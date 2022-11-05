Who Is Quiz Kid, Mr Terrific's Golden Age Teen Sidekick?

So who is The Quiz Kid? The solicitation for the DC New Golden Age one-shot this week by Geoff Johns, Steve Lieber, Jerry Ordway, and Diego Olortegui is bringing us new Golden Age Heroes for the DC Universe. It looks like these are characters who did not previously exist in the DC Universe because they were removed from it and now are being returned under the Time Masters watch, with DC continuity retconning around them. Flashpoint Beyond #6 gave us the name of The Thirteen. Use this tag to keep up with details on them as they roll out on Bleeding Cool over the weekend.

So we have Golden Age Mister Miracle, Betsy Ross, Molly Pitcher, Golden Age Legionnaire, Ladybug, Quiz Kid, Salem The Witch Girl, Golden Age Aquaman, Cherry Bomb, The Harlequin's Son, John Henry Jr, Judy Garrick and The Golden Age Red Lantern. A series of familiar but also unfamiliar names. And this week's New Golden Age will start to tell us who is who and where we may – or may not – have seen them before. And Bleeding Cool is going to give you a sneak peek.

Full Name: Raghu Seetharaman

Occupation: Student

Marital Status. Single

Known Relatives: Unnamed parents (deceased)

Group Affiliation: Fair Play Fan Club

Base of Operations: Nashua. NH

First Appearance SENSATION COMICS #2

Height: 5"6'

Weight 115 lbs.

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Brown Raghu Seetharaman was sent to an orphanage at the age of 10 after his parents tragically died in a fire. Raghu found an old book of trivia and thus began his lifelong obsession with knowledge. In high school. Raghu played in teen trivia competitions across the United States, earning the nickname "Quiz Kid". The final competition in New York was interrupted by the villainous Spirit King, who took the children and judges hostage. Mr. Terrific, the 'Man of a Thousand Talents,' arrived on the scene, subdued the Spirit King, and freed his captives. Mr. Terrific stayed to declare the national teenage trivia winner, who was Raghu. Impressed by the boy, Mr. Terrific challenged Raghu to a friendly competition himself. The two geniuses played for over 12 hours before the judges finally called it a draw and Mr. Terrific declared Raghu to be "the smartest boy in the world." Raghu helped Mr. Terrific solve dozens of New York's so-called Impossible Crimes, eventually donning a mask and costume as Quiz Kid and officially becoming Mr Terrific's sidekick. But in 1946, Raghu disappeared in the middle of their most difficult case' Whatever happened to Betsy Ross and Molly Pitcher? It was never solved. Declared the "smartest boy in the world" by Mr. Terrific himself, Raghu's intellect was unmatched by anyone, save perhaps his mentor, although he beat Mr. Terrific in chess regularly. Raghu had a photographic memory not only for text and imagery, but also for movement, meaning he could master any fighting style simply by watching someone use it. This made Quiz Kid an incredibly formidable hand-to-hand combatant. Raghu had multiple inventions, including an aircraft he dubbed the Fair Play Flier, in development when he vanished.

Until now, the Golden Age character Terry Sloane, Mr. Terrific, a self-made millionaire whose photographic memory, Olympic-level athletic skills, and mastery of the martial arts made him a supeeheroic renaissance man did not have a teenage sidekick. And Sensation Comics #2 from 1942, which did feature Mr Terrific saving a boy's home from repossession by gangster banks, had no quiz element, let alone a Quiz Kid.

But, of course, that has all changed now…

New Golden Age #1 by Geoff Johns, Steve Lieber, Jerry Ordway and Diego Olortegui is published by DC Comics on Tuesday, the 8th of November.

(W) Geoff Johns (A) Steve Lieber, Jerry Ordway, Diego Olortegui (CA) Mikel Janin

From the Justice Society of America to the Legion of Super-Heroes, The New Golden Age will unlock DC's epic and secret-ridden history of heroism, launching a new group of titles set firmly in the DC Universe. From the 1940s to the 3040s, heroes take on the great evils of their time. But in the aftermath of Flashpoint Beyond, those heroes and villains will have their lives turned upside down. DC's future…and its past…will never be the same again. But how are Mime and Marionette connected to this? Why are Rip Hunter and the Time Masters the most unlikable heroes in the DC Universe? And who or what is…Nostalgia? Don't miss the start of the strangest mystery to have ever plagued the DC Universe.

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 11/08/2022

(W) Geoff Johns (A/CA) Mikel Janin

The JSA returns in this monthly series by writer Geoff Johns and artist Mikel Janin with Justice Society of America: The New Golden Age Part One! The world's first and greatest superheroes return! Or do they? A long-lost hero from the JSA crashes into our era with a grave warning… but it's too late. A mysterious and malevolent enemy has invaded the entire history of the JSA, and an all-new team must come together to defeat it. But what deadly secret does this messenger from beyond keep? Where are they from? And why is all of this happening now? Only the Time Masters know…

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 11/29/2022