

The Fair Play Club, now being added back into the DC Universe as well.

Pretty much just as it was back then.

Now solidly baked in the history of Mr Terrific. Could the events of Justice Society Of America be taken on by the rest of the DCU now even though Geoff Johns has left and taking a bunch of DC Comics artists on exclusive contracts with him, to Ghost Machine? Are we getting a new Fair Play Club for 2024?

If true then, well…. Fair Play DC Comics, I guess. Keep watching those social media feeds, I guess.

