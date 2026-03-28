Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: annual, eddy barrows, Joshua Williamson, losh, The Legion of Super-Heroes, wondercon

Legion Of Super-Heroes Return, Superman 2026 Annual: Year One Thousand

The Legion Of Super-Heroes relaunch in Superman 2026 Annual: Year One Thousand by Joshua Williamson and Eddy Barrows, announced at WonderCon

Article Summary Legion Of Super-Heroes relaunches in Superman 2026 Annual: Year One Thousand by Williamson and Barrows

The new Legion marks a return to the classic team after recent darker versions in Superman comics

DC Editor-in-Chief Marie Javins and Mark Waid both approved Williamson’s new direction for the Legion

Announcement made at WonderCon 2026 DC panel, with creators sharing insights on DC Next Level plans

The Superman 2026 Annual: Year One Thousand by Joshua Williamson and Eddy Barrows to be published by DC Comics later this year, will be relaunching the Legion Of Super Heroes for DC Next Level. It was announced earlier today at WonderCon at the DC Comics: What's Next panel at WonderCon with Tini Howard, Scott Snyder, Babs Tarr and Joshua Williamson.

Although it was previously teased at New York Comic Con 2025. The version of the Legion we've had from Joshua Williamson lately in Superman has been the Absolute Legion, working under Darkseid and totally corrupted. These won't be them… these are your proper Legion.

The Legion of Super-Heroes was created by Otto Binder and Al Plastino, as a group of superpowered beings living in the 30th centuries of the DC Comics Universe, and first appeared in Superboy stories in Adventure Comics #247 in 1958. At Wondercon this year, DC Comics Editor-In-Chief Marie Javins gave panel attendees the hint that the Legion Of Super-Heroes would be returning to the DC Comics Universe. With Mark Waid saying that, despite all the different versions of the team that have existed over the years, the one DC has chosen to use is one he's "confident everyone will embrace", no matter when they first got into the group. And we will get to see them "soon". Some thought that might be Mark Waid writing the new Legion twenty years after his previous run on the characters., But it seems not. But Joshua Williamson did call Mark Waid to get his blessing and/or permission, and got it before taking on this project, with Waid telling him that it was always going to be Williamson who would be doing this, one way or another.

Noting all this down were Brad Gullickson and Lisa Gullickson of the Comic Book Couples Counseling podcast, who launched Season Two of The Stacks, their comics answer to the Criterion Closet, last month, where comic book creators celebrate their favourite comic books, pulling books off the shelves at Third Eye Comics in Annapolis, Maryland, The series concept originated while Brad and Lisa Gullickson, co-hosts of Comic Book Couples Counseling, were watching The Criterion Closet on the Criterion YouTube channel. "I was obsessed," says Bad Gullickson, "and as I was listening to Denis Villeneuve, the Dune director, lavish praise upon Akira Kurosawa's iconic Seven Samurai, I just thought, 'Why don't we have this for comics? I want to hear what Chip Zdarsky has to say about Hellblazer!' CBCC can make this happen." "The Stacks is one of the coolest things I've seen hit comics in ages!" says Steve Anderson, co-owner of Third Eye Comics. "The spirit of what Brad and Lisa, who do one of the best damn comic podcasts around with Comic Book Couples Counseling, takes me back to reading about my fav creators in Wizard Magazine." As well as Season Two, currently running, Season One, featuring episodes with David Brothers, Chris Condon, Sanford Greene, Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Chip Zdarsky, and more, is now streaming on the channel…

DC Comics: What's Next

Saturday March 28, 2026 1:00pm – 2:00pmPDT

Room 207

Top DC storytellers dive deep into DC's comics, including DC: Next Level, DC Vertigo, DC's Absolute comic books, and more. Discover what's coming next from the writers and artists shaping the future of the DC Universe, get behind-the-scenes insights into upcoming series, and learn how these creators are expanding the scope of DC storytelling. Tini Howard F-05, Scott Snyder F-01, Babs Tarr F-06, Joshua Williamson F-03

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!