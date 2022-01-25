A New Origin For Catwoman From DC Comics, Today

Today, DC Comics has published the Batman/Catwoman Special by Tom King and the late John Paul Leon, with Mitch Gerads and friends completing the comic book in question in tribute to John, inckuding our own Michael Davis. The comic itself was intended to branch two arcs in the main Batman/Catwoman series which, once upon a time, would have told the final tale of Batman, before Jace Fox took over the role in DC's 5G – before those plans were dropped. The original plan would have seen Tom King, following Scott Snyder and Grant Morrison, in giving their Batman both a birth and death. The Batman/Catwoman series tells the stories of the pair at three times in the life, as young potential lovers, as an established couple and aftr the death of Batman, Catwoman carrying on her life and fulfilling Batman's legacy in her own way.

But the Batman/Catwoman Special gives that birth and death treatment to Catwoman herself. Including a new beginning, with Selin Kyle found abandoned in a skip – by stray cats. While the Christmas carol that has played through the series, gets sung by a nearby homeless person, catawauling. As it were…

It's the kind of moment that may well stick for the character, don;t you think?

BATMAN CATWOMAN SPECIAL #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A JOHN PAUL LEON

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) John Paul Leon

Written by Tom King and others Art by John Paul Leon, Tommy Lee Edwards, Bernard Chang, Mitch Gerads and others Some great romances are destined to be. The Batman/Catwoman series shows readers the romance between Bruce Wayne and Selina Kyle as it changed over their lives, but what about their connections from before they became costumed adventurers? This special, meticulously illustrated one-off issue by John Paul Leon (Batman: Creature of the Night) traces the life of Selina Kyle from its earliest days to her entry into the criminal underworld, and reveals that Bruce was actually a presence in her life all along. Whether fate or coincidence, this story gives even more reasons why Selina and Bruce's connection is one of the most enduring love affairs in comics. Now expanded to celebrate the legacy of iconic artist John Paul Leon, whose untimely passing after a long battle with cancer shocked the comics world, this special will feature his work completed for the original story and tributes created in his name by some of his closest friends and admirers.

Retail: $9.99 In-Store Date: 01/25/2022