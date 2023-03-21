A New Insult for Dick Grayson, Nightwing, From Harley Quinn (Spoilers) Today sees the publication of the final issue of Harley Quinn: The Legion Of Bats #6 from Tee Franklin and Shae Beagle - now with Nightwing.

Today sees the publication of the final issue of Harley Quinn: The Legion Of Bats #6 from Tee Franklin and Shae Beagle. A peculiar comic book series based on an animated series that the old guard editorial at DC Comics absolutely hated that saw a comic book spinoff published outside of standard DC editorial, only for it to do really, really well. And has tried to stay on tone with the rather adult cartoon version. Which is why the grim and gritty GCPD: The Blue Wall by John Ridley and Stefano Raffaele has to use black bars for certain language… with its final issue #6 published today…

…Harley Quinn: The Legion Of Bats has not had that restriction, even when dealing with far more cartoony characters. And allowing Harley Quinn in her Redbat suit, the freedom to call Dick Grayson, Nightwing, the insult that has sitting there, unused for decades.

So while GCPD: The Blue Wall is putting Renee Montoya through the wringer over her record with refugees into Gotham, in what may be one of DC Comics' most hard-hitting comic books in recent years…

…it feels rather defanged when the language is blacked out somewhat.

Compared to how Harley Quinn's issue opened in full Four Weddings And A Funeral fashion.

Not that Harley Quinn: The Legion Of Bats #6 doesn't have its own issues to deal with…

Harley Quinn: The Legion Of Bats #6 and GCPD: The Blue Wall #6 both have their concluding issues from DC Comics published today.

HARLEY QUINN THE ANIMATED SERIES LEGION OF BATS #6 (OF 6) CVR A YOSHI YOSHITANI (MR)

(W) Tee Franklin (A) Shae Beagle (CA) Yoshi Yoshitani

Harley and Ivy's relationship has been stress-tested in nearly every way over the course of this series, and now, as their adventure comes to a close, we are left with one question: Is their love strong enough to withstand these trials and tribulations? Check out this fanshmabulous finale to find out!

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 03/21/2023

GCPD THE BLUE WALL #6 (OF 6) CVR A REIKO MURAKAMI

(W) John Ridley (A) Stefano Raffaele (CA) Reiko Murakami

With Gotham City in a state of panic over the recent murders and the GCPD buckling under the weight of the department's connection to the crimes, can Police Commissioner Renee Montoya restore peace without crossing the line herself? What price is she willing to pay in order to do what is right?

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 03/21/2023